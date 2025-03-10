New Joyful JD Vance Meme Montage Video Featuring ELO’s 'Mr. Blue Sky'...
Australian Politician and Volunteers Catch Deadly Singing Bug That’s Infected D.C. Protesters (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:54 AM on March 10, 2025
Twitchy

A politician from Australia and his staff have caught the deadly singing bug that has infected Democrats in Washington, D.C. It's causing them to break out into horribly off-key songs. Poor Olivia Newton-John is spinning in her grave.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

After listening to that song we’ve got chills, they're multiplying. We’re coming down with an illness for sure.

Many posters thought this was a commercial for a product every household purchases because of the group's matching t-shirts.

We wish we could wipe this video from our memories.

Some posters say a certain word told them to completely tune out.

We don’t get it either. Democrats in D.C. have recently broken out in 1960s protest songs. It’s so cringe.

Victims have some closing thoughts and observations.

You know the singing is wretched when viewers are praying for giant flightless birds to put the songsters out of their misery.

