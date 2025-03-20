STDNC: Senator John Kennedy Says Senator Chuck Schumer Is as Popular as a...
Tesla Terror: Kevin O’Leary Says Those Torching Musk’s Car Dealerships Deserve Long Prison Sentences

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on March 20, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats can’t seem to differentiate between legitimate protest, violent crime, and terrorism when it comes to torching Tesla dealerships or Tesla vehicles. Enter Kevin O’Leary. He lowered the boom on CNN Wednesday night. Even if you disagree that it’s terrorism (spoiler: it’s terrorism), it’s at the very least violent crime.

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

Kevin O’Leary delivers a harsh reality check to Tesla car burners: You’re going to “rot in hell in prison.”

“And frankly, as far as I’m concerned, that’s okay,” he said.

O’Leary left no room for debate, making it clear that there’s zero justification for the destruction:

“When you set a car on fire, you should go to jail. You’re a criminal. And I don’t think we have to talk about it in any other context.”

He also had a blunt message for those thinking they’ll get away with it:

“And all those cars have cameras in them, and those dealerships have cameras. You’re beyond being stupid when you do that... You’re going to spend five to 20 years in prison. If they get them on terrorism—which I think is a stretch—there will be no parole, no shortened sentence. They’ll rot in hell in prison for 20 years. And frankly, as far as I’m concerned, that’s okay.”

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

Yes, crime is crime. We hope the perps get locked away for a long time.

But, this moves beyond crime. It’s politically motivated and meant to intimidate people from purchasing or driving Tesla vehicles. As discussed on a recent episode of the Timcast, these attacks meet the definition of terrorism. (WATCH)

We agree.

It’s common sense, one’s right to protest does not give one the right to damage property. These commenters agree.

It’s politically motivated violence. It’s terrorism and should be charged as such in a federal court of law. Hopefully, once someone is convicted it will act as a deterrent to other would-be Tesla-targeting terrorists. Until then, it will probably continue to escalate as Democrats stand on the sidelines refusing to condemn it.

