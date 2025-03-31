PM Keir Starmer Holds Roundtable With Creators of Netflix Drama ‘Adolescence’
Sen. Chris Murphy Assures 7-Year-Old He's Working on a Government That Looks Out...
Human Troll Doll Trans Activist Says Parents Object to LGBTQ Books In Schools...
ACLU Lawyer Says There Are No Examples of Men Impersonating Women in Sports
Good: Six Confirmed Murderers and High-Profile Tren de Aragua Criminals Deported
Indivisible Takes Down Web Page Offering $200 for Tesla Protests
Sixth-Grader Asks Tim Walz Who Will Protect Him if Trump Dismantles the Department...
First in the Nation? Gov. Ron DeSantis Proposes ELIMINATING Florida's Property Tax
VIP
Let's Make Sure Tomorrow's Election Doesn't Turn Wisconsin Into April Fools
'Totalitarian Insanity': J.K. Rowling Is AGHAST As Nursery School Boots a Toddler for...
We Have Ourselves a Ballgame! WI Conservative Early Voting Totals Look GOOD for...
Deranged Leftist Who Assaulted Tesla Driver on VIDEO Is About to Learn Actions...
Scott Walker Reminds Wisconsin Voters That BILLIONS Are at Stake In Tuesday's Supreme...
This Is TOTALLY Not Suspicious: Nearly FIVE THOUSAND Illegal Voters Found on Milwaukee...

‘Star Wars’ Is So White a Black Person Existing in It Is a Big Deal, Says Actor

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on March 31, 2025
Twitter

It's true that the original "Star Wars" in 1977 was a pretty white experience, except for James Earl Jones voicing Darth Vader. We don't recall there being any controversy at the time. In the sequel and the sequel to the sequel, Billy Dee Williams played a very prominent role. As much as we'd like to avoid talking about the prequels, Samuel L. Jackson, who appears in everything, played a member of the Jedi Council. We still don't remember any complaints about the film being whitewashed.

Advertisement

Then came the most recent three movies, in which John Boyega played a Stormtrooper who turned out to be a good guy. He wasn't the lead in the films — that honor went to Daisy Reily — but he played a significant part as a hero.

Was Boyega too black? Well, there was the well-known controversy of Disney shrinking him on the movie poster for the Chinese market. Yeah, that was pretty racist.

We're not sure why this is coming up now, but Boyega is claiming that "toxic fans" are OK with black actors playing "the friend," just not the lead.

Variety reports:

John Boyega called out “Star Wars” for being “so white” during an interview as part of the new Apple TV+ original documentary “Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood” (via Entertainment Weekly). Boyega debuted as Finn in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and reprised the character in “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker.” His role in the sequel trilogy led to online harassment from racist and toxic “Star Wars” fans upset with a Black actor playing a lead hero in the space franchise.

“Lemme tell ya, ‘Star Wars’ always had the vibe of being in the most whitest, elite space. It’s a franchise that’s so white that a Black person existing in [it] was something,” Boyega said in the documentary. “You can always tell it’s something when some ‘Star Wars’ fans try to say, ‘Well, we had Lando Calrissian and had Samuel L. Jackson!’ It’s like telling me how many cookie chips are in the cookie dough. It’s like, they just scattered that in there, bro!”

“They’re okay with us playing the best friend, but once we touch their heroes, once we lead, once we trailblaze, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, it’s just a bit too much! They’re pandering,'” the actor added, while also acknowledging that being cast in the franchise was a “fundamental moment” in his career.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

You can always tell it's something when people point out that there have been black heroes before. "It's like telling me how many cookie chips are in the cookie dough."

Being cast in "Star Wars" was a "fundamental moment" in his career. We'll see where his career takes him now.

He's aware … but that doesn't count.

OMG — a black actor literally touching one of the heroes.

You don't count either.

Advertisement

Why would he agree to appear in a film series that was so white and only used black actors for token characters? We're sure the money was good.

***

Tags: RACISM STAR WARS VARIETY WHITENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
PM Keir Starmer Holds Roundtable With Creators of Netflix Drama ‘Adolescence’
Brett T.
Deranged Leftist Who Assaulted Tesla Driver on VIDEO Is About to Learn Actions Have Consequences
Amy Curtis
Sen. Chris Murphy Assures 7-Year-Old He's Working on a Government That Looks Out for Everybody
Brett T.
ACLU Lawyer Says There Are No Examples of Men Impersonating Women in Sports
Brett T.
'I'm Sorry You're Upset': Watch Leftist Vandal SQUIRM When Confronted for Keying Swastika on Tesla
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement