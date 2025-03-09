Palate Cleanse: Paws and Enjoy Video of AI Cats Taking Over a McDonald's That Looks Totally Fur Real

AI continues to advance at a dizzying pace. It’s getting harder to tell what’s real and what’s created by machines. How good is it? Well, it’s finally delivering exactly what many people have been clamoring for - realistic cats working at McDonald's. Wait, that’s not what you wanted? We promise it’s cute (and a little disturbing). But, mostly cute.

Have a look. (WATCH)

All of the billions spent on AI innovation just so we can get these beautiful cat videos pic.twitter.com/HKHReIuscy — Bindu Reddy (@bindureddy) March 8, 2025

The cats are adorable but several commenters say they are not following proper food safety practices.

No hair net or gloves while handling food is very concerning. — MariAnne Vanella (@VanellaGroup) March 8, 2025

They should really wear gloves at this location. The cats over here wear gloves. Not the clear gloves, the cool black gloves that they use at fancy restaurants. — Rudy Rodarte (@shadyrudy) March 8, 2025

But the claws poke holes in the gloves. — NotYourAverageBear (Blue Check Approved) (@NotYourAvgBear1) March 8, 2025

Health depts don't typically require them as long as employees are keeping their hands clean. Cats constantly clean their hands — Charles Nathan Smith (@cnathansmith) March 8, 2025

The cats lick their paws to keep them clean. See, purr-fectly sanitary.

Other posters are worried about the AI felines taking the jobs of humans.

I know you think this is funny but displacing fast food workers with cats is a serious issue in many areas and is affecting people's ability to make ends meet. We're going to have more people on welfare if we keep hiring cats. — simulxxx: ctv is fine stop larping (@simulxxx) March 8, 2025

Yes, but it’s not all cute like they want you to think. This is displacing human fast food workers, plus the food is no longer safe for those with severe cat allergies. Plus the economics of who gets the salaries is fishy too — Someone in Texas (@a_tx_person) March 8, 2025

Its okay, the fast food workers can't do their jobs anyway. The cats never mess up an order and are hard workers! — zippydsmlee (@zippydsmlee) March 8, 2025

But who could stir fries like this?

Do you really know any Americans who could do it?

Thought not. — Joey Brown (@VeraGavrilovna) March 8, 2025

Others want an AI cat worker for their home. They’re tired of real cats that just lay around all day and never lift a paw to help around the house.

This is the type of cat my mom wants, not the lazy one that sleeps all day. — Faisal Ali Zoy (@FaisalAlizoy) March 8, 2025

Why is mayo coming out of the mustard bottle? That makes this entire thing unbelievable. — EggsnGreenland (@writingsprintz) March 8, 2025

Right? We thought it was real until that totally unrealistic mayo in the mustard bottle took us right out of the video. Guess AI can’t account for everything. It deserves our compliments even if it can't deliver condiments quite yet.