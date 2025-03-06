Scott Jennings: Elon Musk and DOGE Must Do Congressional Hearings on Waste and Fraud

DOGE is uncovering wasteful government spending. President Donald Trump listed several recent discoveries on Tuesday night during his speech before Congress. Scott Jennings was on CNN recently advocating for Elon Musk and DOGE to do Congressional hearings.

JENNINGS: Elon and DOGE Should Do Congressional Hearing — “They Should Have No Fears" “At some point, they'll have collected enough information and put together enough of a presentation where they could go up to a hearing, have members of Congress ask them questions about it, and really display for the American people the waste, fraud and abuse that they're finding and what they might want to do about it." "I think that Elon and his team and the people that the president designates who have been working on this project, I think they should have no fears because I do think they are finding things. I think the American people need to know about it. And I think if the president is going to continue to sell a program where we're reducing the size of government, they're going to have more than enough evidence to make the political case."

“At some point, they'll have collected enough information and put together enough of a presentation where they could go up to a hearing, have members of Congress ask them questions about it,… pic.twitter.com/dYEKH7lVin — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 6, 2025

Finding out the government was spending millions to study transgender mice was quite shocking Tuesday night. One poster wishes Trump could have read more.

Just in what Trump listed last night, there is a solid case for DOGE.



I almost wish Trump would have brought even more to list off, but the speech would have gone until after midnight. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 6, 2025

Yet still the tip of the tip of the tip of the iceberg. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 6, 2025

The DOGE hearings would have to be broadcast on television and live-streamed on the Internet. Commenters explain why it’s a must.

A live-streamed DOGE hearing would expose more corruption in one day than Congress has in 30 years — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) March 6, 2025

Holding a hearing and exposing many cases of fraud and corruption is a must at this point. Bring the receipts. Make the dems continue to defend the indefensible. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) March 6, 2025

Make Democrats publicly defend the waste and fraud; they will invariably turn it into a freakshow of personal attacks — let them.



While DOGE and Republicans look serious about responsibility with taxpayer funds, Democrats look petulant and hateful.



Optics win. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 6, 2025

Seems like a no brainer. — Chestnut Tree Cafe (@JasonP8880) March 6, 2025

Hearings would force Democrats to defend these expenditures before the nation. It would be entertaining but mostly eye-opening.