Scott Jennings Say Dems Must Transition Away From Men in Women’s Sports if Goal is Winning Elections

The Democrats are on the unpopular side of almost every major issue right now. The Democrats are currently enamored with the idea of males being allowed to compete in female sports. Americans simply don’t want that to happen. Scott Jennings says this is one issue the Dems should flip on if they ever want to win another election.

“Trump’s Revolution of Common Sense” — Scott Jennings takes down Democrats over their support for men in women’s sports — “If there ever was an 80/20 or 90/10 issue in America, it's this one." "President Trump had the young athlete at the State of the Union the other night who had been really injured in a volleyball game — I still saw liberals on social media laughing at this person." “If Democrats don't get on the right side of at least one 80/20 issue in America, they're going to lose again in ’28."

Just another example of how the media and Democratic politicians are out of touch with the American people. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 6, 2025

Some Democrats are already claiming to shift on this issue but it’s just a smokescreen to look moderate. California Governor Gavin Newsom has presidential aspirations in 2028 and is just one example. Commenters are not buying this 'new' Newsom.

This specific issue, it’s unfathomable that the Democrats won’t let go of it.



I know several people that were life long democrats who said “I don’t expect much of my elected leaders, but if you can’t accept basic reality, I’m out.”



I know that say it’s 80/20. It’s 100% — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) March 6, 2025

Welcome to the Gavin “I’m now a reasonable Democrat taking common sense positions in hopes that everyone forgets my radical record so I can attempt to inhabit the non-wacko lane of the party for the 2028 election” propaganda project pic.twitter.com/t5PmckeYqS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 6, 2025

LOL



“Remarkable shift”



Hahahahah



That’s the best headline I’ve seen all day. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) March 6, 2025

LOL. If it was a Republican — “MASSIVE FLIP FLOP" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 6, 2025

Legacy media doing what they do best.

Commenters speculate that everyone on the panel knows Jennings is right. The question is why are they afraid to admit it?

I’m pretty sure everyone on the panel knows Scott is right. The question is whether they admit it. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 6, 2025

They’re trying to find some way to thread the needle.



They’re failing. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 6, 2025

They’re afraid of the lunatics on their own side. — Menkui (@Cmplxe) March 6, 2025

They have a trans in Congress. They will never vote against him. — Menkui (@Cmplxe) March 6, 2025

Common sense is the real issue and sadly democrats don't have any. That's why they're always deflecting, lying, being racists and woke. — LadyPatriot (@Marechtare_) March 6, 2025

Some will start to lie and pretend they do. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 6, 2025

Democrats have fully embraced the transgender religion and can’t go against it. They are the 'party of transgenderism' whether they say they are against it or not. Their only choice is to lie about it. Based on Newsom, that’s exactly what some are going to do heading into the midterms and the 2028 presidential election.