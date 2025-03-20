STDNC: Senator John Kennedy Says Senator Chuck Schumer Is as Popular as a Sexually Transmitted Disease

We love Republican Senator John Kennedy’s one-liners. He didn’t disappoint Wednesday night. He compared the popularity of Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer to a sexually transmitted disease. He also lays out the Republicans’ ‘secret plan’ to demolish the Democrat Party.

NEW: Sen. John Kennedy says Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are “about as popular as chlamydia.”



“No honest person whose IQ is above his age believes that biological sex doesn’t exist. But they do.”



“Republicans’ secret plan for dealing with… pic.twitter.com/dVqOgJv0aA — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 20, 2025

He never fails to deliver the zingers.

It’s hilarious that the Republicans’ big plan to deal with Democrats requires Kennedy and others to do nothing but step back and watch.

It seems to be working quite well with Jasmine Crockett leading the way.

Commenters can’t believe how much the Democrat Party is spiraling right now.

