Move Over 9/11, There’s Something Scarier - Bernie Sanders Explains Why Musk and Trump Have Him Shaking

Millionaire Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont says this is the scariest moment in his lifetime because Elon Musk runs X and President Donald Trump is exercising his constitutional authority. Move over 9/11, now there’s something scarier!

Advertisement

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

NEW: Bernie Sanders, who was alive during the Cuban Missile Crisis & the 9/11 attacks, says Trump & Musk are making this "the scariest time in my lifetime." What a clown. Sanders says it's "objectively true" that this is in fact the scariest time in the past 83 years."These are, you know, the scariest times in my lifetime, that’s all. I think that’s objectively the truth." "You know, it is not just that they want to give tax breaks to billionaires and cut programs to working people." "Frankly, that’s happened before, but you combine that with the power of the oligarchy in general. You combine that with Mr. Musk owning Twitter and able to send out his messages to hundreds of millions of people."

Bernie’s shaking with fear in a library. (WATCH)

NEW: Bernie Sanders, who was alive during the Cuban Missile Crisis & the 9/11 attacks, says Trump & Musk are making this "the scariest time in my lifetime."



What a clown.



Sanders says it's "objectively true" that this is in fact the scariest time in the past 83 years.



"These… pic.twitter.com/VJC9NsD3yV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 12, 2025

The hyperbole of the left is so annoying. How can anyone trust these snake oil salesmen? — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) March 12, 2025

Why do they downplay significant historical events so much??? — Sputnik (@VasBroughtToX) March 12, 2025

Democrats and Sanders love saying things they don’t like are worse than Hitler or 9/11. Thankfully, more and more people are just rolling their eyes at their dishonest hyperbole.

Sanders is enjoying the wealthiest time in his eight decades. He’s rich and living a life of hypocrisy. Posters know this.

The man has never had a real job.

He preaches wealth redistribution but has 3 homes.



For this little socialist grifter, it probably is the scariest time in his life. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 12, 2025

Every person in America uses the same tax code — Wealth Turtle 💰 🐢 (@wealth_turtle) March 12, 2025

Ok so one, the tax break for billionaires narratives is so archaic, and two, he is scared because they are cutting him off finally. Retire Bernie. Go protest on a Carnival Cruise ship. They would love you. — Wahine 🤙🏼🌴 (@bachisheree) March 12, 2025

Neither President Donald Trump nor Elon Musk have written the tax code they and the rest of us live under.

Commenters point out that Sanders is the last person you should trust to determine what’s scary.

Bernie use to complain about Millionaires until he became one after being in Congress for decades! Now, Bernie complains about Billionaires!🤷‍♀️ — sherry_d 🇺🇸🩵⚜️✌️ (@sherrydevillie2) March 12, 2025

Advertisement

Bernie literally went to the Soviet Union, came back, and told us it was great there.

He's the least reliable person in the world. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 12, 2025

The scariest time in Bernie Sanders’ life is the first time I’ve breathed a sigh of relief in years. — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) March 12, 2025

We agree. When Trump was elected we knew our country was safe from the Hell Kamala Harris would have unleashed on us. Musk posting on X, Trump cutting wasteful spending, and media outlets bearing responsibility for the lies they pushed may terrify Sanders. The rest of us are celebrating.