Deep State Shill Susan Rice Goes on CNN and Claims to Know What’s in the Best Interest of Americans

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:45 PM on March 13, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File

Former Obama official Susan Rice was on CNN claiming she knows what’s in the best interest of the American people. Like all Democrats, she is worried about the federal bureaucracy that supports and empowers her party being dismantled by President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and DOGE. 

Start here. (READ)

Deep State shill Susan Rice wants Democrats to fight back against Trump and DOGE, by not supporting the CR:“It is not in the interest of the American people to have Elon Musk raiding our private data, shutting down programs at whim, firing people."

"Democrats are just going to roll over and play dead for Elon Musk and Donald Trump."All the right people are apoplectic about what Elon and Trump are doing.

Here’s the full exchange with Wolf Blitzer. (WATCH)

Democrats suddenly seem okay with shutting down the government. Thankfully, Musk is an essential employee - his important work will continue. 

Speaking of Musk, he’s got Rice pegged for what she truly is.

Yes, Rice is a known liar. She intentionally misled the American people about the origins of the attack in Benghazi. 

Here’s a refresher. (WATCH)

Evil is not hyperbole. So, should we be concerned about Rice and what fellow Democrats want? No. Their bureaucratic tyranny is coming to an end - that's actually in the best interest of the American people.

