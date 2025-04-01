BREAKING: Republican Randy Fine Wins Florida's 6th Congressional District









Republican Randy Fine is the projected winner in the special election for Florida’s 6th Congressional District. He currently has a six-point lead over Democrat Josh Weil. That considerable lead is expected to hold.

The GOP victory has CNN's Jake Tapper and John King seeing red. (WATCH)

Commenters seem split on Fine with some saying he’s a RINO. Still, others count it as a victory for the Republican majority in the House.

Fine was fine all along! — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) April 1, 2025 The special election was necessary since Republican Michael Waltz vacated the seat to become President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor.