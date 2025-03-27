Earthly Reward: Bishop Who Went on Political Screed During Inauguration Prayer Service Gets Book Deal

Spray It with a Smile! Local TV News Team Turns Water Main Break...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on March 27, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Remember that activist Episcopal bishop who used the Inauguration prayer service to go on a political rant in front of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance? Well, she just landed a publishing deal for two books.

Start here. (READ)

We all saw this coming.

Here’s a refresher on what she did. (WATCH)

That activism in service to the Democrat Party did not go unnoticed. 

Now here comes the payoff as The New York Post reports.

The Episcopal bishop who in January angered President Donald Trump has a deal for two books for young people. Both are based on the Right Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde’s best-selling “How We Learn to Be Brave.”

Penguin Young Readers announced Wednesday that it will release a young adult edition, adapted by novelist Bryan Bliss and titled “We Can Be Brave,” on Oct. 25. The picture book “I Can Learn to Be Brave,” with illustrations by Holly Hatam, is scheduled for the summer of 2026.

Public libraries will likely account for most sales. A few curious Democrats might put down money if Budde does all the expected talk shows. We know the legacy media can't wait to trot her out again since they hate Trump.

