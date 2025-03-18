Closing Time: White House Gives Terrorist Illegal Alien Gang Members a Fitting 90s Musical Sendoff

The White House social media team gave terrorist illegal alien gang members a fitting musical sendoff Monday on social media. They resurrected the 90s hit ‘Closing Time’ by Semisonic to let the departing invaders know 'You don't have to go home but you can't stay here.’

Here’s the post. (WATCH)

🎶You don't have to go home but you can't stay here🎶 @CBP pic.twitter.com/yWWhlvKQrb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 17, 2025

I still have a hard time believing that I lived to see this coming from the White House.



There's hope. — cryptproquo (@cryptproquo) March 17, 2025

I have never in my life been happier to pay taxes — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 17, 2025

I voted for this. 🔥 — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 17, 2025

This video brought joy and hope for the possibility of an America free of illegal aliens.

This didn’t sit well with the band Semisonic who came out of obscurity to lash out at the White House.

We did not authorize or condone the White House’s use of our song “Closing Time" in any way. And no, they didn’t ask. The song is about joy and possibilities and hope, and they have missed the point entirely. — Semisonic (@SemisonicBand) March 17, 2025

How can ANYONE not feel joy when deporting gang members?



Pretty anti-American if you ask me. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 17, 2025

The video was certainly unexpected. One poster says it shows this White House knows what voters need. Others praised the social media team.

The White House posting videos of illegals getting deported set to a classic 90s hit single is the video I didn’t know I needed. — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) March 17, 2025

The social media team for this administration needs a raise. — James Lasher (@TheJamesLasher) March 17, 2025

Since the White House has honored the nineties we think the eighties should get a shout-out in the next deportation video. One Twitchy writer has a suggestion. (WATCH)

Times like this call for Patty Smyth! pic.twitter.com/at3UVIlp7I — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 17, 2025

Commenters say this is most definitely not the Biden White House.

What a stark contrast to a Biden administration that instead saw fit to let them loose on an unsuspecting citizenry all while seeking to take their constitutional right to speech and defend themselves away.



Yet they dare call this tyrannical? THANK YOU. Keep up the great work 😎 — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) March 17, 2025

We look forward to waving goodbye to millions of illegal aliens while rocking out and singing, ‘You don't have to go home but you can't stay here.’