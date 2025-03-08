Now That He's Lost, Tim Walz Can Finally Offer Suggestions to Fix the...
Republican Sholdon Daniels Challenges Democrat Jasmine Crockett to a Live Debate on X

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  7:30 PM on March 08, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas has been challenged to a live debate on X by a Republican who is looking to unseat her. Sholdon Daniels now waits to see if the camera and attention-loving Crockett responds. 

Here’s more. (READ)

Many predict the debate would be a one-sided affair in Daniels’ favor.

As you can imagine, posters want this debate to happen. They’re even willing to shell out cash to see this throwdown.

That’s a good question. There are two Crocketts to choose from, after all. (WATCH)

Crockett claims she’s ready to fight per a recent cringe Dem Party video. (WATCH)

That’s the sad part. Daniels could obliterate Crockett in a live debate but it would probably not move the needle. Why? District 30 has a rating of D+27. That makes it the most Democratic district in Texas.

