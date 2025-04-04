Victor Davis Hanson: Leftist Europeans Drew Inspiration From Democrat Party in Jailing Marine Le Pen

Political commentator Victor Davis Hanson says leftist Europeans have been inspired by the Democrat Party when it comes to dealing with political leaders they don’t like. Unlike their Dem Party counterparts, European elites were able to successfully jail Marine Le Pen - something Dems failed to do with President Donald Trump.

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

VDH: The Left Couldn’t Throw Trump in Jail — Marine Le Pen Wasn’t So Lucky: “They only applied this law to her because they were terrified she was going to win in the next presidential election." "Does this sound familiar?" “They're copying the left wing chapter and verse of the United States." "They saw what they did to Donald Trump, and they said, that is a good thing to do. We can do better. And they have done better." "Where they were unable to destroy Trump and only made him stronger the more they tried to destroy him. The Europeans succeeded.

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

🚨VDH: The Left Couldn’t Throw Trump in Jail — Marine Le Pen Wasn’t So Lucky:



“They only applied this law to her because they were terrified she was going to win in the next presidential election."



"Does this sound familiar?"



“They're copying the left wing chapter and verse of… pic.twitter.com/753KolmHd0 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 3, 2025

European rulers can’t win elections so they weaponized the justice system against their opponents. That my friends is tyranny. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) April 3, 2025

As VDH points out — sounds very familiar — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 3, 2025

Looks like the leftist Europeans perfected the tyranny that America’s Democrat Party has been striving for.

Thankfully, Trump defeated the Dem Party's attempts to imprison him and is now working on getting his voter-mandated agenda enacted.

Had the left succeeded against Trump, beyond public outrage, we’d have the government’s boot on our throats, and DOGE would not be upsetting the corruption and fraud;



USAID still spending billions on nonsense, Billions more for war, Millions getting fraudulent SS checks. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) April 3, 2025

If Trump wouldn't have own, he’d be in prison by now and Elon would be on the way. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 3, 2025

*won — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 3, 2025

The last poster is right. If Trump had not won the Democrat Party would have him and Elon Musk in prison right now. Our nation would most likely be embroiled in a civil war of sorts over it, too.