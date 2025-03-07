He Made His Choice: South Carolina Murderer Becomes the First Executed By Firing...
‘Sources Say’: Donald Trump, Jr. Refutes ‘2028 Presidential Run’ Lie Spread by Mediaite ‘Journalist’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  9:45 PM on March 07, 2025
AP Photo/John Raoux

‘Sources say.’ Is there any phrase that screams ‘we’re lying to you’ quite like ‘sources say?’ The lie that is ‘sources say’ played out hilariously Friday. A ‘journalist’ and her ‘news’ site decided to spread a lie about Donald Trump, Jr. running for president in 2028. They wrapped the lie with a ‘sources say’ bow. Let’s just say things didn’t go well for ‘journalist’ Diana Falzone and her employer Mediaite when Don Jr. got word of what they did.

He ripped into them. (READ - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Many commenters were not shocked that the ‘journalist’ was lying when they got a glance at her past employers. Check it out.

It’s 2025. No sane, observant person believes ‘sources say’ anymore. It takes credibility to pull that off. We’re dealing with hack ‘news’ outlets that have zero credibility. Posters know this.

They’re already irrelevant.

Some commenters know how hard Don Jr. worked to get JD Vance on the ticket with his father. Many hope he’ll consider a VP slot with Vance in 2028.

That would be quite a ticket. We’ll wait for both gentlemen to officially announce that though. Don’t rely on ‘sources say’ for anything.

