Australian Politician and Volunteers Catch Deadly Singing Bug That’s Infected D.C. Protesters (WATCH)

A politician from Australia and his staff have caught the deadly singing bug that has infected Democrats in Washington, D.C. It's causing them to break out into horribly off-key songs. Poor Olivia Newton-John is spinning in her grave.
Have a listen. (WATCH)
This is the most compelling political ad for a candidate I have ever seen in my life.— Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) March 9, 2025
I’d vote for him if I could, but he’s in Australia. pic.twitter.com/CKy3j0n0UT
Are they improvising the song You're the one that I want, from the Grease soundtrack? If yes, they suck.— BetterMooseTrap (@Moose__Trap) March 9, 2025
If no, they still suck!😆— S M Down - Pronouns SSG/ESQ/MAGA (@SMDownActual) March 9, 2025
It was really, really awful. It should not have been recorded and shared, other than to mock.— BetterMooseTrap (@Moose__Trap) March 9, 2025
That’s what I gathered as well , then I thought Nah. It’s way too far off . Surely they can’t be that bad. But then again, liberals are tone deaf— Mike (@MikeMad19732003) March 9, 2025
After listening to that song we’ve got chills, they're multiplying. We’re coming down with an illness for sure.
Many posters thought this was a commercial for a product every household purchases because of the group's matching t-shirts.
I thought it was a paper towel ad at first. pic.twitter.com/4VYkJL4wjx— William Rest (@RestWillia6795) March 9, 2025
I thought for sure it was a toilet paper commercial..— Jane Galt (@galt_jane) March 9, 2025
LOL! I did too at first.— President Lynn Pizza 🍕🦈🇺🇸🌆 (@Sharks4U) March 9, 2025
We wish we could wipe this video from our memories.
Some posters say a certain word told them to completely tune out.
I heard "democracy" in that song. Aside from Trump, Vance, and Elon, I don't trust anyone who uses that word.— 🇺🇸 SouthernRebel 🇺🇸 (@lil_babydol) March 10, 2025
As soon as I hear the word “Democracy”, I automatically know to tune out pic.twitter.com/UNQNWbDIEW— America First Annie 🇺🇸 MAGA (@AmFirstMAGA2) March 9, 2025
How is it these people think off-key folk singing is the way to get people on board with their cause?— The Cold Finger (@TCColdFinger) March 10, 2025
We don’t get it either. Democrats in D.C. have recently broken out in 1960s protest songs. It’s so cringe.
Victims have some closing thoughts and observations.
Yep- really belting it out. Turbo motivated for a S’mores fest around a small campfire.— Dropsy Kildare (@CrassSquatch) March 9, 2025
Sorry, but I see nothing wrong with voting in foreign elections. We have democracy to save.— Gregory Kipp (@realkippusa) March 9, 2025
The creativity, intensity and passion is astonishing!😃— BillyD422 (@BillyD422) March 9, 2025
My T levels dropped after watching that.— Aack Aack (@Tych011) March 9, 2025
Bring back toxic masculinity.— ellen82 (@ellen821) March 9, 2025
This isn’t the voice we want, I can assure you that much.— Justin Here (@RightHere37) March 9, 2025
The PR firm gave us a choice between this and Teletubbies doing a scene from Hamilton.— Russell Jewell (Goldenkey) (@rjewell2010) March 9, 2025
That's a bunch of singing Liz Warren's.— Cool Hand Longhorn (@mhanna88) March 10, 2025
I love a grassroots campaign. Sadly, this is like the grass in my front yard.— Adam_Selene (@Adam__Selene) March 9, 2025
Where are the Emus when you need them?— vince de (@vincedemeyere) March 9, 2025
You know the singing is wretched when viewers are praying for giant flightless birds to put the songsters out of their misery.
