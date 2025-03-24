Democrat Stacey Plaskett Claims American Citizens are Being Seized in ICE Deportation Raids

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:00 PM on March 24, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Democrat Stacey Plaskett says ICE is arresting American citizens during illegal alien raids and not giving them due process. She made the claim on Monday with no pushback from CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. 

Check it out. (WATCH)

Those being arrested and deported are not American citizens.

Some wonder if Plaskett is just a typical Democrat who can’t tell the difference between an American citizen and an illegal alien. Is that why she sounds so confused?

I'm curious if Plaskett believes illegals are American citizens. There hasn't been a single story of anyone "seized" and everyone has received "due process".Due process for American citizens is not the same thing as it is for illegals. There are different laws and steps taken to ensure due process, depending on your citizenship status.

— Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 24, 2025

Several posters noticed how Wolf Blitzer just sat there and let Plaskett’s lie pass without rebuttal or questioning.

Democrats obviously want every illegal alien deportation to be tied up in needless courtroom drama and proceedings. They'll do anything to keep criminal illegal aliens in our country.

The deportation of criminal illegal aliens is yet another issue that Democrats are determined to be on the unpopular side of. This kneejerk contrarianism aimed at every issue President Donald Trump champions is going to kill the Democrat Party. We're hoping they don't stop.

