Dems Screaming ‘National Security’ Didn’t Care When Biden Was Flooding U.S. with Terrorist Illegal Aliens

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are so predictable. They’re screeching about national security over the Signal texting ‘scandal.’ Of course, these are the same people who voted for former President Joe Biden and had no problem with him opening our borders to allow a deluge of illegal alien criminals and terrorists into our country.

This video shows their hypocrisy. (WATCH)

The same people now screaming about national security were perfectly ok with all of this: pic.twitter.com/pWLRJCY2R3 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 27, 2025

I literally posted the same thing on TikTok pic.twitter.com/HHcReveUFD — Boats2023 (@freetraveler23) March 27, 2025

Democrats are hypocrites — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) March 27, 2025

Summary: Their opinions now are irrelevant. — Philvis Presley (@PhilvisPresley) March 27, 2025

Correct. The opinions of ‘journalists’ and Democrats don’t matter because they’re hypocritical, opportunistic liars.

Commenters know that all Democrats care about is power and how to get more of it.

They allowed millions of people over the borders, including criminals. They released the despicables into the country, anyways.



They told us that Americans are more dangerous than illegals to justify their invasion. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 27, 2025

Yep, all in pursuit of permanent power. The Americans harmed were seen as collateral damage. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 27, 2025

They can’t just demand accountability while pretending the wide-open border mess isn’t on them. Accountability starts at home — T.t (@tosino007) March 27, 2025

It’s outrageous and disgusting! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) March 27, 2025

Commenters know that Democrats and the legacy media have been waiting to seize on anything to attack President Donald Trump and his administration.

They don’t care, it’s just the first story they’ve had since Trump was inaugurated that got any traction, so they are desperate to keep it alive. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) March 27, 2025

Exactly right. Total farce. The bad news for them: The DNC/legacy media cabal has lost its power. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 27, 2025

Posters say Trump and Republicans should ignore Dems and give them and their media drones nothing.

They committed treason and now they care about national security, well it’s all noise.. the republicans better hold the line. I am so sick of them, not having our backs.



They lie through their teeth and this is what we get. — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) March 27, 2025

Trump better give them NOTHING — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 27, 2025

We agree. Trump and his team should let the Dems and the media scream and flail about like they always do and move forward with the agenda that America voted for.