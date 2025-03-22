Victor Davis Hanson Says Anti-Musk Domestic Terrorism is Building to a ‘Crescendo of...
Adam Kinzinger Can’t Tell the Difference Between a Bud Light Boycott and Fiery Domestic Terrorism

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:14 AM on March 22, 2025
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

Adam Kinzinger is the latest anti-Trump has-been to confuse boycotts and domestic terrorism. Trump supporters have no problem with anyone choosing not to purchase products made by Elon Musk. Kinzinger is lying. Surprise! What they do have a problem with is domestic terrorism directed at Tesla dealerships, vehicles, and charging stations. Actions not condemned by Kinzinger and others who are misleading the public about what’s the true issue here. Boycotting Bud Light is not the same as Kinzinger’s demented team burning down car dealerships.

Here’s his nonsense. (READ)

ADAM KINZINGER: "So here's an interesting question. Why is it that whenever Republicans decide to boycott a company like Bud Light or Disney, they're doing it because they're victims of that company? Yet when America decides to boycott a company like Tesla, 'cause the CEO is running around telling Americans what they can and can't live without so that he can have a tax break, then all of sudden they're victims again."

"So they're victims when they're being boycotted and they're victims when they're boycotting. It's because Donald Trump has made his fortune and his political career on being a victim. And Republicans have learned the same thing, always be a victim. I don't know, that's not a very masculine trait to me, always being a victim."

Here’s his nonsense from his puffy face. (WATCH)

See, that poster gets it.

Other commenters get it, too. They show how disingenuous Kinzinger is.

Imagine what a loser one would have to be to admit they’re a supporter of Adam Kinzinger.

Commenters say the lying and shilling for Democrat causes have taken a toll on Kinzinger. Check out these pictures just three years apart.

Would anyone want to go into a Walmart if Kinzinger was crying just inside the entrance? Well, we guess he could point shoppers to where the tissues are.

