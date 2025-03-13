Deep State Shill Susan Rice Goes on CNN and Claims to Know What’s in the Best Interest of Americans

Former Obama official Susan Rice was on CNN claiming she knows what’s in the best interest of the American people. Like all Democrats, she is worried about the federal bureaucracy that supports and empowers her party being dismantled by President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and DOGE.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Deep State shill Susan Rice wants Democrats to fight back against Trump and DOGE, by not supporting the CR:“It is not in the interest of the American people to have Elon Musk raiding our private data, shutting down programs at whim, firing people." "Democrats are just going to roll over and play dead for Elon Musk and Donald Trump."All the right people are apoplectic about what Elon and Trump are doing.

Here’s the full exchange with Wolf Blitzer. (WATCH)

🚨Deep State shill Susan Rice wants Democrats to fight back against Trump and DOGE, by not supporting the CR:



“It is not in the interest of the American people to have Elon Musk raiding our private data, shutting down programs at whim, firing people."



"Democrats are just going… pic.twitter.com/aoSA9A8sk3 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 13, 2025

The same people who claimed shutting down the govt was unconscionable a few months ago. — LastKnownSurvivor (@4everwalkalone) March 13, 2025

Elon in an “essential worker” shouldn’t need an open government to make cuts. — Sweet Freeze Peach 🍑 (@wybeka) March 13, 2025

Democrats suddenly seem okay with shutting down the government. Thankfully, Musk is an essential employee - his important work will continue.

Speaking of Musk, he’s got Rice pegged for what she truly is.

Yup, deep state shill — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 13, 2025

The Obama cabal has been dispatched to advocate for shutting down the government. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 13, 2025

This is the same Susan Rice who went on 5 Sunday talk shows on the same day and lied to us that the Libyan attack that killed our ambassador was caused by a video put out in Los Angeles. — Elon Still Owes Me $47 (@HaroldPeckNYC) March 13, 2025

Yes, Rice is a known liar. She intentionally misled the American people about the origins of the attack in Benghazi.

Here’s a refresher. (WATCH)

She was hopping around to every media site, which was available at that time, to cover her lying tracks. — Francesca (@Frances76407025) March 13, 2025

Thanks for reminding us. She’s evil — Kenneth Pierson (@edgew12345) March 13, 2025

Evil is not hyperbole. So, should we be concerned about Rice and what fellow Democrats want? No. Their bureaucratic tyranny is coming to an end - that's actually in the best interest of the American people.