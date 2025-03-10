Australian Politician and Volunteers Catch Deadly Singing Bug That’s Infected D.C. Protesters (WATCH)

A politician from Australia and his staff have caught the deadly singing bug that has infected Democrats in Washington, D.C. It's causing them to break out into horribly off-key songs. Poor Olivia Newton-John is spinning in her grave.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

This is the most compelling political ad for a candidate I have ever seen in my life.



I’d vote for him if I could, but he’s in Australia. pic.twitter.com/CKy3j0n0UT — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) March 9, 2025

Are they improvising the song You're the one that I want, from the Grease soundtrack? If yes, they suck. — BetterMooseTrap (@Moose__Trap) March 9, 2025

If no, they still suck!😆 — S M Down - Pronouns SSG/ESQ/MAGA (@SMDownActual) March 9, 2025

It was really, really awful. It should not have been recorded and shared, other than to mock. — BetterMooseTrap (@Moose__Trap) March 9, 2025

That’s what I gathered as well , then I thought Nah. It’s way too far off . Surely they can’t be that bad. But then again, liberals are tone deaf — Mike (@MikeMad19732003) March 9, 2025

After listening to that song we’ve got chills, they're multiplying. We’re coming down with an illness for sure.

Many posters thought this was a commercial for a product every household purchases because of the group's matching t-shirts.

I thought it was a paper towel ad at first. pic.twitter.com/4VYkJL4wjx — William Rest (@RestWillia6795) March 9, 2025

I thought for sure it was a toilet paper commercial.. — Jane Galt (@galt_jane) March 9, 2025

LOL! I did too at first. — President Lynn Pizza 🍕🦈🇺🇸🌆 (@Sharks4U) March 9, 2025

We wish we could wipe this video from our memories.

Some posters say a certain word told them to completely tune out.

I heard "democracy" in that song. Aside from Trump, Vance, and Elon, I don't trust anyone who uses that word. — 🇺🇸 SouthernRebel 🇺🇸 (@lil_babydol) March 10, 2025

As soon as I hear the word “Democracy”, I automatically know to tune out pic.twitter.com/UNQNWbDIEW — America First Annie 🇺🇸 MAGA (@AmFirstMAGA2) March 9, 2025

How is it these people think off-key folk singing is the way to get people on board with their cause? — The Cold Finger (@TCColdFinger) March 10, 2025

We don’t get it either. Democrats in D.C. have recently broken out in 1960s protest songs. It’s so cringe.

Victims have some closing thoughts and observations.

Yep- really belting it out. Turbo motivated for a S’mores fest around a small campfire. — Dropsy Kildare (@CrassSquatch) March 9, 2025

Sorry, but I see nothing wrong with voting in foreign elections. We have democracy to save. — Gregory Kipp (@realkippusa) March 9, 2025

The creativity, intensity and passion is astonishing!😃 — BillyD422 (@BillyD422) March 9, 2025

My T levels dropped after watching that. — Aack Aack (@Tych011) March 9, 2025

Bring back toxic masculinity. — ellen82 (@ellen821) March 9, 2025

This isn’t the voice we want, I can assure you that much. — Justin Here (@RightHere37) March 9, 2025

The PR firm gave us a choice between this and Teletubbies doing a scene from Hamilton. — Russell Jewell (Goldenkey) (@rjewell2010) March 9, 2025

That's a bunch of singing Liz Warren's. — Cool Hand Longhorn (@mhanna88) March 10, 2025

I love a grassroots campaign. Sadly, this is like the grass in my front yard. — Adam_Selene (@Adam__Selene) March 9, 2025

Where are the Emus when you need them? — vince de (@vincedemeyere) March 9, 2025

You know the singing is wretched when viewers are praying for giant flightless birds to put the songsters out of their misery.