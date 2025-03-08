A TikToker Has Anti-Social Insecurity Over Social Security and Threatens ‘President Musk' in Rant Video

Democrat Cory Booker Nixes Musk’s Free Cybertruck and Thanks X for ‘Elevating’ Cringey...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  4:04 AM on March 08, 2025
Twitchy

A TikToker has threatened a one-woman insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building if her Social Security check is late or short. She also threatened Elon Musk who she claimed is the real President.

Start here for the highlights. (READ)

Woman threatens to pull off an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol if her Social Security check goes missing.

The woman, who has clearly been radicalized by the media, appeared to threaten violence against Elon Musk if she didn't receive her check.

"President Musk, if my doggone check don't be in my account next month, you gonna need more than Homeland Security."

"It better not be late. Because if you think they scale the walls of Washington on January 6, you're gonna see me scaling the walls."

"You need you need to deport yourself, and don't go back to South Africa because that ain't safe for you right now."

Video: cherryebess on TT.

Here’s the full rant. (WATCH)

Nah, just her choosing to go on it.

Some posters were wondering how she was collecting Social Security since she doesn’t appear old enough to qualify for it.

Despite her threats, many could not stop laughing about her promise to scale a wall once they got a look at her.

Posters tagged the proper authorities. She could be a danger to others if she’s serious. But, we can’t picture her scaling any walls or steps around the Capitol any time soon.

