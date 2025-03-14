Obama’s Failed 2011 ‘DOGE’ Program is Rediscovered and No One’s Surprised Biden Was in Charge of It

It seems unreal but it’s true. President Barack Obama started his own failed ‘DOGE’ program in 2011 and he put Vice President Joe Biden in charge of it. Yes, this really happened and we have the receipts.

Here’s Obama touting ‘The Campaign to Cut Waste.’ (WATCH)

OMG this is not AI, it's real. It's a must watch.



2011. Obama announces a DOGE department and puts Joe Biden in charge of it! 😂



"Nobody messes with Joe." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/obGsYHzmMr — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 14, 2025

For all the doubters that say it is AI, here is the source from the Obama White House account on YouTube:https://t.co/bqTJHPZx0Q — StewMama- Radically Moderate (@StewMama71) March 14, 2025

See, the Democrats were strong backers of ‘DOGE’ when it was called something else, accomplished essentially nothing, and was spearheaded by Obama and 'led' by Biden.

Commenters can’t get over Biden’s role.

Wow. Joe Biden actually said this requires “relentless focus.”



Can’t make this up. He was the antithesis of DOGE during his shadow presidency. He must have forgotten this all together is the simplest answer.



Incredible find. — Relaxing News (@RelaxingNews) March 14, 2025

Well Biden has been a career liar since like the 80's, caught time and time again lying about every which thing he can. — Jack Daniels (@JackDan16049500) March 14, 2025

These comments about Biden in charge of a DOGE are making me laugh hysterically. 🤣 — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 14, 2025

he said it requires sophisticated methods .. lol — Matt (@DirectPerson) March 14, 2025

Joe found all of the waste and put it directly into his pocket. — Margie Eusden (@MargeEusden) March 14, 2025

Democrats loved 'The Campaign to Cut Waste,' when have they ever hated anything with Obama’s fingerprints all over it?

Funny, I'm sure Democrats thought this was a wonderful idea in 2011. Why is it not a good idea in 2025? — Bennetta Elliott (@belliott123) March 14, 2025

This is just insane how they are fighting so hard to stop DOGE when they stated they were for it right up until Trump took office in 2017.



It was hard to not notice Joe Biden's obvious life long 'stutter' in that clip. — Midnight (@Nocte_Insanire) March 14, 2025

The problem is, they never actually cut any waste. They only *pretended* they were going to.



This Obama video is exhibit A example for how good politicians are at downright lying to trick people into electing them. They know what *sounds* good & what people want to hear. — Greg (@TranquilTexan) March 14, 2025

The poster is pretty much correct. A few government websites were eliminated but the program mainly consisted of some meetings and not much action which makes sense since Biden was in charge. This failure only highlights why DOGE is moving quickly and taking decisive action. Talking about eliminating government waste and actually doing it are two entirely different things. DOGE is focused on the latter and that's why there is so much pushback from Democrats.