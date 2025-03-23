Media Messiah? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Consensus Champion to Save Floundering Democrat Party

Bernie Sanders Threatens Walkout of Jon Karl Interview When Questions Turn to Possible...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:00 PM on March 23, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The legacy media has anointed its new Democrat Party messiah - it’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Well, that’s what the consensus looks like so far.

Here’s more. (READ)

That choice sits well with Republicans and MAGA.

Commenters compare AOC to the Snow White actress that Hollywood keeps foisting on the public despite our protestations to stop,

Speaking of debates many posters would love to see her run into JD Vance’s chainsaw on live television.

That’s pretty close to the truth.

Many are wondering if she has the gas needed to get to the debate stage. (WATCH)

Would she even run given that she’s predicted our world would end shortly after her taking office? Wait, maybe that’s her plan - she’ll be the one responsible for ending the world. That sounds about right.

