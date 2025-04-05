James Carville Says Businesses and Law Firms that Work with Trump Remind Him of Hitler’s Collaborators

Democrat political commentator James Carville continues his spiral into madness and irrelevance. He’s now saying that American companies and law firms that work with President Donald Trump are similar to those that worked with Hitler and the Nazi Party. It’s okay to roll your eyes.

Deranged James Carville compares companies working with the Trump administration to N*zi collaborators after the liberation of Paris in 1944:

"Do you know what's going to happen? Do you know how this ends?"

"Do you know what the country is going to feel toward collaborators with this regime?"

“After Paris was liberated, they didn't take very kindly to the collaborators. No...it was not a very pretty sight in the streets of Paris."

"I'm not saying that these people should be placed in pajamas and have their head shaved, marched down Pennsylvania Avenue and spit on.""I'm not saying that, but I'm saying that that did happen."

"And I'm saying that these people betrayed the French nation in the same way that I think that these law firms and these giant corporate conglomerates are betraying the United States. What their comeuppance is, I can only guess."

"Spitting on somebody is an assault. I don't recommend doing that. I guess involuntarily shaving somebody's head is another assault and illegal. Don't don't do that. But these people are a disgrace to the law firms they represent, to the companies that they that they represent and are supposed to be in their self-interest. And they’re a disgrace to the United States."

-----This is what the radical left would love to see happen to anyone that works with or supports Trump. Carville is just the one saying it out loud.