Tesla Dealerships Brace for Weekend of Protests, Violence, and Possible Domestic Terrorism

More mindless Tesla protests are planned for this weekend. It’s a safe bet there will be some vandalism and domestic terrorism in the mix. CNN is doing its part to misrepresent what is happening at some of these ‘protests’ and the DOJ’s response to them.
Start here. (READ)
More Nationwide anti-Tesla Protests Coming This Weekend:
To help run PR, CNN platforms Ezra Levin of Indivisible — the Soros-funded, radical leftist group organizing the anti-Tesla agitation operation.
CNN frames the discussion as the Trump admin “going after people who protest,” painting the group as the victim of an authoritarian admin cracking down on peaceful political expression — — and setting up Levin to propagandize, calling allegations that Indivisible supports vandalism and violence “Bogus."
Levin: “It's no surprise that folks who are worried about public backlash to an equally unpopular agenda are threatening peaceful protests."
The two signs pictured here are from last week’s anti-Tesla protest in NYC, which call for vandalism and violence.
Elon Musk recently labeled the group “criminals."
Reporting from the New York Post indicates that the group took in $7.6M from George Soros between 2017 and 2023.
Indivisible is also organizing the op targeting GOP town halls, where the events are flooded with leftist agitators.
This is who CNN is platforming to propagandize the coming protests this weekend.
Here’s the full exchange on CNN. (WATCH)
Recommended
One commenter says he knows for sure that the group is holding a ‘rally' in Beantown.
The lefties are also planning to “rally” in Boston this Saturday.— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) April 4, 2025
Another reason to avoid Boston this weekend. pic.twitter.com/w2b0iJZ6Ex
It’s going to be in tons of cities apparently. Again.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 4, 2025
You should expect to see raucous groups outside of Tesla dealerships in most large cities.
These protests, and those that dissolve into violence, are not grassroots efforts but well-organized and funded by outside forces.
We've all heard of "Soros prosecutors." And now we have "Soros protestors."
Commenters are hoping if there is violence the perps are arrested and charged immediately.
The upcoming indictments on these guys is gonna be amazing.— BroncoNation (@Bronconation_80) April 4, 2025
Really hope that happens. I’m skeptical.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 4, 2025
I'm always a bit skeptical (hard not to be in 2025), but I think we are all in for some big surprises. pic.twitter.com/HcjIESpJkQ— BroncoNation (@Bronconation_80) April 4, 2025
Yeh terrorizing people is how you get people to vote the way you want them to that’s how it’s done in America. What a clown.— NateSk8s (@natesk8s87) April 4, 2025
I honestly don’t think they even care if they change hearts and minds.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 4, 2025
The goal seems to be coerce and intimidate.
These actions are not about persuasion but are about coercion and intimidation. There’s no hopeful and logical message - they’ve come to control, frighten, and destroy.
