WATCH Riley Gaines' Facial Expressions As Black Trans Activist Insists He CANNOT Be Racist

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on March 22, 2025
AngieArtist

Leftists know that if they control the language and what words mean, it gives them tremendous power. One of the ways they do this is by re-defining words to suit their political agenda.

Take the word 'racism,' for example. The definition of racism was always 'the belief that certain races are inherently superior or inferior to others, often resulting in discrimination, prejudice, or antagonism directed against individuals or groups based on their racial or ethnic background.'

Leftists view racism as 'prejudice plus power', which means that -- on the intersectionality map -- only certain people can be racist and only certain people can be victims of racism.

Conveniently, who can be racist, and who can be victims of racism align with the Left's political ideology.

On Piers Morgan, trans activist Blossom Brown and Riley Gaines faced off and had this exchange:

This was part of a broader discussion about removing gender divisions in Olympic sports (which would mean there'd be no women Olympians ever again, but that's a topic for another post).

This writer is making the same facial expressions.

Girl, same.

Unhinged, yes.

Lady, not so much.

This.

There's no intellectual capacity on the Left.

Just platitudes and feelings.

Yes, it is.

Always. And watch them squirm when you say it.

Yes, he can.

The Left is profoundly unhinged.

And racist.

Tags: CRITICAL RACE THEORY PIERS MORGAN RACISM TRANSGENDER TRANS WOMAN CRT

