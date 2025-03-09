Palate Cleanse: Paws and Enjoy Video of AI Cats Taking Over a McDonald's That Looks Totally Fur Real

Dem Ro Khanna Calls Out Governor Gavin Newsom for Flip-Flopping on Transgender Athlete...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on March 09, 2025
AI continues to advance at a dizzying pace. It’s getting harder to tell what’s real and what’s created by machines. How good is it? Well, it’s finally delivering exactly what many people have been clamoring for - realistic cats working at McDonald's. Wait, that’s not what you wanted? We promise it’s cute (and a little disturbing). But, mostly cute.

Have a look. (WATCH)

The cats are adorable but several commenters say they are not following proper food safety practices.

The cats lick their paws to keep them clean. See, purr-fectly sanitary.

Other posters are worried about the AI felines taking the jobs of humans.

Others want an AI cat worker for their home. They’re tired of real cats that just lay around all day and never lift a paw to help around the house.

Right? We thought it was real until that totally unrealistic mayo in the mustard bottle took us right out of the video. Guess AI can’t account for everything. It deserves our compliments even if it can't deliver condiments quite yet.

