San Diego ABC News Affiliate Laments Wall with Razor Wire is Drastically Cutting Border Crossings

Would-be illegal aliens are being kept out of the United States but a local ABC News affiliate in San Diego seems upset about it. They lament there is ‘spiraling wire enveloped in spikes that can easily cut into your skin’ on the border wall. Oh, no! Not a deterrent!

Here’s more. (WATCH)

“Spiraling wire enveloped in spikes that can easily cut into your skin now covers the top and bottom of San Diego’s border wall from San Ysidro to the Otay Mesa Port of Entry” - ABC News San Diego, clutching their pearls over actual border security pic.twitter.com/r1R5zB3Rzs — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 23, 2025

They say this like it’s a bad thing 🤡 — Jessenia 🗽⚖️🇺🇸 (@JesseniaRamz) March 24, 2025

I'm failing to see the problem here, ABC News. — Pardon My Mess (@PardonMyMess) March 23, 2025

There is no problem.

Commenters are glad that illegal alien crossings have been cut from 1400 a day to roughly only 30. They credit the razor wire.

All the San Diego networks are hardcore agenda (open borders, rainbow, green) first.

I for one welcome the deployment of the pain slinky. — Richie Rich (@Atomic_Ferret) March 24, 2025

Glad to see all that wire! — Angie (@AngieDues) March 23, 2025

More wire?? Yes, please. — Baby Rules X 🇺🇸 (@DesalvoSus82548) March 23, 2025

It an only "cut into your skin" if you are illegally trying to climb the wall. — TechHelp (@TechHelp) March 24, 2025

What a concept!

Other posters say the wire is not enough. They say anyone who tries to get through the slicing wire should be in for an added shock.

And can we add electricity? — Just Bethany (@CrushMSM) March 23, 2025

Lol I just told my wife the same thing. I said hook up 220 volts to it and call it good. It's simple, don't touch it. — The truth (@Thetruth1460891) March 24, 2025

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

Well done! Want to come to America apply for citizenship. — jchanks (@jchanks190776) March 24, 2025

Well the no trespassing signs didn’t work — Colee Pryor (@NicoleP52328705) March 23, 2025

Hopefully they recycled the red carpet that was there previously. — Heber (@Heber9317136318) March 24, 2025

Maybe the word will get out not to come here illegally. — Annette C (@AnnettePsalm100) March 24, 2025

Ok now go get all the illegals and send them back! 👋 Bye Bye — Love Logan (@logan_husky) March 23, 2025

all we needed was a new president — LateApex (@LateApex562479) March 24, 2025

Yes, all it took was a new president with the will to do what’s right for America. If that upsets some ‘journalists’ toiling away in San Diego so be it.