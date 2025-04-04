Elie Mystal Wants to Eliminate Voter Registration Laws Because He Claims Fraud Doesn’t...
Victor Davis Hanson: Leftist Europeans Drew Inspiration From Democrat Party in Jailing Marine Le Pen

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on April 04, 2025
AP Photo/Michel Euler, File

Political commentator Victor Davis Hanson says leftist Europeans have been inspired by the Democrat Party when it comes to dealing with political leaders they don’t like. Unlike their Dem Party counterparts, European elites were able to successfully jail Marine Le Pen - something Dems failed to do with President Donald Trump.

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

VDH: The Left Couldn’t Throw Trump in Jail — Marine Le Pen Wasn’t So Lucky:

“They only applied this law to her because they were terrified she was going to win in the next presidential election."

"Does this sound familiar?"

“They're copying the left wing chapter and verse of the United States."

"They saw what they did to Donald Trump, and they said, that is a good thing to do. We can do better. And they have done better."

"Where they were unable to destroy Trump and only made him stronger the more they tried to destroy him. The Europeans succeeded.

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

