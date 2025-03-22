WATCH Riley Gaines' Facial Expressions As Black Trans Activist Insists He CANNOT Be Racist

Leftists know that if they control the language and what words mean, it gives them tremendous power. One of the ways they do this is by re-defining words to suit their political agenda.

Take the word 'racism,' for example. The definition of racism was always 'the belief that certain races are inherently superior or inferior to others, often resulting in discrimination, prejudice, or antagonism directed against individuals or groups based on their racial or ethnic background.'

Leftists view racism as 'prejudice plus power', which means that -- on the intersectionality map -- only certain people can be racist and only certain people can be victims of racism.

Conveniently, who can be racist, and who can be victims of racism align with the Left's political ideology.

On Piers Morgan, trans activist Blossom Brown and Riley Gaines faced off and had this exchange:

“Black Women cannot be racist to White Women - do you not understand?”



“How can I be racist to you? I’m black - I can’t be racist”



CRT has a lot to answer for. pic.twitter.com/UgvBKF0lfN — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) March 22, 2025

This was part of a broader discussion about removing gender divisions in Olympic sports (which would mean there'd be no women Olympians ever again, but that's a topic for another post).

Oh my god @Riley_Gaines_’s facial expressions 🤌🏻 — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) March 22, 2025

This writer is making the same facial expressions.

I've always had a hard time keeping my facial expressions in check when confronted with sheer stupidity

pic.twitter.com/z9ljiOt5t9 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) March 22, 2025

Girl, same.

This lady is unhinged! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 22, 2025

Unhinged, yes.

Lady, not so much.

Black women can be racist

Black men can be racist

Black people can be racist

No race owns racism

Racism has not been colonized — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 22, 2025

This.

Told “Black people cannot be racist” by race-bating leftists.



Believes it without any critical thought because it feels good to play the perpetual victim.



Blames others of “lacking the intelectual capacity” to grasp a concept that they themselves can’t even explain or defend. pic.twitter.com/JsNnBv5ppu — Still Faithful (@StillFaithfulSF) March 22, 2025

There's no intellectual capacity on the Left.

Just platitudes and feelings.

They made up this concept in universities and tried to spread it throughout the rest of the institutions. It’s the woke mind virus subversion — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) March 22, 2025

Yes, it is.

The response should always be, 'you're being racist to me right now.' https://t.co/4Rvs9JMtcp — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) March 22, 2025

Always. And watch them squirm when you say it.

“I’m black. I can’t be racist” says the racist black woman https://t.co/nfoleDFaEI — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 22, 2025

Yes, he can.

The Left is deranged. The idea that a Black Woman cannot be racist to a White Woman is one of many lies the Left repeats over and over. It is a lie. This woman is deranged. https://t.co/35oWUpXhKf — Brent Jensen (@Allouchsit) March 22, 2025

The Left is profoundly unhinged.

And racist.