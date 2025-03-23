Know Beliefs Versus No Beliefs: Businessman Explains Why the Public Is Losing Interest...
The Donor Party: Jasmine Crockett Says DNC Funders Could Decide Senator Chuck Schumer’s Fate

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:14 AM on March 23, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett says donors and elected officials are getting creative in trying to remove Senator Chuck Schumer from his leadership position. But, she says there might not be anyone to take his place if they’re successful.

Here’s more. (READ)

Jasmine Crockett says Dem revolt against Schumer reminds her of what happened when "Biden was taken down."

"I've talked to some donors that are trying to get very creative, but I think that you know, it is a little bit reminiscent of what we saw happen to when Joe Biden was taken down."

The intra-party attacks on Schumer aren’t letting up.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Crockett is saying the quiet part out loud. It’s the people with money who decide who 'leads' the Democrat Party, not the silly voters.

It’s not just the new guard that wants Schumer gone. Nancy Pelosi weighed in a few days ago. (WATCH)

Yep, they’re going to blame Schumer even though he helped avoid the embarrassment of a government shutdown that would have accomplished nothing for the Democrat Party.

One poster says Schumer is all that’s standing in the way of the party shifting even further left.

The Democrat Party eating its own was inevitable once Biden was forced out and Kamala crashed and burned the party during the 2024 presidential election. Still, it's nice of Crockett to explain who’s driving the decisions in the party now.

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRATS DONORS LEADERSHIP NANCY PELOSI SENATOR

