Closing Time: White House Gives Terrorist Illegal Alien Gang Members a Fitting 90s Musical Sendoff

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on March 18, 2025
AP Photo/Fernando Vergara

The White House social media team gave terrorist illegal alien gang members a fitting musical sendoff Monday on social media. They resurrected the 90s hit ‘Closing Time’ by Semisonic to let the departing invaders know 'You don't have to go home but you can't stay here.’

Advertisement

Here’s the post. (WATCH)

This video brought joy and hope for the possibility of an America free of illegal aliens.

This didn’t sit well with the band Semisonic who came out of obscurity to lash out at the White House.

The video was certainly unexpected. One poster says it shows this White House knows what voters need. Others praised the social media team.

Advertisement

Since the White House has honored the nineties we think the eighties should get a shout-out in the next deportation video. One Twitchy writer has a suggestion. (WATCH)

Commenters say this is most definitely not the Biden White House.

We look forward to waving goodbye to millions of illegal aliens while rocking out and singing, ‘You don't have to go home but you can't stay here.’

