WWE’s KANE Offers to Wrestle Tim Walz After He Claimed He Could Kick Trump Supporters’ Backsides

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz doesn’t know when to shut up. A few days ago he claimed he could kick the backsides of most Trump supporters and then mentioned a WWE fight. Well, a former professional wrestler and Trump supporter has accepted Walz’s challenge. It’s Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs of Tennessee - better known as the pro wrestler, Kane.

All joking aside, @GovTimWalz, let's put our money where our mouth is...in a charity wrestling match. We'll split the gate 50/50 between our chosen organizations. I'll kick things off myself with a $10,000 donation. What do you say? #TennesseeWalz#LetsDance pic.twitter.com/2VV6j4RYs2 — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) March 20, 2025

That’s too funny. Maybe Walz shouldn’t have said he could kick Trump supporters' butts because now it's his butt that's about to be kicked. If he accepts. (WATCH)

Tim Walz on Trump supporters: "I think I can kick most of their a**" pic.twitter.com/CHstXUb7ng — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 18, 2025

Didn’t have this one on my bingo card 🤣🤣 — B〽️ac (@Burny137) March 20, 2025

The big red machine laying down the challenge. pic.twitter.com/dKdu9acOf4 — C A Cardinal (@ChuckLumley) March 21, 2025

Here’s some video of Glenn Jacobs aka Kane in action. (WATCH)

He couldn’t even battle the man Glenn Jacobs over economic/libertarian ideas…let alone the Monster Kane with his manager Ron Paul Bearer. pic.twitter.com/nybYxwWTyU — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) March 20, 2025

Bro this would be awesome!!!!! Mayor you should get you @undertaker for a tag team match with @GavinNewsom and @GovTimWalz The Brothers of Destruction Vs The Soy Boy😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 — Big Mack (@mjarvis79) March 20, 2025

Can you imagine how hard it would be to grab Newsom with all that oily hair gel he uses?

Wait, it looks like Tampon Tim is ready to step into the ring!

Are you sure you're ready for this, Glenn? pic.twitter.com/yFOcAqKiKR — Postalker (@postal_ker) March 20, 2025

Please, please, please let this happen!

Cmon Timmy! — WayneMustang (@BourbonWayne) March 20, 2025

Commenters are begging Walz to drop his feminine hygiene products and accept Jacobs’ charity match offer.

I would pay good hard earned money to see that! — Revena Pompey (@revena_p) March 20, 2025

Pay per view would be enormous for the charities. — Mr. C (@christophsly) March 20, 2025

Just look out for the spinning hands attack Kane!! — Danger Ran (@shrunkenpants) March 21, 2025

Steel Cage match please — John Martinlives (@JohnMar05239136) March 21, 2025

As a native Minnesotan who is planning on leaving this state, I ENDORSE THIS MATCH!!! pic.twitter.com/2QpkJuBjCN — Kelly - NASCAR Fan (@talkette) March 20, 2025

Oh snap tampon Tim’s gonna be crying all the way to the boys room when your done cleaning his clock. — graywolf🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@JackieV1022) March 20, 2025

Will Walz accept? Probably not. But, it just makes him look scared, petty, and unable to back up his words. Walz just doesn’t know when to shut up.