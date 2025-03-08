Republican Sholdon Daniels Challenges Democrat Jasmine Crockett to a Live Debate on X

Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas has been challenged to a live debate on X by a Republican who is looking to unseat her. Sholdon Daniels now waits to see if the camera and attention-loving Crockett responds.

Here’s more. (READ)

Sholdon Daniels who is running to unseat Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett challenges her to a live debate on X. pic.twitter.com/xq3TDYKRPf — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) March 8, 2025

Meet Sholdon Daniels—Army veteran, attorney, small business owner, and the common sense fighter running to flip TX30. While Jasmine Crockett chases headlines, I’m building a movement to put working families, small businesses, and public safety first. Join the fight! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FuOxV6wQA4 — Sholdon Daniels For Congress (@SholdonDaniels) February 22, 2025

Many predict the debate would be a one-sided affair in Daniels’ favor.

This would be a bigger beat down than the Trump-Biden debate. — 🇺🇸 Neo From Cali 🇺🇸 (@NeoFromCali) March 8, 2025

Ahaha so true — Anti-Woke Warrior (@AntiWokeWar_) March 8, 2025

She will not debate just like aoc. They can’t answer for anything but as long as no one can ask them questions they can keep on lying — Darrellford (@Darrellford61) March 8, 2025

Let's see it. I doubt she'll agree to it but we need to make it happen. — Sarcaticus (@Sarcaticus) March 8, 2025

As you can imagine, posters want this debate to happen. They’re even willing to shell out cash to see this throwdown.

Can you imagine this debate? I would purchase a pay-per-view for this one. — Straightforward USA🇺🇸 (@STR8FWDUSA) March 8, 2025

Make it pay-per-view with no debate rules. And no moderator. I'd pay to watch that. — PatrikSterling (@PatrikSterling) March 8, 2025

Probably won't happen, but if it did, I wonder if the ghetto Crockett or the yuppie Crockett would show up? — SnakePlisskin69 (@SnakePlisskin69) March 8, 2025

That’s a good question. There are two Crocketts to choose from, after all. (WATCH)

She is so real, genuine & authentic this was not even a full 2yrs ago. Lmao pic.twitter.com/zYeXt0PU2f — Bill (@BSuge100) March 8, 2025

Crockett claims she’s ready to fight per a recent cringe Dem Party video. (WATCH)

It would not matter if he crushed her in a debate, and that debate was televised nationally. The voters in that gerrymandered district would still vote for her. If you want to know how such fools make it to the halls of Congress, that's how. — Robee (@Robee1961) March 8, 2025

That’s the sad part. Daniels could obliterate Crockett in a live debate but it would probably not move the needle. Why? District 30 has a rating of D+27. That makes it the most Democratic district in Texas.