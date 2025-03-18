VIP
Gender Studies Prof Says ‘White Empiricism’ Undermines Einstein’s Theory of Relativity
Is Ubisoft Trying to Silence Bad Reviews of ‘Assassin's Creed: Shadows?’ (A Deep...
The New Yorker Asks If the Left Can Win Back Young Men
VIP
Walz and Newsom: Why Is Our Pro-Illegal Alien Dem Party Losing with Pro-Border...
City Council Members Cry Over Votes to Cooperate With ICE
Fired FTC Commissioner Cries Foul, but 'Independent Agency' Is Just a Fancy Myth
Whoopi Goldberg Believes 'Any One of Us Could Find Ourselves Being Deported'
'Oh, Haarrry! You Got Some Splainin' to Do!' DNC Paid Dweeb Sisson Caught...
VIP
The Only 'Climate of Fear' at Columbia Is a Leftists Who Fear Finally...
Anti-Trump Leftist Account Celebrates the Day Obamacare Ruined Healthcare for Millions of...
'This Needs to Stop!' Juanita Broaddrick Is the Latest Victim in Rash of...
Drama Queen Alert! NPR Reporter Who Bonked Trump With a Boom Mic 'Driven...
VIP
No, Seriously, the Feds Shouldn’t Turn Public Lands Into Another Housing Debacle
It Happened AGAIN! Texas Mom Says Girls Were Told to Be 'Sensitive' and...

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Claims Biden Never Screamed About Judges - X User Posts Video of Him Screaming

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:00 PM on March 18, 2025
Townhall Media

It keeps happening. Some media personality will say, ‘Well, the politician I like never did what President Donald Trump is doing!’ They do this while clutching their pearls in disgust. Of course, some average American on social media immediately posts a video of their politician doing exactly what Trump is doing now. Tuesday it was Joe Scarborough’s turn to be proven a liar.

Advertisement

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Yep, lies are all these anti-Trump talking heads have.

It’s amazing how quickly people forget President Joe Biden ignoring court rulings and the law. Commenters remember.

‘But Trump! We’ve got nothing!’ That would make a nice bumper sticker for a Democrat.

It’s still amazing that legacy media acts like we’re living in a pre-Internet world. Every lie they tell can be refuted in mere seconds online.

Recommended

'Oh, Haarrry! You Got Some Splainin' to Do!' DNC Paid Dweeb Sisson Caught in Snapchat Sex Scandal
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Every refuted legacy media lie is someone’s red pill moment. It’s why these dying 'news' networks and their Democrat Party keep shedding voters, influence, and power. They could just start telling the truth but we know that's never going to happen.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS JOE BIDEN JOE SCARBOROUGH JUDGES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Oh, Haarrry! You Got Some Splainin' to Do!' DNC Paid Dweeb Sisson Caught in Snapchat Sex Scandal
Grateful Calvin
Is Ubisoft Trying to Silence Bad Reviews of ‘Assassin's Creed: Shadows?’ (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
The New Yorker Asks If the Left Can Win Back Young Men
Brett T.
City Council Members Cry Over Votes to Cooperate With ICE
Brett T.
Fired FTC Commissioner Cries Foul, but 'Independent Agency' Is Just a Fancy Myth
justmindy
Florida Town’s Sanctuary City Dreams Smacked Down by AG’s Stern Carpet Call
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Oh, Haarrry! You Got Some Splainin' to Do!' DNC Paid Dweeb Sisson Caught in Snapchat Sex Scandal Grateful Calvin
Advertisement