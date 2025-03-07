‘Sources Say’: Donald Trump, Jr. Refutes ‘2028 Presidential Run’ Lie Spread by Mediaite ‘Journalist’

‘Sources say.’ Is there any phrase that screams ‘we’re lying to you’ quite like ‘sources say?’ The lie that is ‘sources say’ played out hilariously Friday. A ‘journalist’ and her ‘news’ site decided to spread a lie about Donald Trump, Jr. running for president in 2028. They wrapped the lie with a ‘sources say’ bow. Let’s just say things didn’t go well for ‘journalist’ Diana Falzone and her employer Mediaite when Don Jr. got word of what they did.

He ripped into them. (READ - LANGUAGE WARNING)

LOL A lot of fake stories have been written about me over the years, but this might be the most obviously fake one yet. Congrats to @dianafalzone & @Mediaite for embarrassing themselves. You guys got played and now all your friends in the press are mocking you behind your back.🤡 pic.twitter.com/nHaTqLo8Ap — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 7, 2025

Incredible response. Just mock them publicly. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) March 7, 2025

Yeah I was wary of this story and hoped you would pounce. What a distraction bait story. Good response. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 7, 2025

Many commenters were not shocked that the ‘journalist’ was lying when they got a glance at her past employers. Check it out.

Now THAT makes sense. pic.twitter.com/xI7GvOO6Kk — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 7, 2025

Yup, that is a tell-tale sign right there — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) March 7, 2025

Just another propagandist . . and a very bad one — Turtle Man AK (@AK_TurtleMan) March 7, 2025

It’s 2025. No sane, observant person believes ‘sources say’ anymore. It takes credibility to pull that off. We’re dealing with hack ‘news’ outlets that have zero credibility. Posters know this.

Fake news gotta fake news. Trust their “sources” 🤡 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 7, 2025

They love reporting fake news. It's how they survive. pic.twitter.com/ymOYYuZOOt — Western Decline (@WesternDecline_) March 7, 2025

Every story they publish like this just further delegitimizes them.

At this rate, they'll be completely irrelevant by the time midterms roll around. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 7, 2025

They’re already irrelevant.

Some commenters know how hard Don Jr. worked to get JD Vance on the ticket with his father. Many hope he’ll consider a VP slot with Vance in 2028.

Your statements are perfect 👏🏽 yeah I’m gonna spend all my time getting the VP on the ticket and then not have him run as president. 😂 — Ryan Davidson🇺🇸 (@Ryanhdd) March 7, 2025

You and Vance should run together — Steven 🇺🇸 (@SirStevenKJ) March 7, 2025

Hell, I'm pulling for you to be JD’s VP.



You'd be SAVAGE! — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) March 7, 2025

That would be quite a ticket. We’ll wait for both gentlemen to officially announce that though. Don’t rely on ‘sources say’ for anything.