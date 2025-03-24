Democrat Stacey Plaskett Claims American Citizens are Being Seized in ICE Deportation Raids

Democrat Stacey Plaskett says ICE is arresting American citizens during illegal alien raids and not giving them due process. She made the claim on Monday with no pushback from CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

Check it out. (WATCH)

Dem Stacey Plaskett claims Trump admin is “seizing” Americans during deportation operations:



"I'm concerned about how they're conducting their immigration deportation policies — seizing of American citizens without due process."



Blitzer allows a blatant lie to go unchallenged. pic.twitter.com/p3PGM8kKmX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 24, 2025

*They are not Americans — Julie Steward (@jules_steward) March 24, 2025

Those being arrested and deported are not American citizens.

Some wonder if Plaskett is just a typical Democrat who can’t tell the difference between an American citizen and an illegal alien. Is that why she sounds so confused?

I'm curious if Plaskett believes illegals are American citizens. There hasn't been a single story of anyone "seized" and everyone has received "due process".Due process for American citizens is not the same thing as it is for illegals. There are different laws and steps taken to ensure due process, depending on your citizenship status. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 24, 2025

It’s not the first time I’ve seen this lie — and I think that’s what it is. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 24, 2025

Several posters noticed how Wolf Blitzer just sat there and let Plaskett’s lie pass without rebuttal or questioning.

Blitzer knows - this is the approved propaganda. — David (@Mr_NiceGuy_007) March 24, 2025

Blitzer isn’t exactly on his A game these days…. — CaptainTLB60 (@CaptainTLB60) March 24, 2025

CNN is not a credible source of news. — Major Tom 🇺🇸 (@josewales1000) March 24, 2025

@CNN keeps pushing the propaganda and it's going to further spiral that network into the ground where it belongs. This one is a DISGUSTING LIE! CNN better correct it. — Truth wins; ignore the noise (@MKinneyWA) March 24, 2025

CNN once again misinforming all 9 viewers…. — Toecutta (@Toecutta1) March 24, 2025

Democrats obviously want every illegal alien deportation to be tied up in needless courtroom drama and proceedings. They'll do anything to keep criminal illegal aliens in our country.

Illegal aliens do not have the same rights under the constitution as American citizens. They have absolutely no right to stay in this country. — Valkyries for women🇺🇸 (@valkyriesrwomen) March 24, 2025

The left picks the most pathetic hills to die on.MSM nods and claps

There should be accountability for lying like this. pic.twitter.com/FiNgVjkF5V — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) March 24, 2025

The deportation of criminal illegal aliens is yet another issue that Democrats are determined to be on the unpopular side of. This kneejerk contrarianism aimed at every issue President Donald Trump champions is going to kill the Democrat Party. We're hoping they don't stop.