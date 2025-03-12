Head of the Classless: Gavin Newsom Helps Fund $97,000 Bust of Himself at San Francisco City Hall

Don’t let your wealth go to your head. California Governor Gavin Newsom was not listening. He helped partially fund a $97,000 bust of himself at San Francisco City Hall. The head commemorates his time as mayor there.

Here’s more.

You can’t make this up. Gavin Newsom secretly partially funded the creation of his own monument in San Francisco’s City Hall. The total cost was $97,000.



He donated $ from companies he owns to a nonprofit and earmarked the payments for “Mayoral Bust at San Francisco City Hall.” pic.twitter.com/EGzjtfzYAJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 12, 2025

This is so embarrassingly bad — Merissa Hansen (@merissahansen17) March 12, 2025

This monumental decision was uncovered as California recovers from devastating wildfires. Commenters say Newsom needs to get his priorities straight.

California is falling apart, and this guy is out here building statues of himself. You can’t make this level of delusion up. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) March 12, 2025

Literally a Nero bust. — Gary Simpleton (@simpleton79010) March 12, 2025

If im being honest



It doesnt even look like him



He got hustled



😂😂 — X Media Host (@jhayflanagan) March 12, 2025

He’s such a narcissist — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 12, 2025

Yes, the Democrat is in love with himself.

Many posters are laughing at the sappy quote that’s on a plaque with Newsom’s head.

This quote! what a jackass pic.twitter.com/RJ525TAW8o — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) March 12, 2025

Did Kamala Harris write this — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) March 12, 2025

what was he watching Moulin Rouge when he came up with that nugget.



The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return. - Moulin Rouge — graphxdesigner2613 (@graphxdesigner2) March 12, 2025

The statue is next level narcissism but the quote, holy moly! All hail Lord Newsom…. — Old Craftsman (@craftsmanwrench) March 12, 2025

Yep, it’s pretty ridiculous.

One poster says every head deserves a hat, even Newsom’s.

Next time I am in SF, I will make sure I put a red MAGA hat on Gavin’s bust. 😊 — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) March 12, 2025

Hahaaaa that would hilarious — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 12, 2025

Speaking of MAGA hats. Newsom recently started his own podcast. Guests so far include Charlie Kirk, Michael Savage, and Steve Bannon. It’s obvious to observers Newsom is trying to rebrand himself as he gears up for a possible 2028 presidential run.