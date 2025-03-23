The Donor Party: Jasmine Crockett Says DNC Funders Could Decide Senator Chuck Schumer’s Fate

Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett says donors and elected officials are getting creative in trying to remove Senator Chuck Schumer from his leadership position. But, she says there might not be anyone to take his place if they’re successful.

Jasmine Crockett says Dem revolt against Schumer reminds her of what happened when "Biden was taken down." "I've talked to some donors that are trying to get very creative, but I think that you know, it is a little bit reminiscent of what we saw happen to when Joe Biden was taken down." The intra-party attacks on Schumer aren’t letting up.

Jasmine Crockett says Dem revolt against Schumer reminds her of what happened when "Biden was taken down."



"I've talked to some donors that are trying to get very creative, but I think that you know, it is a little bit reminiscent of what we saw happen to when Joe Biden was… pic.twitter.com/bTOxTpuHVx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 22, 2025

Of course she’s talked to “Donors” 😭 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) March 22, 2025

Listen to We The People, not donors. — Strodav (@strodav) March 22, 2025

Crockett is saying the quiet part out loud. It’s the people with money who decide who 'leads' the Democrat Party, not the silly voters.

It’s not just the new guard that wants Schumer gone. Nancy Pelosi weighed in a few days ago. (WATCH)

🚨DEMS IN DISARRAY: Nancy Pelosi slams Chuck Schumer:



"I myself don't give away anything for nothing. And I think that's what happened the other day." pic.twitter.com/VU3T1ot8UX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2025

Chuck is their latest fall guy. They are doing to him what they did to Biden. Anything to prevent looking in the mirror, — Zenn Carmichael (@ZenCarmichael) March 22, 2025

Yep, they’re going to blame Schumer even though he helped avoid the embarrassment of a government shutdown that would have accomplished nothing for the Democrat Party.

One poster says Schumer is all that’s standing in the way of the party shifting even further left.

They are going to take Schumer behind the shed like a horse with a broken leg.



If that happens, the party seals their permanent realignment as the party of war, illegal immigration and radical transgender ideologies. They have nothing else to run on. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 22, 2025

These decisions go much higher than a few senators and donors.



Things like this are ActBlue / Cabal type decisions that can make an unwilling Biden drop out in the 11th hour and then spend $1.5B on the losing horse… or hyena. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 22, 2025

And when Kamala lost they started claiming Biden should’ve ran instead. They’re so lost it’s almost scary — Trump World (@Louaye1980) March 22, 2025

It's not scary.

It's hilarious to watch them self-destruct. — iratus_omni_tempore (@semper_iratus_) March 22, 2025

The Democrat Party eating its own was inevitable once Biden was forced out and Kamala crashed and burned the party during the 2024 presidential election. Still, it's nice of Crockett to explain who’s driving the decisions in the party now.