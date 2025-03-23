VIP
Dem Chuck Schumer Cries ‘Constitutional Crisis’ as Duly Elected ‘King’ Trump Deports Illegal Aliens

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on March 23, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Senator Chuck Schumer, like all Democrats, adores illegal aliens. He says that President Donald Trump's deporting of criminal illegal alien gang members over the objections of Democrat activist judges is causing a Constitutional crisis. Oh, and Trump exercising his constitutional presidential authority means he wants to be king.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Deporting illegal aliens is popular but Democrats irrationally oppose it because Trump is doing it. Posters find it odd that Democrats say enforcing the law is ‘lawless.’

Looks like a new coordinated message has been rolled out by the Democrats. Trump is a king despite being duly elected with a mandate by the people to deport illegal aliens.

If anyone is acting kingly in this scenario it’s unelected, activist judges.

Wait, Schumer is also being kingly. Here he is on The View explaining how Americans are subjects, not citizens. (WATCH)

Yes, another legacy media outlet screeching ‘constitutional crisis’ and bringing on fellow Democrats in a feeble attempt to lend credibility to the absurd claim. Meanwhile, Trump chugs along finding ways to meet the mandate of the American voters who put him into office.

