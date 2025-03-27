Earthly Reward: Bishop Who Went on Political Screed During Inauguration Prayer Service Gets Book Deal

Remember that activist Episcopal bishop who used the Inauguration prayer service to go on a political rant in front of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance? Well, she just landed a publishing deal for two books.

Bishop slammed by Trump after inauguration prayer service scores 2-book deal https://t.co/I4iQ1REhtO pic.twitter.com/jaZtRoTW8S — New York Post (@nypost) March 26, 2025

Of course it did. — Robin Fields (@Boomergirl64) March 26, 2025

Saw this one coming. — Cupcake ♡☮ (@CupcakeSuz) March 26, 2025

We all saw this coming.

Here’s a refresher on what she did. (WATCH)

🚨BREAKING: Trump and JD Vance are blindsided by a weaponized political sermon at the National Prayer Service. Watch their faces when Bishop Budde starts the activism. pic.twitter.com/UwXx31hUBn — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 21, 2025

Bishop.. lol. ..more like activist grifter — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) March 26, 2025

She is not a Bishop but a liberal activist parading as a Bishop. I wonder if she will donate all of her proceeds to GAZA? — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) March 26, 2025

And now we see ultimately what that screed was all about — Meme Machine (@XMemeMachine) March 26, 2025

That activism in service to the Democrat Party did not go unnoticed.

Now here comes the payoff as The New York Post reports.

The Episcopal bishop who in January angered President Donald Trump has a deal for two books for young people. Both are based on the Right Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde’s best-selling “How We Learn to Be Brave.” Penguin Young Readers announced Wednesday that it will release a young adult edition, adapted by novelist Bryan Bliss and titled “We Can Be Brave,” on Oct. 25. The picture book “I Can Learn to Be Brave,” with illustrations by Holly Hatam, is scheduled for the summer of 2026.

This in nothing new. Paying them surreptitiously through USAID for decades has become a source of great wealth for many of them. — Abate Jew-Hate ✡️ 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇬🇧🇩🇪🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@AtlantaBlue) March 26, 2025

I see. Payments being made now as book deals…. — Manoj Ⓜ️🧡 (@tmanoj8) March 26, 2025

Yeah, but who's going to actually buy the books? — Kita on the Border (@kitadog716) March 26, 2025

Public libraries will likely account for most sales. A few curious Democrats might put down money if Budde does all the expected talk shows. We know the legacy media can't wait to trot her out again since they hate Trump.