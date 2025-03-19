Scott Bessent Answers Recession Query by Telling ‘Journo’ He Can’t Guarantee She’ll Have a Job

Who knew U.S. Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent was so such a low-key, based cut-up? On Tuesday he gave the best and funniest response to an ignorant question posed by Kristen Welker of NBC News.

Advertisement

Check this out. (WATCH)

🚨🔥Bessent on being asked if he would “guarantee” there won’t be a recession:



"I can't guarantee anything — I can't guarantee that the journalist who asked me the question that her news program is gonna be on in a year."



Bessent is a low-key savage. pic.twitter.com/cTVIbDJn26 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 18, 2025

😂😂😂 such a great response 🔥🔥🔥 — The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) March 18, 2025

A ‘journalist’ expecting Bessent to be able to foresee all possible outcomes and then guarantee which one will come to pass is ridiculous.

Commenters agree that Bessent is not omniscient and handled the question correctly.

Who would guarantee such a thing?



He isn’t a fortune teller.



Maybe they can just call the psychic hotline next time if they want to be frivolous — 🔥 CEO Branding Expert (@Ceo_Branding) March 18, 2025

Anyone who makes guarantees about the state of the economy in the distant future isn’t the one to trust, and he handled her beautifully 😂😂 — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) March 18, 2025

Welker and her stupid guarantee question! She uses it all the time and acts like she is so clever. What an idiotic question! — Jared LeBoeuf (@leboeuf_jared) March 18, 2025

Welker’s looking to pocket a ‘gotcha’ for a future interview or piece. Bessent wisely denied what she was truly looking for.

We agree with commenters that President Donald Trump has assembled a team that knows how to properly deal with ‘journalists.’

The whole White House team is kicking some a**, when it comes to the narratives MSM wants to push. pic.twitter.com/AhUs5hKpQs — NateSk8s (@natesk8s87) March 18, 2025

😂They are. Bessent has been the breakout star — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 18, 2025

I didn't know anything about him before this appointment but I have grown to admire him greatly. I love his responses to the media. They're so direct and without spin. It's pretty unique, considering. — La historiadora (@nikkischampion) March 18, 2025

We have ourselves a base administration and cabinet.🔥👏🏼 — Sherry Renaud 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@sherryhanna53) March 18, 2025

This administration is nothing like 2016 🔥🔥🔥 — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 18, 2025

No, it’s not. This Cabinet was picked with care and not thrown together in haste like the 2016 one. Bessent is a surprise though, we had no idea just how funny and based he would be.