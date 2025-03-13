Democrats Loved Elon Musk Before They Hated Him, Now They Want to Destroy Him (WATCH)

It’s amazing how quickly the Democrat Party turns on its own as soon as a Dem starts embracing radical concepts like freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and more. We’re not talking lip service but actual full support. There was a time the Democrat Party loved Elon Musk and then he latched on to all that radical stuff we just mentioned. How dare he? Now, the Democrats want to destroy him and burn his businesses to the ground.

Check out the ‘then and now’ contrast in the video. (WATCH)

Democrats loved Elon.



Then he bought Twitter, embraced free speech, supported Trump and worked to root out waste and fraud in Washington, DC.



Now they send death threats, shoot up Tesla stores, and firebomb charging stations. pic.twitter.com/FDmxHoGK70 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 13, 2025

Same as Democrats loved Trump and then he ran for president, on the other side. — Márta (@UrUnpaidPundit) March 13, 2025

Yep, President Donald Trump experienced the same thing as Musk.

Both Musk and Trump learned quickly there’s no room for disagreement, individualism, or free thought within the Democrat Party. Posters recognize this, too.

Democrats are always “progressive” until you disagree with them. Then they become “regressive” - regressing right back into the emotionally fueled irrational animals that they really are. You cannot have a rational conversation with a leftist. — Barry J Collins (@BJCollins131) March 13, 2025

Have we heard any major Democrat figures come out and condemn these terror attacks on Tesla? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 13, 2025

Not a single one. — Barry J Collins (@BJCollins131) March 13, 2025

We haven’t heard any. We don’t think we ever will either. Dems only know how to escalate.

Musk removed many of the online shackles forced on conservatives and MAGA. Dems despise a level playing field of ideas.

Elon put an end to the censorship of conservatives, and the Democrats will never forgive him for it. Because their ideology cannot withstand the scrutiny of commonsense. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 13, 2025

They only ‘love’ billionaires who push their narrative. The moment Elon stopped being their pawn and stood for free speech, they turned unhinged. Exposing their hypocrisy is his greatest achievement. — Baste Records (@basterecords) March 13, 2025

Because the only thing Democrats stand for now is being in opposition to Trump. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 13, 2025

And anyone who dares support him. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 13, 2025

Now the Democrats exist to oppose both Musk and Trump. Every position they support seems to simply be in opposition to whatever Musk and Trump are for. That’s an interesting power both men now exert over their former team. You’ll notice the Dems have a platform of pure insanity because of it.