Dems in Disarray: Nancy Pelosi Signals That Senator Chuck Schumer’s Leadership Days Could Be Over

Senator Chuck Schumer is still under fire from his fellow Democrats for joining nine others from his party who voted in favor of a GOP spending bill last week. That bill averted a government shutdown. Nancy Pelosi didn’t hold back Wednesday saying she didn’t agree with Schumer and that he got nothing from Republicans by signing the bill.

Here’s Pelosi. (WATCH)

The two are longtime friends but Schumer working with Republicans and giving President Donald Trump a victory has apparently strained that relationship.

Many commenters think Pelosi’s criticism is a sign that Schumer’s leadership days could be coming to an end.

We’re not sure his money could protect him from a serious electoral challenge as several in the Democrat Party want him to step aside.

There are rumors Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could primary him for his senate seat. Commenters wonder what’s next.

Democrats aren’t used to Republicans standing up for themselves. Some of that has probably rubbed off from Trump.

Posters say they’re enjoying the Democrat drama.

The old guard in the Democrat Party is struggling with the insane progressive side right now. We’re sure to see more infighting as Trump moves forward with his agenda. Schumer was the closest thing to a leader the Dems had. With Pelosi weighing in it’s safe to say his leadership days are essentially over.