MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Claims Biden Never Screamed About Judges - X User Posts Video of Him Screaming

It keeps happening. Some media personality will say, ‘Well, the politician I like never did what President Donald Trump is doing!’ They do this while clutching their pearls in disgust. Of course, some average American on social media immediately posts a video of their politician doing exactly what Trump is doing now. Tuesday it was Joe Scarborough’s turn to be proven a liar.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

LEFT: Joe Scarborough declares presidents like Joe Biden never screamed and yelled about ignoring judges.



RIGHT: Joe Biden screams and yells about ignoring the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/92r9ojxSDy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 18, 2025

Flat out lying. As usual. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 18, 2025

Yep, lies are all these anti-Trump talking heads have.

It’s amazing how quickly people forget President Joe Biden ignoring court rulings and the law. Commenters remember.

The Biden administration's specialty was completely ignoring the rule of law from top to bottom, but that won't stop them from their usual Stalinesque revisionism. — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) March 18, 2025

Lawless admin and fully weaponized government. But Trump! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 18, 2025

> But Trump



This might well be their campaign slogan in '28 because what else have they got, right? — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) March 18, 2025

‘But Trump! We’ve got nothing!’ That would make a nice bumper sticker for a Democrat.

It’s still amazing that legacy media acts like we’re living in a pre-Internet world. Every lie they tell can be refuted in mere seconds online.

I was waiting for someone to post this! 🤣 — Kellie L. Aldrich (@two_bysea) Mar 17, 2025

@MSNBC lies right to your face as if history, Google and YouTube don't exist. It's really hilarious and insulting at the same time. — ❌Not Rich, Not White, Not Liberal (@Marcus_Porcius2) March 18, 2025

These people act as if the internet doesn’t exist. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) Mar 17, 2025

They really do! And like we have no memory whatsoever. — Kellie L. Aldrich (@two_bysea) Mar 17, 2025

Are they stupid or do they think we are stupid? — Brian G 🏴‍☠️🇺🇸👂🏻 (@Cpo_14) March 18, 2025

They know their mindless drone listeners have been trained to have a 5 minute memory retention. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) March 18, 2025

"Why doesn’t anyone trust us anymore!"



- Legacy Media — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 18, 2025

Every refuted legacy media lie is someone’s red pill moment. It’s why these dying 'news' networks and their Democrat Party keep shedding voters, influence, and power. They could just start telling the truth but we know that's never going to happen.