Bernie Sanders Threatens Walkout of Jon Karl Interview When Questions Turn to Possible AOC Senate Run

Senator Bernie Sanders bristled at a question about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posed by Jon Karl of ABC News Sunday morning. Sanders is currently doing rallies with AOC in blue cities on their ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour. But when the focus of the interview shifted from him to AOC he threatened to walk out.

Have a look. (WATCH)

🚨Angry Bernie gets up and threatens to walk out of interview after ABC’s Karl asks him about AOC joining him in the Senate:



“You wanna do nonsense, do nonsense!” pic.twitter.com/lfTjgXMyAX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 23, 2025

Sanders’ entire life has been devoted to nonsense.

When Sanders abruptly got up it had some posters asking what was going on.

That was a real "get off my lawn" moment by Bernie. What's got him so wound up? — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 23, 2025

He just wants to talk about his crowd sizes — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 23, 2025

He'll be 86 by 2028. The best the Dems have found are Bernie and AOC. What a timeline. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 23, 2025

It’s like an old man traveling with his nurse.

Some say Sanders doesn’t have the self-control needed to remain in politics.

Bernie Sanders is becoming an angry old man.



He doesn't have the temperament to be in politics anymore. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) March 23, 2025

Becoming? Bernie Sanders has ALWAYS been the angry old man! — Brave Little Taco (@BraveIndy60) March 23, 2025

He's always been a communist now he's just an old communist.

🖕🏻 @BernieSanders 🤡 — Shawn Lyn again* 🇺🇲 (@slyncink1971) March 23, 2025

Sanders will always be shaking his impotent fist at capitalism, freedom, and reality.

Commenters say Sanders is working for AOC whether he acknowledges it or not.

It's funny he gets so upset about this, given the fact he's literally helping run a de facto Senate campaign for her right now, and likely to build up her name ID for president. pic.twitter.com/Wo66bw3Vxe — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 23, 2025

That's it.

It's really AOC drawing the crowds but he doesn't realize that. — 🇺🇲NUKE🇮🇱 (@gotham0910) March 23, 2025

He doesn’t actually like her or respect her, but the DNC told him you’re gonna go campaign with her. That’s what it looks like anyway. — Valkyries for women🇺🇸 (@valkyriesrwomen) March 23, 2025

Their plans are so obvious, yet they get angry when they are called out. — Served In Reagan's Army (@served_s) March 23, 2025

It seems fairly obvious that Sanders is passing the socialist/Marxist baton to AOC by doing these rallies but he's not happy about it. Imagine a Sith Lord training his dark apprentice and being jealous of how much better she controls the Force. That's Sanders right now.