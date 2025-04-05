Tesla Dealerships Brace for Weekend of Protests, Violence, and Possible Domestic Terrorism
CNN Complains That Bombing Yemen is Too Expensive, Trump Disagrees and BOOM! Go...
VIP
The GOP Must Act to Permanently Protect Women From Trans Ideology
Mayoral Candidate Pushes Poll That 'Proves' NYC Residents Really Want Government-Run Groce...
SHADOW GOVERNMENT: DNC Chair Martin Announces Unelected 'People's Cabinet' of Experts to '...
The Left's War on Women Continues As Montana Judge Blocks Bathroom Bill With...
Inverse Cramer Never Fails! Always Wrong CNBC Host Is BIG MAD About Trump...
Biased Media Clowns Chime In on Transgender Fencing Brouhaha With Incredibly Sexist Headli...
Hello Logan Act! Gavin Newsom Tells Nation's California's 'Ready to Talk' Amid Trump...
Elie Mystal Continues His Insanity Calling to Replace Our Constitution Like They Did...
NC Court Rules 65K Voters Have Fifteen Days to Prove Eligibility In Contested...
Who They REALLY Are --> Racist Antifa Members Attack Conservative Black Man at...
USA Fencing Gets Absolutely SKEWERED for Sexist Statement on 'Tolerance' After Expelling F...
VIP
Sorry AIN'T Cuttin' It! Rahm Emanuel Says Democrats Made Mistakes on COVID but...

James Carville Says Businesses and Law Firms that Work with Trump Remind Him of Hitler’s Collaborators

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:02 AM on April 05, 2025
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Democrat political commentator James Carville continues his spiral into madness and irrelevance. He’s now saying that American companies and law firms that work with President Donald Trump are similar to those that worked with Hitler and the Nazi Party. It’s okay to roll your eyes.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Deranged James Carville compares companies working with the Trump administration to N*zi collaborators after the liberation of Paris in 1944:

"Do you know what's going to happen? Do you know how this ends?"

"Do you know what the country is going to feel toward collaborators with this regime?"

“After Paris was liberated, they didn't take very kindly to the collaborators. No...it was not a very pretty sight in the streets of Paris."

"I'm not saying that these people should be placed in pajamas and have their head shaved, marched down Pennsylvania Avenue and spit on.""I'm not saying that, but I'm saying that that did happen."

"And I'm saying that these people betrayed the French nation in the same way that I think that these law firms and these giant corporate conglomerates are betraying the United States. What their comeuppance is, I can only guess."

"Spitting on somebody is an assault. I don't recommend doing that. I guess involuntarily shaving somebody's head is another assault and illegal. Don't don't do that. But these people are a disgrace to the law firms they represent, to the companies that they that they represent and are supposed to be in their self-interest. And they’re a disgrace to the United States." 

-----This is what the radical left would love to see happen to anyone that works with or supports Trump. Carville is just the one saying it out loud.

Recommended

CNN Complains That Bombing Yemen is Too Expensive, Trump Disagrees and BOOM! Go the Houthis
Eric V.
Advertisement

It sounds even more unhinged coming out of his mouth. (WATCH)

Commenters say that Democrats violently going after businesses that align with Trump is nothing new.

Many see a possible repeat of the Sumner of Love riots that destroyed businesses after the death of George Floyd.

One commenter is very familiar with Carville. She says from her personal experience he’s scum.

Advertisement

Carville’s anger will only grow as his predictions continue to be wrong.

Tags: BUSINESS CRAZY DONALD TRUMP HITLER JAMES CARVILLE NAZIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Complains That Bombing Yemen is Too Expensive, Trump Disagrees and BOOM! Go the Houthis
Eric V.
Tesla Dealerships Brace for Weekend of Protests, Violence, and Possible Domestic Terrorism
Warren Squire
WATCH What BACKFIRE Looks Like In Real Time As Witness OWNS Amy Klobuchar with Her Own Question on Judges
Sam J.
Oh, Honey: SE Cupp Is Outraged (OUTRAGED, We Say!) Because Americans DARE Doubt the 'Experts' and BAHAHA
Sam J.
'Defund DEEZ Nuts!' Dem BRAGS About Introducing Legislation to Defund DOGE and WOW, That's Dumb (Thread)
Sam J.
The Left's War on Women Continues As Montana Judge Blocks Bathroom Bill With Twisted Legal Reasoning
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Complains That Bombing Yemen is Too Expensive, Trump Disagrees and BOOM! Go the Houthis Eric V.
Advertisement