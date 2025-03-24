Jemele Hill Fueling Racism Again? Post on Mocking Cuban Musicians for Supporting Trump...
San Diego ABC News Affiliate Laments Wall with Razor Wire is Drastically Cutting Border Crossings

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:42 AM on March 24, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Would-be illegal aliens are being kept out of the United States but a local ABC News affiliate in San Diego seems upset about it. They lament there is ‘spiraling wire enveloped in spikes that can easily cut into your skin’ on the border wall. Oh, no! Not a deterrent!

Here’s more. (WATCH)

There is no problem.

Commenters are glad that illegal alien crossings have been cut from 1400 a day to roughly only 30. They credit the razor wire.

What a concept!

Other posters say the wire is not enough. They say anyone who tries to get through the slicing wire should be in for an added shock.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

Yes, all it took was a new president with the will to do what’s right for America. If that upsets some ‘journalists’ toiling away in San Diego so be it.

