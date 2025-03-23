Media Messiah? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Consensus Champion to Save Floundering Democrat Party

The legacy media has anointed its new Democrat Party messiah - it’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Well, that’s what the consensus looks like so far.

Looks like the consensus view of the media and the progressive elite is that she's the party's savior. pic.twitter.com/p23pDcaGXw — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 23, 2025

Shhhhh. Let them keep thinking that. — John Galt (@USAPatriotBT) March 23, 2025

They are so desperate — Paul Danner (@Paul_Danner_) March 23, 2025

We can only be so lucky — Alexis (@alexis71314) March 23, 2025

That choice sits well with Republicans and MAGA.

Commenters compare AOC to the Snow White actress that Hollywood keeps foisting on the public despite our protestations to stop,

She’s the Rachel Zegler of politics, and we all know how appealing that immature, ignorant, and perpetually aggrieved archetype is to normal people.



Dems want to pick the one candidate that’s pure distilled, nagging AWFL, who appeals to no one they don’t already have on lock? pic.twitter.com/xxckCPwuwl — Farbrook (@CellarDoor747) March 23, 2025

She's going to be a hard no in middle america — Mon (@Natureheals2111) March 23, 2025

It will certainly make for some interesting debates, assuming she even survives the Democrats Primaries. — A #1, Emperor of the North Pole (@railboss) March 23, 2025

They can’t win with a male candidate. With a female all debates are classified as republicans being mean and Mysoginistic. It gives them an edge. — Fritztoad (@fritztoad) March 23, 2025

Speaking of debates many posters would love to see her run into JD Vance’s chainsaw on live television.

Imagine AOC vs JD Vance on the debate stage together, both trying to make their case as to why they should be the next President. It wouldn't be pretty. — Ted The Truth (@tedsthetruth) March 23, 2025

Please let JD Vance debate AOC I would actually money to see that!!! — gored (@gored7777) March 23, 2025

This is great. AOC vs. Vance will mean a 48-state win for Republicans. — SinNombre (@SinNomb54107159) March 23, 2025

That’s pretty close to the truth.

Many are wondering if she has the gas needed to get to the debate stage. (WATCH)

AOC: “We need a Democratic Party that farts harder for us.” 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/6fjgu1gC1Z — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 21, 2025

Won’t the world have two years remaining when she runs? — Inglewood Jack (@Inglewoodjack99) March 23, 2025

Yes climate change is supposed to destroy the planet and she would be the last nail in the planet’s coffin ⚰️ if she became our president. — MAtthew Lovallo (@MatthewLovallo) March 23, 2025

Would she even run given that she’s predicted our world would end shortly after her taking office? Wait, maybe that’s her plan - she’ll be the one responsible for ending the world. That sounds about right.