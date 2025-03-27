The White House Gets Animated Over the Arrest of Illegal Alien Drug Trafficker
Dems Screaming ‘National Security’ Didn’t Care When Biden Was Flooding U.S. with Terrorist Illegal Aliens

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on March 27, 2025
AP Photo/Fernando Vergara

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are so predictable. They’re screeching about national security over the Signal texting ‘scandal.’ Of course, these are the same people who voted for former President Joe Biden and had no problem with him opening our borders to allow a deluge of illegal alien criminals and terrorists into our country.

This video shows their hypocrisy. (WATCH)

Correct. The opinions of ‘journalists’ and Democrats don’t matter because they’re hypocritical, opportunistic liars.

Commenters know that all Democrats care about is power and how to get more of it.

Commenters know that Democrats and the legacy media have been waiting to seize on anything to attack President Donald Trump and his administration.

Posters say Trump and Republicans should ignore Dems and give them and their media drones nothing.

We agree. Trump and his team should let the Dems and the media scream and flail about like they always do and move forward with the agenda that America voted for.

