STDNC: Senator John Kennedy Says Senator Chuck Schumer Is as Popular as a Sexually Transmitted Disease

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:54 AM on March 20, 2025
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

We love Republican Senator John Kennedy’s one-liners. He didn’t disappoint Wednesday night. He compared the popularity of Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer to a sexually transmitted disease. He also lays out the Republicans’ ‘secret plan’ to demolish the Democrat Party.

You have to hear this! (WATCH)

He never fails to deliver the zingers.

It’s hilarious that the Republicans’ big plan to deal with Democrats requires Kennedy and others to do nothing but step back and watch.

It seems to be working quite well with Jasmine Crockett leading the way.

Commenters can’t believe how much the Democrat Party is spiraling right now.

Kennedy’s joke inspired one poster. When you think about it, the legacy media is like an STD. Here’s their new name.

Imagine going to the doctor with Chlamedia and he or she just takes your remote control away. That’s the most effective means of controlling its spread and its harmful effects.

