Scott Jennings: Democrats Ignoring Average Americans While Focused on Federal Jobs and Big Government

As ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have made abundantly clear, federal government jobs are infinitely more important than private sector ones. We can say that based on the inordinate amount of television coverage federal employee layoffs and issues surrounding them have received in the last month. Scott Jennings has noticed this and lays out the facts.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

The only jobs Democrats care about are government jobs. No care at all for the 10k pipeline workers who Biden canceled, the lockdown losses, the military & first responders fired over the vaccine. None. Wrong hill to die on, IMO. Debate worth having thanks to @elonmusk @DOGE… pic.twitter.com/sxXwekRY9n — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 5, 2025

Most Americans get what you’re saying! It is INDEED the wrong hill! — JX Write (@JXWrite) March 5, 2025

Americans want smaller government. I agree wrong hill to die on. — LibertyLily (@LibertyLily99) March 5, 2025

This belief that government should never shrink is not playing well with those outside the Washington bubble.

It should come as no surprise that the reason these federal workers are so important is because they are Democrats. Commenters recognize this and have the proof.

Turns out federal employees are a key constituency of the Democratic Party. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 5, 2025

Look no further than election results in Washington DC to see why Democrats care about who is hired in government jobs… hire for votes scheme. pic.twitter.com/JRbULbGbmO — Jeff Espenship (@OdieEspenship) March 5, 2025

The public is starting to learn why the legacy media and Dems are fighting so hard against DOGE and what’s been happening all these years in the nation’s capital.

I don't think most Americans knew that many of these government employees hadn't even been to their offices in the last five years. Americans are fed up with being fleeced by government hack leftists! — Jesse Oppenheimer (@Oppie4547) March 5, 2025

Great point, these government jobs were used to falsely prop up the economy especially because a lot of the jobs were redundant. — Rightsideandfree (@rightsidefreee) March 5, 2025

I’m not sure that Democrats are concerned with the government jobs being lost. I think it’s just covering being amplified to leverage and stop Elon’s attacks on their corrupt flow of funds. — Brad Smith (@HillbilyHeroe) March 5, 2025

Commenters say the Democrat Party is quickly moving away from average Americans. Tuesday night’s reaction to Trump’s speech solidified this.

They are getting more irrelevant by the minute. Their actions last night hurt them much more than they realize. They showed they are fighting the American people. Not a winning strategy. — Pcolvin (@pwashburncolvin) March 5, 2025

Accurate. Clearly, they are anti-American by the way they reacted last night.



How can any American vote for their hypocritical hate? — vegasgirlie (@coffeegirlvegas) March 5, 2025

The Democrat Party is in disarray but somehow managing to stay focused on things the vast majority of average Americans oppose. One thing we can count on is that the party that’s neglecting those outside Washington will find itself abandoned at the midterms if it doesn't reverse course.