Joy Reid Tells Don Lemon She’s Betting on Canada if the United States Invades Our Northern Neighbor

It’s a real-life Dumb and Dumber. In what looked like a low-budget CNN and MSNBC crossover, Joy Reid was on Don Lemon’s TikTok show on Thursday. In a bizarre segment, Reid started talking about America going to war with Canada - she believed Canada would win!

Get ready for some crazy. (WATCH)

Joy Reid predicts that America will go to war with Canada and lose pic.twitter.com/ACyHoW8mh1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 21, 2025

You go ahead and do that honey. With those braincells you’ll undoubtedly be one of the firsts to meet your maker.

I’m gonna just go ahead and throw this out there for ya.👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/x7JP4EwSiC — Ankush sharma (@Aku_700) March 21, 2025

I predict she'll go 0/2 on these predictions. — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) March 21, 2025

Reid has no idea what she's talking about. Our military dwarfs Canada’s.

A commenter from Canada sets Reid straight.

lol….. I’m Canadian and even I laughed at this outrageous claim.



We literally have 3 fighter jets and a few helicopters. — AJH - Question Everything (@1_2_question) March 21, 2025

Won't other countries interfere? — BDE 🦍 (@BDE108) March 21, 2025

Nah. Be over before it started 🤣.



Remember the Liberals also disarmed and made 80-90% our guns illegal. — AJH - Question Everything (@1_2_question) March 21, 2025

You got maple syrup — patsy (@bijoubottabing) March 21, 2025

Good. We’re bringing pancakes and waffles.

Posters say it’s clear these two don’t share three brain cells amongst themselves.

I’m not sure who is dumber, Don Lemon or Joy Reid. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 21, 2025

I can't think of a worst combo. Can you? — Jae Kim (@JaeKim1089208) March 21, 2025

One of them & Keith Olbermann would be pretty bad, lol. — GiGi (@ChristySimm23) March 21, 2025

Keith is such a loon, he's actually funny. But, yeah 🤣 — Jae Kim (@JaeKim1089208) March 21, 2025

Olbermann and Reid or Olbermann and Lemon. We shudder thinking about both.

Reid doesn’t know Canada didn’t become a country until 1867. Posters have some closing thoughts.

Joy Reid’s takes get dumber by the day. War with Canada? Please. The only thing America would lose is patience listening to her nonsense. — Tiago Gomes (@thenamestiago) March 21, 2025

That’s a lot of crazy for one screen. — Jay Pennview (@jaypennview) March 21, 2025

Two people who lost their jobs because no one wants to listen to them, talking to each other because no one else will. — Ann Turner (@annabella33333) March 21, 2025

Aw they do therapy sessions together — PETER NOBLE (@PETERNOBLE92771) March 21, 2025

😂😂She's so far gone! 🤣🤣 Canada has ZERO chances in a real war with U.S. — Happy Snorkel (@HappySnorkel) March 21, 2025

The United States could conquer Canada with a Toyota 4Runner full of drunk frat bros. — Retard Takes (@rwordtakes) March 21, 2025

That’s not fair. It would take two.