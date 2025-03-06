Did WE Do This? Missouri Attorney General Bailey Asks DOJ to Investigate Biden’s...
Scott Jennings: Elon Musk and DOGE Must Do Congressional Hearings on Waste and Fraud

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  8:00 AM on March 06, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

DOGE is uncovering wasteful government spending. President Donald Trump listed several recent discoveries on Tuesday night during his speech before Congress. Scott Jennings was on CNN recently advocating for Elon Musk and DOGE to do Congressional hearings.

Start here. (READ)

JENNINGS: Elon and DOGE Should Do Congressional Hearing — “They Should Have No Fears"

“At some point, they'll have collected enough information and put together enough of a presentation where they could go up to a hearing, have members of Congress ask them questions about it, and really display for the American people the waste, fraud and abuse that they're finding and what they might want to do about it."

"I think that Elon and his team and the people that the president designates who have been working on this project, I think they should have no fears because I do think they are finding things. I think the American people need to know about it. And I think if the president is going to continue to sell a program where we're reducing the size of government, they're going to have more than enough evidence to make the political case."

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

Finding out the government was spending millions to study transgender mice was quite shocking Tuesday night. One poster wishes Trump could have read more.

The DOGE hearings would have to be broadcast on television and live-streamed on the Internet. Commenters explain why it’s a must.

Hearings would force Democrats to defend these expenditures before the nation. It would be entertaining but mostly eye-opening.

