Joy Reid Tells Don Lemon She’s Betting on Canada if the United States Invades Our Northern Neighbor

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:03 AM on March 21, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

It’s a real-life Dumb and Dumber. In what looked like a low-budget CNN and MSNBC crossover, Joy Reid was on Don Lemon’s TikTok show on Thursday. In a bizarre segment, Reid started talking about America going to war with Canada - she believed Canada would win!

Get ready for some crazy. (WATCH)

Reid has no idea what she's talking about. Our military dwarfs Canada’s.

A commenter from Canada sets Reid straight.

Good. We’re bringing pancakes and waffles.

Posters say it’s clear these two don’t share three brain cells amongst themselves.

Olbermann and Reid or Olbermann and Lemon. We shudder thinking about both.

Reid doesn’t know Canada didn’t become a country until 1867. Posters have some closing thoughts.

That’s not fair. It would take two.

AMERICA CANADA CNN CRAZY DON LEMON DONALD TRUMP

