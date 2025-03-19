Fiction Addiction: Hakeem Jeffries and the Dems Crank Up the Lies as Egg...
Scott Bessent Answers Recession Query by Telling ‘Journo’ He Can’t Guarantee She’ll Have a Job

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on March 19, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Who knew U.S. Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent was so such a low-key, based cut-up? On Tuesday he gave the best and funniest response to an ignorant question posed by Kristen Welker of NBC News.

Check this out. (WATCH)

A ‘journalist’ expecting Bessent to be able to foresee all possible outcomes and then guarantee which one will come to pass is ridiculous. 

Commenters agree that Bessent is not omniscient and handled the question correctly.

Welker’s looking to pocket a ‘gotcha’ for a future interview or piece. Bessent wisely denied what she was truly looking for.

We agree with commenters that President Donald Trump has assembled a team that knows how to properly deal with ‘journalists.’

No, it’s not. This Cabinet was picked with care and not thrown together in haste like the 2016 one. Bessent is a surprise though, we had no idea just how funny and based he would be.

Tags: ECONOMY FOX NEWS CHANNEL FUNNY JOURNALISM JOURNALISTS RECESSION

