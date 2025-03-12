Democrat Dick Durbin Won’t Stand and Applaud DJ Daniels but Will Use His Story to Attack the GOP

DJ Daniels was an honored guest at President Donald Trump's congressional speech earlier this month. The young cancer survivor was made a Secret Service agent at the event. There was clapping and tears - except for the Democrats in attendance. Their hatred of Trump kept them in their seats. Democrat Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois has now found a despicable way to channel that hate by using Daniels as a weapon against the GOP.

Here’s how he did it. (WATCH)

🚨After Democrats scowled, rolled their eyes and refused to stand for DJ Daniel at Trump’s speech —



— Sen Dick Durbin is now using DJ’s story to try to bash Trump and Elon.



Un. Freaking. Real. pic.twitter.com/jQH6oKcXzq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 12, 2025

Best of he sits this one out, nothing he says will justify how disrespectful and rude they were the entire speech. — Granitehead (@Granitehead70) March 12, 2025

Nothing will erase how Democrats chose to behave during Trump’s speech. Commenters will never forget or forgive.

They can speak and preach all they want.



Their actions show differently. They didn't stand for DJ.



Not only that, but they didn't stand for Laken Riley either.



They have no credibility - not sure who they are folling at this point. — Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@MuskDSyndrome) March 12, 2025

Soulless ghouls. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 12, 2025

Many posters are sickened at the cynical use of Daniels when Durbin and his fellow Dems couldn’t even be bothered to recognize his triumph over cancer several days ago.

That's just sick that Democrats are now appropriating the young man's story for their own ends. Did Durbin attend the speech? Did he stand or clap for the young man? — Mercan Troy (@MercanTroy) March 12, 2025

I'm not surprised at the younger activists like the squad, corey booker, etc., but it is quite disappointing at the old grandpas who wouldn't stand for DJ, won't back keeping boys out of girls' sports, etc. What kind of men ARE these? I'm sure their mothers are ashamed of them. — I'mJustAGirl_NC (@Packgirl0147) March 12, 2025

Imagine speaking DJ’s name after that Dem pathetic display. Shameless. pic.twitter.com/YGnmS1ATbo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 12, 2025

We are watching the Democrats Destroy their own party — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) March 12, 2025

We hope so. The Democrat Party has chosen a dark direction after losing the election to Trump. Hopefully, voters are finally seeing just how evil Democrats will go to oppose Trump.