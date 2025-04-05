James Carville Says Businesses and Law Firms that Work with Trump Remind Him of Hitler’s Collaborators

Democrat political commentator James Carville continues his spiral into madness and irrelevance. He’s now saying that American companies and law firms that work with President Donald Trump are similar to those that worked with Hitler and the Nazi Party. It’s okay to roll your eyes.
Deranged James Carville compares companies working with the Trump administration to N*zi collaborators after the liberation of Paris in 1944:
"Do you know what's going to happen? Do you know how this ends?"
"Do you know what the country is going to feel toward collaborators with this regime?"
“After Paris was liberated, they didn't take very kindly to the collaborators. No...it was not a very pretty sight in the streets of Paris."
"I'm not saying that these people should be placed in pajamas and have their head shaved, marched down Pennsylvania Avenue and spit on.""I'm not saying that, but I'm saying that that did happen."
"And I'm saying that these people betrayed the French nation in the same way that I think that these law firms and these giant corporate conglomerates are betraying the United States. What their comeuppance is, I can only guess."
"Spitting on somebody is an assault. I don't recommend doing that. I guess involuntarily shaving somebody's head is another assault and illegal. Don't don't do that. But these people are a disgrace to the law firms they represent, to the companies that they that they represent and are supposed to be in their self-interest. And they’re a disgrace to the United States."
-----This is what the radical left would love to see happen to anyone that works with or supports Trump. Carville is just the one saying it out loud.
It sounds even more unhinged coming out of his mouth. (WATCH)
🚨Deranged James Carville compares companies working with the Trump administration to N*zi collaborators after the liberation of Paris in 1944:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 4, 2025
Commenters say that Democrats violently going after businesses that align with Trump is nothing new.
Oh, wonderful.— Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) April 4, 2025
So now he is opening threatening Americans businesses with violence in the streets for supporting Trump.
Does he not realize that’s already been happening in blue cities for years?
These are the violent fantasies that infest the mind of the leftist 24/7. They can’t get enough.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 4, 2025
Great can't wait for summer with these nut jobs!— Chad Neibert (@cneibert13) April 4, 2025
Many see a possible repeat of the Sumner of Love riots that destroyed businesses after the death of George Floyd.
One commenter is very familiar with Carville. She says from her personal experience he’s scum.
I had all I could stand of this jackass in the 90’s as a Clinton victim. He is as evil as they come.— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 4, 2025
And Trump 47 has driven him to entirely new levels.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 4, 2025
Exactly. He has no coping mechanism— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 4, 2025
He is always so angry.— Melissa (@MelissaUSAIs1) April 4, 2025
Carville’s anger will only grow as his predictions continue to be wrong.
