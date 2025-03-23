Media Messiah? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Consensus Champion to Save Floundering Democrat...
Bernie Sanders Threatens Walkout of Jon Karl Interview When Questions Turn to Possible AOC Senate Run

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on March 23, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Senator Bernie Sanders bristled at a question about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posed by Jon Karl of ABC News Sunday morning. Sanders is currently doing rallies with AOC in blue cities on their ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour. But when the focus of the interview shifted from him to AOC he threatened to walk out.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Sanders’ entire life has been devoted to nonsense.

When Sanders abruptly got up it had some posters asking what was going on.

It’s like an old man traveling with his nurse.

Some say Sanders doesn’t have the self-control needed to remain in politics.

Sanders will always be shaking his impotent fist at capitalism, freedom, and reality.

Commenters say Sanders is working for AOC whether he acknowledges it or not.

It seems fairly obvious that Sanders is passing the socialist/Marxist baton to AOC by doing these rallies but he's not happy about it. Imagine a Sith Lord training his dark apprentice and being jealous of how much better she controls the Force. That's Sanders right now.

