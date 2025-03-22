WATCH Riley Gaines' Facial Expressions As Black Trans Activist Insists He CANNOT Be Racist

Leftists know that if they control the language and what words mean, it gives them tremendous power. One of the ways they do this is by re-defining words to suit their political agenda.
Take the word 'racism,' for example. The definition of racism was always 'the belief that certain races are inherently superior or inferior to others, often resulting in discrimination, prejudice, or antagonism directed against individuals or groups based on their racial or ethnic background.'
Leftists view racism as 'prejudice plus power', which means that -- on the intersectionality map -- only certain people can be racist and only certain people can be victims of racism.
Conveniently, who can be racist, and who can be victims of racism align with the Left's political ideology.
On Piers Morgan, trans activist Blossom Brown and Riley Gaines faced off and had this exchange:
"Black Women cannot be racist to White Women - do you not understand?"
“How can I be racist to you? I’m black - I can’t be racist”
CRT has a lot to answer for.
This was part of a broader discussion about removing gender divisions in Olympic sports (which would mean there'd be no women Olympians ever again, but that's a topic for another post).
Oh my god @Riley_Gaines_'s facial expressions 🤌🏻
This writer is making the same facial expressions.
I've always had a hard time keeping my facial expressions in check when confronted with sheer stupidity— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) March 22, 2025
This lady is unhinged!
Girl, same.
This lady is unhinged!— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 22, 2025
Unhinged, yes.
Lady, not so much.
Black women can be racist— Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 22, 2025
Black men can be racist
Black people can be racist
No race owns racism
Racism has not been colonized
This.
Told “Black people cannot be racist” by race-bating leftists.— Still Faithful (@StillFaithfulSF) March 22, 2025
Believes it without any critical thought because it feels good to play the perpetual victim.
Blames others of “lacking the intelectual capacity” to grasp a concept that they themselves can’t even explain or defend. pic.twitter.com/JsNnBv5ppu
There's no intellectual capacity on the Left.
Just platitudes and feelings.
They made up this concept in universities and tried to spread it throughout the rest of the institutions. It’s the woke mind virus subversion— 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) March 22, 2025
Yes, it is.
The response should always be, 'you're being racist to me right now.' https://t.co/4Rvs9JMtcp— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) March 22, 2025
Always. And watch them squirm when you say it.
“I’m black. I can’t be racist” says the racist black woman https://t.co/nfoleDFaEI— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 22, 2025
Yes, he can.
The Left is deranged. The idea that a Black Woman cannot be racist to a White Woman is one of many lies the Left repeats over and over. It is a lie. This woman is deranged. https://t.co/35oWUpXhKf— Brent Jensen (@Allouchsit) March 22, 2025
The Left is profoundly unhinged.
And racist.
