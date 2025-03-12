Democrat Dick Durbin Won’t Stand and Applaud DJ Daniels but Will Use His Story to Attack the GOP

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on March 12, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

DJ Daniels was an honored guest at President Donald Trump's congressional speech earlier this month. The young cancer survivor was made a Secret Service agent at the event. There was clapping and tears - except for the Democrats in attendance. Their hatred of Trump kept them in their seats. Democrat Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois has now found a despicable way to channel that hate by using Daniels as a weapon against the GOP.

Here’s how he did it. (WATCH)

Nothing will erase how Democrats chose to behave during Trump’s speech. Commenters will never forget or forgive.

Many posters are sickened at the cynical use of Daniels when Durbin and his fellow Dems couldn’t even be bothered to recognize his triumph over cancer several days ago.

We hope so. The Democrat Party has chosen a dark direction after losing the election to Trump. Hopefully, voters are finally seeing just how evil Democrats will go to oppose Trump.

Tags: CANCER DEMOCRATIC PARTY DEMOCRATS DICK DURBIN DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK

