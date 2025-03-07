Scott Jennings Say Dems Must Transition Away From Men in Women’s Sports if Goal is Winning Elections

Miffed Schiff: Senator Shifts from Russia, Russia, Russia to Fear, Fear, Fear in...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:20 AM on March 07, 2025
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

The Democrats are on the unpopular side of almost every major issue right now. The Democrats are currently enamored with the idea of males being allowed to compete in female sports. Americans simply don’t want that to happen. Scott Jennings says this is one issue the Dems should flip on if they ever want to win another election.

Here's more.

“Trump’s Revolution of Common Sense” — Scott Jennings takes down Democrats over their support for men in women’s sports — “If there ever was an 80/20 or 90/10 issue in America, it's this one."

"President Trump had the young athlete at the State of the Union the other night who had been really injured in a volleyball game — I still saw liberals on social media laughing at this person."

“If Democrats don't get on the right side of at least one 80/20 issue in America, they're going to lose again in ’28."

Here's the full exchange.

Some Democrats are already claiming to shift on this issue but it’s just a smokescreen to look moderate. California Governor Gavin Newsom has presidential aspirations in 2028 and is just one example. Commenters are not buying this 'new' Newsom.



Commenters speculate that everyone on the panel knows Jennings is right. The question is why are they afraid to admit it?

Democrats have fully embraced the transgender religion and can’t go against it. They are the 'party of transgenderism' whether they say they are against it or not. Their only choice is to lie about it. Based on Newsom, that’s exactly what some are going to do heading into the midterms and the 2028 presidential election.

