Illegally in the USA? Don’t Gasp and Whine When the Law Crashes Your...

WWE’s KANE Offers to Wrestle Tim Walz After He Claimed He Could Kick Trump Supporters’ Backsides

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on March 21, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz doesn’t know when to shut up. A few days ago he claimed he could kick the backsides of most Trump supporters and then mentioned a WWE fight. Well, a former professional wrestler and Trump supporter has accepted Walz’s challenge. It’s Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs of Tennessee - better known as the pro wrestler, Kane.

Check this out. (READ)

That’s too funny. Maybe Walz shouldn’t have said he could kick Trump supporters' butts because now it's his butt that's about to be kicked. If he accepts. (WATCH)

Here’s some video of Glenn Jacobs aka Kane in action. (WATCH)

Can you imagine how hard it would be to grab Newsom with all that oily hair gel he uses?

Wait, it looks like Tampon Tim is ready to step into the ring!

Judge Says Trump May Face 'Consequences’ for Deporting Gang Members
Brett T.
Commenters are begging Walz to drop his feminine hygiene products and accept Jacobs’ charity match offer.

Will Walz accept? Probably not. But, it just makes him look scared, petty, and unable to back up his words. Walz just doesn’t know when to shut up.

Tags: CHARITY DEMOCRAT FUNNY GOVERNOR MINNESOTA REPUBLICAN

