Layoffs and Castoffs: The Legacy Media Has Been Shedding Tons of ‘Talent’ Since Trump’s Election

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:17 AM on March 12, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

The election of President Donald Trump ushered in the firings, layoffs, and resignations of several in the legacy media. There have also been big things happening at The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Los Angeles Times. You’re not the only one who’s noticed the sweeping changes. 

Here’s more. (READ)

The days of the screaming, hysterical, leftist hosts is essentially over with a few exceptions. Maddow’s the most prominent.

The New York Times is trimming its editorial board. This poster says he knows why.

Some commenters think the firings and layoffs have to do with recently slashed government spending.

Truth be told, this was all going to happen even before Trump won. Plummeting TV ratings and huge readership dropoffs have been signaling the inevitability of mass layoffs for a while now.

The high-salary ‘talent’ can be replaced with much cheaper ones.

Yep, they're slapping a new coat of paint on rusty legacy media outlets. Smart observers know what’s happening and won’t be fooled. Plus, more legacy media layoffs and firings are coming before the paint can even dry.

Tags: FAKE NEWS FIRED JIM ACOSTA JOURNALISM JOURNALISTS JOY REID

