Gassy Lassie: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says We Need a ‘Democratic Party That Farts’ Harder

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:15 PM on March 21, 2025
Tom Williams/Pool via AP

Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York ripped Republican Gabe Evans for not doing a town hall in Colorado. While speaking at a political rally in his state she said the Democrat Party needs to start ripping, too - ripping farts and doing so as hard as possible. No, really. She just let it slip out.

Hear it for yourself. (WATCH)

It’s hard to believe it’s been more than five years since Eric Swalwell couldn’t contain himself on-air with Chris Matthews of MSNBC. (WATCH)

Yes, the breaking of wind is a consistent message Democrats keep preaching. It comes from deep inside them.

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries says Democrats need to ‘fart hard’ for voting rights. (WATCH)

They’re going after voters who work in natural gas.

The meme-makers are already pushing out funny videos based on AOC’s flatulent moment. (WATCH)

Bernie Sanders has been stinking up every room he’s in for decades. Still, we don’t advise someone his age to ‘fart harder.’ Biden found out how dangerous that could be a few times during his presidency.

