Senator John Fetterman Compares His Unhinged, Screeching Democrat Party to an Ignored Car Alarm

Some things used to grab our attention but have become so common we no longer feel a sense of urgency when we hear or see them. That’s the screeching Democrat Party right now. Democrat Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania recognizes this. He’s comparing his party to the blaring, ubiquitous car alarms that no one pays attention to anymore.

A sad cavalcade of self owns and unhinged petulance.



It only makes Trump look more presidential and restrained.



We’re becoming the metaphorical car alarms that nobody pays attention to—and it may not be the winning message. pic.twitter.com/hNgX7ouLjX — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 5, 2025

Don’t worry buddy, voting to allow males to dominate women’s sports is going to fix it! — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) March 5, 2025

It wasn’t just the Democrats’ behavior Tuesday at President Donald Trump’s speech but it’s the out-of-touch issues the party is championing.

Fetterman bemoans the state of his party but he still votes along with them. Commenters weigh in.

You voted for boys in girl's sports and locker rooms two days ago, John. — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) March 5, 2025

He put his party before the safety of women and children. Can't trust people who do that. — Redhead Ranting (@redheadranting) March 5, 2025

The Democrat Party is quickly becoming the anti-American party. Trump even called them out for it on Tuesday. (WATCH)

Ladies and Gentlemen: The Democrat Party. pic.twitter.com/HIGUw9SFnT — WideAwakeSharon ✝️🇺🇸 (@WideAwakeSharon) March 5, 2025

It looks like John’s gonna be a one term senator here in Pennsylvania. The winds of change have come and he’s holding onto the past failures of the Democrat party. — Dan Bonzo (@BonzoDan) March 5, 2025

And it didn’t have to be that way. He was showing glimmers of Hope just a few weeks ago. Hope of coming together. He ruined it with his stupid vote this week. Disgusting. — RachelleF (@RachelleF) March 5, 2025

Fetterman talked a good game and seemed more open to working with Trump than his fellow Democrats but that all seems like a distant memory now.

Fetterman may not be sincere but a fellow Democrat didn’t grasp what he posted.

What is your plan? Personally, I thought the Democrats should not show up en masse. Why legitimize this. — Brenda (@Brenmco) March 5, 2025

Uh…because it’s legitimate. — Rob Olive (@LibertyRob) March 5, 2025

🤣🤣🤣🤣 77 million people voted to legitimize this, Brenda.



Your tantrum is irrelevant.



Stop attacking democracy. — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) March 5, 2025

Legitimacy came from winning the popular vote and sweeping the swing states. Now you guys just look like fools. — Mike (@WhskyHawk) March 5, 2025

I think you could NOT have missed his point more. — MGator (@MGator9) March 5, 2025

And this is another example of why you lost so badly. — J4CK 84U3R (@J4ck84u3r) March 5, 2025

Democrats continue to act as if Trump didn’t win the election. The Dem playbook from his first term is not going to work - the GOP has the House, Senate, and the White House. The Dem screaming is getting louder but the public is starting to ignore it like a car alarm going off in a parking lot.