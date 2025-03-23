Dem Chuck Schumer Cries ‘Constitutional Crisis’ as Duly Elected ‘King’ Trump Deports Illegal Aliens

Senator Chuck Schumer, like all Democrats, adores illegal aliens. He says that President Donald Trump's deporting of criminal illegal alien gang members over the objections of Democrat activist judges is causing a Constitutional crisis. Oh, and Trump exercising his constitutional presidential authority means he wants to be king.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

CHUCK SCHUMER ON TRUMP DEPORTING CRIMINALS: Democracy is at risk. Look. Donald Trump is a lawless, angry man. He thinks he should be king, should do whatever he wants, thinks judges should just listen to him. We have to fight back in *every single way.*pic.twitter.com/R1zdRlN50y — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 23, 2025

“Orange man bad.” — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) March 23, 2025

If this is all Chuckie has he’s finished. — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) March 23, 2025

Deporting illegal aliens is popular but Democrats irrationally oppose it because Trump is doing it. Posters find it odd that Democrats say enforcing the law is ‘lawless.’

65% of voters agree with deportation, though the number is likely over 70%. The topic is still taboo for many voters, so they are uncomfortable saying that they agree with it despite knowing that they do. — America”R”Us (@AmericaRus2024) March 23, 2025

This is ridiculous.. Sending back criminals is not lawless… — TRENDLINE_#CRYPTO (@Real_Trend_line) March 23, 2025

They are "fighting back" against policies that are very popular. They are on the losing side of the issues. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 23, 2025

Looks like a new coordinated message has been rolled out by the Democrats. Trump is a king despite being duly elected with a mandate by the people to deport illegal aliens.

Watch the “King” narrative. They are trying to bait him into something. — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) March 23, 2025

The King vs. The Constitution: Season 2025’! — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) March 23, 2025

The new message: duh. The king. Term limits for people like Chuck. Too long in office — Lorene McMurrin (@mcmu35604) March 23, 2025

An elected king. How novel.



Judges overule elected presidents. How novel. — Gone to my valley ✝️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🥩🚜🇬🇧 (@GenXGone) March 23, 2025

If anyone is acting kingly in this scenario it’s unelected, activist judges.

Wait, Schumer is also being kingly. Here he is on The View explaining how Americans are subjects, not citizens. (WATCH)

Chuck Schumer goes on The View to mock hardworking Americans who want smaller government, less taxes, and higher profits.



When people claim the Democrats don’t have any messaging, I beg to differ. They do have messaging. Their messaging is ‘F*** YOU!’pic.twitter.com/KOlaQYKMYk — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) March 18, 2025

Advertisement

President Trump is the angry one! 😂

Libtard politicians like Schumer, Warren, Maxine and Crockett have been running around screeching and screaming for 2 solid months! — Scotts Pine (@scotts_pine89) March 23, 2025

The main networks have nothing other than scary buzzwords like "constitutional crisis." Which is why most Americans are going elsewhere for news... — Ohio Hog Fan (@ohiomanblotter) March 23, 2025

Yes, another legacy media outlet screeching ‘constitutional crisis’ and bringing on fellow Democrats in a feeble attempt to lend credibility to the absurd claim. Meanwhile, Trump chugs along finding ways to meet the mandate of the American voters who put him into office.