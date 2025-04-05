Here's a HARSH Reality Check for the 'Trump Supporters Are Regretting Their Vote'...
Rocky Mountain Sighs: Colorado Dems Pass Bill That Makes Misgendering Your Child 'Abuse'
VIP
They Want George Floyd 2.0 So Badly: The Left Is Trying to Sanctify...
Ratio Alert! Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Social Security Fear Mongering Gets Nuked From Orbit
VIP
Puh-LEEZE! Several Dems on CNN Act Like They're Just Now Learning Biden Wasn't...
Ex DHS Secretary Mayorkas for SOME Reason Ran Away From Questions About the...
Oh, Honey: Obama Asks 'What If I Did This?' and X Reminds Him...
James Carville Says Businesses and Law Firms that Work with Trump Remind Him...
Tesla Dealerships Brace for Weekend of Protests, Violence, and Possible Domestic Terrorism
CNN Complains That Bombing Yemen is Too Expensive, Trump Disagrees and BOOM! Go...
VIP
The GOP Must Act to Permanently Protect Women From Trans Ideology
Mayoral Candidate Pushes Poll That 'Proves' NYC Residents Really Want Government-Run Groce...
SHADOW GOVERNMENT: DNC Chair Martin Announces Unelected 'People's Cabinet' of Experts to '...
The Left's War on Women Continues As Montana Judge Blocks Bathroom Bill With...

Bible Bonkers: Letitia James Goes on Crazy Rant Praising Grifter Al Sharpton and Mangling the Scriptures

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:30 PM on April 05, 2025
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

New York Attorney General Letitia James went on an insane rant Friday where she praised Al Sharpton as a civil rights hero and mangled a Bible verse. We think she disapproves of us.

Advertisement

Take a look. (WATCH)

Commenters have noticed that all female Democrat politicians treat everyone like a small child who’s in trouble. James is acting like a race-swapped Elizabeth Warren in the video.

Ignorance is empowering.

Many posters were a little shocked to see someone personally elevate racist grifter Al Sharpton in 2025.

Recommended

Ratio Alert! Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Social Security Fear Mongering Gets Nuked From Orbit
Doug P.
Advertisement

Real leaders aren’t scrounging for viewers on MSNBC.

Commenters see through the bluster. James is just worried about power and cash. Nothing more.

Her ‘command’ of the scriptures soared here. She's right - the public needs protection from her, not the other way around.

Tags: AL SHARPTON DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP NEW YORK CITY RANT RELIGION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ratio Alert! Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Social Security Fear Mongering Gets Nuked From Orbit
Doug P.
Rocky Mountain Sighs: Colorado Dems Pass Bill That Makes Misgendering Your Child 'Abuse'
Amy Curtis
Oh, Honey: Obama Asks 'What If I Did This?' and X Reminds Him That He Did SO MUCH WORSE
Grateful Calvin
Ex DHS Secretary Mayorkas for SOME Reason Ran Away From Questions About the Suddenly Secure Border
Doug P.
They Want George Floyd 2.0 So Badly: The Left Is Trying to Sanctify Austin Metcalf's Murderer
Grateful Calvin
CNN Complains That Bombing Yemen is Too Expensive, Trump Disagrees and BOOM! Go the Houthis
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ratio Alert! Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Social Security Fear Mongering Gets Nuked From Orbit Doug P.
Advertisement