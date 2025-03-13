VIP
Walz and Halls Tour: Failed Dem VP Candidate Tim Walz is Conducting Town...
Big Mic, Little Audience: Former First Lady Michele Obama’s IMO Podcast Fails to...
Fired Department of Education Civil Rights Attorney Says It’s Demeaning She Had to...
Clover Covered: Trump Loses Focus as JD Vance’s Silly Shamrock Socks Steal the...
VIP
Woman Asks If This Is What We Voted For, Gets Her Answer
Democrat Dick Durbin Won’t Stand and Applaud DJ Daniels but Will Use His...
Judge Rules That Indiana Must Arrange Urgent 'Gender-Affirming Surgery' to Baby Murderer
VIP
The Department of Education Has Betrayed Our Children Long Enough
Chucky’s Legacy Blackout Nears as Schumer’s Shutdown Creeps Closer to Reality
People Share Their Stories on Detrans Awareness Day
Judicial Overreach Alert ... Judge Snubs Pete Hegseth’s ‘TV Deployment,’ Backs Retired Joi...
Eco-Terrorists Target Optimus Robot in UK Tesla Showroom, Call Elon Musk a ‘Fascist’...
Biden’s ICE ‘Arrests’: Just a Paperwork Shuffle—Trump Smells the BS
Assume Much? State Rep. Says 'Maybe They Might Want to Call Me a...

Democrats Loved Elon Musk Before They Hated Him, Now They Want to Destroy Him (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on March 13, 2025
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

It’s amazing how quickly the Democrat Party turns on its own as soon as a Dem starts embracing radical concepts like freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and more. We’re not talking lip service but actual full support. There was a time the Democrat Party loved Elon Musk and then he latched on to all that radical stuff we just mentioned. How dare he? Now, the Democrats want to destroy him and burn his businesses to the ground.

Advertisement

Check out the ‘then and now’ contrast in the video. (WATCH)

Yep, President Donald Trump experienced the same thing as Musk.

Both Musk and Trump learned quickly there’s no room for disagreement, individualism, or free thought within the Democrat Party. Posters recognize this, too.

We haven’t heard any. We don’t think we ever will either. Dems only know how to escalate.

Musk removed many of the online shackles forced on conservatives and MAGA. Dems despise a level playing field of ideas.

Recommended

Judicial Overreach Alert ... Judge Snubs Pete Hegseth’s ‘TV Deployment,’ Backs Retired Joint Chief
justmindy
Advertisement

Now the Democrats exist to oppose both Musk and Trump. Every position they support seems to simply be in opposition to whatever Musk and Trump are for. That’s an interesting power both men now exert over their former team. You’ll notice the Dems have a platform of pure insanity because of it.

Tags: DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FREE SPEECH FREEDOM FREEDOM OF SPEECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judicial Overreach Alert ... Judge Snubs Pete Hegseth’s ‘TV Deployment,’ Backs Retired Joint Chief
justmindy
Big Mic, Little Audience: Former First Lady Michele Obama’s IMO Podcast Fails to Generate the Views
Warren Squire
'We Need Not Participate in Your Delusion': Megyn Kelly Speaks STRAIGHT TRUTH to Whiny Rep. McBride
Amy Curtis
Clover Covered: Trump Loses Focus as JD Vance’s Silly Shamrock Socks Steal the Spotlight
Warren Squire
Fired Department of Education Civil Rights Attorney Says It’s Demeaning She Had to Answer Emails
Warren Squire
Design Disaster: New Democrat Donkey Logo Underwhelms and Gets a ‘D’ for Effort
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Judicial Overreach Alert ... Judge Snubs Pete Hegseth’s ‘TV Deployment,’ Backs Retired Joint Chief justmindy
Advertisement