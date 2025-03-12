Layoffs and Castoffs: The Legacy Media Has Been Shedding Tons of ‘Talent’ Since Trump’s Election

The election of President Donald Trump ushered in the firings, layoffs, and resignations of several in the legacy media. There have also been big things happening at The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Los Angeles Times. You’re not the only one who’s noticed the sweeping changes.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Since Trump got elected, Ruth Marcus, Jim Acosta, Norah O’Donnell, Chuck Todd, Andrea Mitchell, Chris Wallace, Joy Reid, Neil Cavuto, Katie Phang, Jonathan Capehart, Lester Holt all resigned or were fired.



They shut down 538 and now they're getting rid of the entire NYT… — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 11, 2025

There never was that great a market for “crazy”.



And Maddow has that covered. — Engine Miller (@EngineMiller) March 11, 2025

The days of the screaming, hysterical, leftist hosts is essentially over with a few exceptions. Maddow’s the most prominent.

The New York Times is trimming its editorial board. This poster says he knows why.

That was always a make-work spot for various protected classes. We may be finally coming to the end of "everybody's an opinion journalist." https://t.co/LoLnsds5yl — Michael Walsh (@TheAmanuensis) March 11, 2025

Don't forget WaPo and LA Times. Not sure about personnel changes but the attitude shift is pretty noticeable. — Domestic Extremist (@RussianMeddler) March 12, 2025

Some commenters think the firings and layoffs have to do with recently slashed government spending.

Which begs the question, why now? These pundits have been unprofitable liabilities for the last 8 years. Where they being subsidized and paid by USAID or other federal funding? — Gavin G Kirk (@GavinGKirk1) March 11, 2025

I’m thinking closing USAID was a factor as well — Pags 🇺🇸 (@bigdog0668) March 11, 2025

An objective observer might suspect that these people's jobs were being funded by the federal government and their funding sources have now been shut down. — Arms Merchant (@armsmerchant3) March 12, 2025

Truth be told, this was all going to happen even before Trump won. Plummeting TV ratings and huge readership dropoffs have been signaling the inevitability of mass layoffs for a while now.

The high-salary ‘talent’ can be replaced with much cheaper ones.

All those self serving, liberal, egotistical people left the airwaves and somehow we all managed to survive without them. — John Smith (@JohnSmith14134) March 11, 2025

Not sure their replacements are any better. The institutions remain corrupt. 🙄 — Victor Au (@VictorAu5) March 11, 2025

Fake News is getting a fresh face. — NormieUtah (@NormieUtah) March 11, 2025

Yep, they're slapping a new coat of paint on rusty legacy media outlets. Smart observers know what’s happening and won’t be fooled. Plus, more legacy media layoffs and firings are coming before the paint can even dry.