Gassy Lassie: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says We Need a ‘Democratic Party That Farts’ Harder

Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York ripped Republican Gabe Evans for not doing a town hall in Colorado. While speaking at a political rally in his state she said the Democrat Party needs to start ripping, too - ripping farts and doing so as hard as possible. No, really. She just let it slip out.

Hear it for yourself. (WATCH)

“We need a Democratic Party that farts harder for us.” - AOC



Swalwell isn’t enough?? pic.twitter.com/oU7kbXIHGk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 21, 2025

they already have swalwell what more do they need?! 😂 — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) March 21, 2025

Apparently they need more 🤣 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 21, 2025

It’s hard to believe it’s been more than five years since Eric Swalwell couldn’t contain himself on-air with Chris Matthews of MSNBC. (WATCH)

Eric Swalwell appears to drop a massive fart during live on television



Turn the sound on, this is real pic.twitter.com/DyElNSwYog — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 19, 2019

I thought it sounded familiar lol — Eric Sanchez (@Eric_L_Sanchez) March 21, 2025

Yes, the breaking of wind is a consistent message Democrats keep preaching. It comes from deep inside them.

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries says Democrats need to ‘fart hard’ for voting rights. (WATCH)

She's just taking Hakeem Jeffries's lead, folks. He said it first years ago 😂pic.twitter.com/ID1GWO5FKw — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 21, 2025

Dollar store Obama approves. pic.twitter.com/EycakATU6u — Nova Jenson (@Novajmorea) March 21, 2025

There is no lack of hot air coming from the Democrat party 😂 — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 21, 2025

They’re going after voters who work in natural gas.

The meme-makers are already pushing out funny videos based on AOC’s flatulent moment. (WATCH)

"We need a democratic party that fart---fights"

-AOC pic.twitter.com/bNIqIZHmt1 — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) March 21, 2025

I thought Democrats were cutting down on methane and CO2 emissions …



Now they want more? — Funky Beach (@FunkyBeaches) March 21, 2025

I knew they were the blame for climate change. — MrTHEORIGINALICEMAN (@BryanFClanton) March 21, 2025

She’s with the oldest Fart — Steve (@steveO13_) March 21, 2025

Bernie doesn't like the smell of that pic.twitter.com/COFck8gyCl — 𝕏erias (@xerias_x) March 21, 2025

Bernie Sanders has been stinking up every room he’s in for decades. Still, we don’t advise someone his age to ‘fart harder.’ Biden found out how dangerous that could be a few times during his presidency.