Scott Jennings: Democrats Ignoring Average Americans While Focused on Federal Jobs and Big Government

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:15 AM on March 06, 2025
Twitchy

As ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have made abundantly clear, federal government jobs are infinitely more important than private sector ones. We can say that based on the inordinate amount of television coverage federal employee layoffs and issues surrounding them have received in the last month. Scott Jennings has noticed this and lays out the facts.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

This belief that government should never shrink is not playing well with those outside the Washington bubble.

It should come as no surprise that the reason these federal workers are so important is because they are Democrats. Commenters recognize this and have the proof.

The public is starting to learn why the legacy media and Dems are fighting so hard against DOGE and what’s been happening all these years in the nation’s capital.

Commenters say the Democrat Party is quickly moving away from average Americans. Tuesday night’s reaction to Trump’s speech solidified this.

The Democrat Party is in disarray but somehow managing to stay focused on things the vast majority of average Americans oppose. One thing we can count on is that the party that’s neglecting those outside Washington will find itself abandoned at the midterms if it doesn't reverse course.

