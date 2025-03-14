Obama’s Failed 2011 ‘DOGE’ Program is Rediscovered and No One’s Surprised Biden Was in Charge of It

Stephen King Asks If 'MAGAs' Are Having Buyer's Remorse (He Will NOT Like...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 AM on March 14, 2025
J. Scott Applewhite

It seems unreal but it’s true. President Barack Obama started his own failed ‘DOGE’ program in 2011 and he put Vice President Joe Biden in charge of it. Yes, this really happened and we have the receipts.

Here’s Obama touting ‘The Campaign to Cut Waste.’ (WATCH)

See, the Democrats were strong backers of ‘DOGE’ when it was called something else, accomplished essentially nothing, and was spearheaded by Obama and 'led' by Biden.

Commenters can’t get over Biden’s role.

Democrats loved 'The Campaign to Cut Waste,' when have they ever hated anything with Obama’s fingerprints all over it?

The poster is pretty much correct. A few government websites were eliminated but the program mainly consisted of some meetings and not much action which makes sense since Biden was in charge. This failure only highlights why DOGE is moving quickly and taking decisive action. Talking about eliminating government waste and actually doing it are two entirely different things. DOGE is focused on the latter and that's why there is so much pushback from Democrats.

