A TikToker Has Anti-Social Insecurity Over Social Security and Threatens ‘President Musk' in Rant Video

A TikToker has threatened a one-woman insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building if her Social Security check is late or short. She also threatened Elon Musk who she claimed is the real President.

Woman threatens to pull off an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol if her Social Security check goes missing. The woman, who has clearly been radicalized by the media, appeared to threaten violence against Elon Musk if she didn't receive her check. "President Musk, if my doggone check don't be in my account next month, you gonna need more than Homeland Security." "It better not be late. Because if you think they scale the walls of Washington on January 6, you're gonna see me scaling the walls." "You need you need to deport yourself, and don't go back to South Africa because that ain't safe for you right now." Video: cherryebess on TT.

Here’s the full rant. (WATCH)

"President Musk, if my doggone… pic.twitter.com/0laWEz4dj6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 8, 2025

Social media was a mistake. — Barbara P (@barbarapagem) March 8, 2025

Nah, just her choosing to go on it.

Some posters were wondering how she was collecting Social Security since she doesn’t appear old enough to qualify for it.

This woman looks too young to be collecting social security. Not a wrinkle or gray hair. Something is off. — justmytwosatoshis (@SirBootUSA) March 8, 2025

Did you miss that smattering of chinny chin chin hair? — The Cap'n (@TheCapnJoe) March 8, 2025

She probably has a "disability." — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 8, 2025

Unless she’s getting a check from a dead relative she doesn’t need to worry. — ReeRee (@reeincognito) March 8, 2025

NO, her grandfather is 157, and still lives with her. — TruthQuester (@AuburnFlea) March 8, 2025

Despite her threats, many could not stop laughing about her promise to scale a wall once they got a look at her.

Scaling the wall might serve her well. She needs to exercise a bit. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) March 8, 2025

I don't even know if she can scale the first step of the staircase. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 8, 2025

Posters tagged the proper authorities. She could be a danger to others if she’s serious. But, we can’t picture her scaling any walls or steps around the Capitol any time soon.