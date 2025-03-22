Adam Kinzinger Can’t Tell the Difference Between a Bud Light Boycott and Fiery Domestic Terrorism

Adam Kinzinger is the latest anti-Trump has-been to confuse boycotts and domestic terrorism. Trump supporters have no problem with anyone choosing not to purchase products made by Elon Musk. Kinzinger is lying. Surprise! What they do have a problem with is domestic terrorism directed at Tesla dealerships, vehicles, and charging stations. Actions not condemned by Kinzinger and others who are misleading the public about what’s the true issue here. Boycotting Bud Light is not the same as Kinzinger’s demented team burning down car dealerships.

Advertisement

Here’s his nonsense. (READ)

ADAM KINZINGER: "So here's an interesting question. Why is it that whenever Republicans decide to boycott a company like Bud Light or Disney, they're doing it because they're victims of that company? Yet when America decides to boycott a company like Tesla, 'cause the CEO is running around telling Americans what they can and can't live without so that he can have a tax break, then all of sudden they're victims again." "So they're victims when they're being boycotted and they're victims when they're boycotting. It's because Donald Trump has made his fortune and his political career on being a victim. And Republicans have learned the same thing, always be a victim. I don't know, that's not a very masculine trait to me, always being a victim."

Here’s his nonsense from his puffy face. (WATCH)

ADAM KINZINGER: "So here's an interesting question. Why is it that whenever Republicans decide to boycott a company like Bud Light or Disney, they're doing it because they're victims of that company? Yet when America decides to boycott a company like Tesla, 'cause the CEO is… pic.twitter.com/H00hFnzHjV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 21, 2025

“Why is it that whenever Republicans decide to boycott a company like Bud Light or Disney, they simply stop buying the products? Yet when Democrats decide to ‘boycott’ a company like Tesla, they set fire to the products and engage in acts of violence?”



Fixed it. — Matthew Willis (@mwwillis) March 21, 2025

See, that poster gets it.

Other commenters get it, too. They show how disingenuous Kinzinger is.

1. Conservatives didn't firebomb any Bud Light or Disney property

2. It's abundantly clear Bloated Adam is not boycotting Bud Light or any other alcohol companies — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 21, 2025

Cryin' Kinzinger, you will always be a moron. Republicans never claim to be victims when they peacefully boycott. Your whole persona is based on being a victim. Arson, violence and terrorism are criminal actions and have NOTHING to do with a peaceful boycott. Dumb as a rock. — Glory Bee (@HibdonAnn) March 21, 2025

Nobody's complaining about the boycott, @AdamKinzinger, you absurd shill. They're complaining about the vandalism, intimidation, assaults... well, you already know, don't you? You're just counting on your supporters' stupidity, aren't you? — hoppah (@hoppah_1776) March 21, 2025

Wait…his supporters? Now that’s a good one! — TXGal (@LisaWasHere7713) March 21, 2025

Well, yeah, I am making an assumption. I mean I'd guess he has at least one....? — hoppah (@hoppah_1776) March 21, 2025

Imagine what a loser one would have to be to admit they’re a supporter of Adam Kinzinger.

Commenters say the lying and shilling for Democrat causes have taken a toll on Kinzinger. Check out these pictures just three years apart.

These screenshots are only 3 years apart https://t.co/lyIEecyNlA pic.twitter.com/6H0tLt3H3Z — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 22, 2025

Advertisement

Trump broke him …that’s the look of a broken man — Jack_Yablockoff (@Amc1969Row2024) March 22, 2025

Corruption causes inflammation, seriously the stress of lying increases cortisol levels — William Fitzpatrick (@William49347583) March 22, 2025

Looks like alcohol abuse. — Kasey Kane (@KKOK132235) March 22, 2025

He’s not aging well. A career change would do him good, maybe a greeter at Walmart? — Viola Lee (@ms_viola_lee) March 21, 2025

Would anyone want to go into a Walmart if Kinzinger was crying just inside the entrance? Well, we guess he could point shoppers to where the tissues are.