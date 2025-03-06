Senator John Fetterman Compares His Unhinged, Screeching Democrat Party to an Ignored Car Alarm

Sean Ono Lennon Affectionately Pokes Fun at Liberals and Brings Much Needed Common...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:45 AM on March 06, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Some things used to grab our attention but have become so common we no longer feel a sense of urgency when we hear or see them. That’s the screeching Democrat Party right now. Democrat Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania recognizes this. He’s comparing his party to the blaring, ubiquitous car alarms that no one pays attention to anymore.

Here’s more. (READ)

It wasn’t just the Democrats’ behavior Tuesday at President Donald Trump’s speech but it’s the out-of-touch issues the party is championing.

Fetterman bemoans the state of his party but he still votes along with them. Commenters weigh in.

The Democrat Party is quickly becoming the anti-American party. Trump even called them out for it on Tuesday. (WATCH)

Fetterman talked a good game and seemed more open to working with Trump than his fellow Democrats but that all seems like a distant memory now.

Fetterman may not be sincere but a fellow Democrat didn’t grasp what he posted.

Democrats continue to act as if Trump didn’t win the election. The Dem playbook from his first term is not going to work - the GOP has the House, Senate, and the White House. The Dem screaming is getting louder but the public is starting to ignore it like a car alarm going off in a parking lot.

