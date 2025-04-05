Bible Bonkers: Letitia James Goes on Crazy Rant Praising Grifter Al Sharpton and Mangling the Scriptures

New York Attorney General Letitia James went on an insane rant Friday where she praised Al Sharpton as a civil rights hero and mangled a Bible verse. We think she disapproves of us.

Advertisement

Take a look. (WATCH)

Letitia James is another unhinged leftist that needs as much airtime with the American electorate as possible.



Holy smokes. pic.twitter.com/FMoXdv5AEv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 4, 2025

Letitia James isn’t fighting for justice—

She’s auditioning for power.



Every word is theater. Every case is politics.

The robe is just a costume. — RARE BREED (@RareBreedClub) April 4, 2025

Commenters have noticed that all female Democrat politicians treat everyone like a small child who’s in trouble. James is acting like a race-swapped Elizabeth Warren in the video.

Why do Democratic women always look like they're scolding us? — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 4, 2025

B/c they are. They weirdly think they have the high road despite being completely deranged, or maybe b/c of it.



Boy does this country need to bring back insane asylums. — Boss_Level_Troll (R) (@BossLevelTroll) April 4, 2025

felt like she was a deranged preacher sermonizing from the woke pulpit — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 4, 2025

She sounds like a dystopian sci-fy union of Kamala and Randi Weingarten. — Tommy (@labelitanswer) April 4, 2025

Ignorance is empowering.

Many posters were a little shocked to see someone personally elevate racist grifter Al Sharpton in 2025.

Al Sharpton is a grifter, a charlatan, race-baiter, and a tax evader, and a perfect fit to be her idol. — Jericho (@JerichoXVI) April 4, 2025

Absolutely proven by his action for years!

poster child for racist since his early days, he's turned hate into an industry! — Rob Laakkonen (@rslaakkonen) April 4, 2025

Sharpton has never been a civil rights leader — Bill Kelly (@bill_outerbirch) April 4, 2025

Real leaders aren’t scrounging for viewers on MSNBC.

Commenters see through the bluster. James is just worried about power and cash. Nothing more.

Only thing in this world she ares about is her ill gotten fat bank account. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) April 4, 2025

And the Stone of Hope. Don’t forget the Stone of Hope. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 4, 2025

Ope! How could I forget! — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) April 4, 2025

“And nothing formed against me will perish!”

Freudian slip?🤣

It’s prosper, you fake Dingbat! — michelehope (@michelehope) April 4, 2025

Her ‘command’ of the scriptures soared here. She's right - the public needs protection from her, not the other way around.