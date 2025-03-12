Layoffs and Castoffs: The Legacy Media Has Been Shedding Tons of ‘Talent’ Since...
Scott Jennings Reacts as CNN Panel Downplays Tesla Dealerships and Drivers Being Attacked
VIP
City of Los Angeles Tears Down a Simpsons-Inspired Treehouse that Was Beloved by...
Tesla Terror: Trump Labels Politically-Motivated Dealership Attackers as Domestic Terroris...
Move Over 9/11, There’s Something Scarier - Bernie Sanders Explains Why Musk and...
The Unluck of the Irish: Rosie O’Donnell Flees Overseas with Trump Stowed Away...
Department of Education to Cut Its Workforce in Half
VIP
Ukrainian Mom Has No Sympathy for JD Vance and His 3-Year-Old
ICE Dallas Arrests Illegal Who Stabbed a Man and Set His Corpse on...
Are Taxpayers Footing the Bill for AOC's Dance Classes?
CBS News Does a Puff Piece on 'Dylan Mulvaney's Journey,' Makes Trump the...
DOGE Protester Expresses How Frightening It Is to Get an Email From Your...
VIP
America Has a State-Run Media, Even If Jon Stewart's in Denial
Dana Bash Impressed With Rep. Rosa DeLauro’s Cringe TikTok Video

Head of the Classless: Gavin Newsom Helps Fund $97,000 Bust of Himself at San Francisco City Hall

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:47 AM on March 12, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Don’t let your wealth go to your head. California Governor Gavin Newsom was not listening. He helped partially fund a $97,000 bust of himself at San Francisco City Hall. The head commemorates his time as mayor there.

Advertisement

Here’s more.

This monumental decision was uncovered as California recovers from devastating wildfires. Commenters say Newsom needs to get his priorities straight.

Yes, the Democrat is in love with himself.

Many posters are laughing at the sappy quote that’s on a plaque with Newsom’s head.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Reacts as CNN Panel Downplays Tesla Dealerships and Drivers Being Attacked
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Yep, it’s pretty ridiculous.

One poster says every head deserves a hat, even Newsom’s.

Speaking of MAGA hats. Newsom recently started his own podcast. Guests so far include Charlie Kirk, Michael Savage, and Steve Bannon. It’s obvious to observers Newsom is trying to rebrand himself as he gears up for a possible 2028 presidential run.

Tags: CALIFORNIA FUNDING GAVIN NEWSOM GOVERNOR STATUE CHARLIE KIRK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Reacts as CNN Panel Downplays Tesla Dealerships and Drivers Being Attacked
Warren Squire
Out of Touch: Riley Gaines and Megyn Kelly DEMOLISH The View and Dylan Mulvaney on Women's Sports
Grateful Calvin
Layoffs and Castoffs: The Legacy Media Has Been Shedding Tons of ‘Talent’ Since Trump’s Election
Warren Squire
The Unluck of the Irish: Rosie O’Donnell Flees Overseas with Trump Stowed Away in Her Head (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Are Taxpayers Footing the Bill for AOC's Dance Classes?
Brett T.
Move Over 9/11, There’s Something Scarier - Bernie Sanders Explains Why Musk and Trump Have Him Shaking
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Reacts as CNN Panel Downplays Tesla Dealerships and Drivers Being Attacked Warren Squire
Advertisement