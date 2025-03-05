Joke Signals: Animated Signer Proves Calling Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas’ is Funny in Any Language

President Donald Trump delivered a blistering and sometimes hilarious speech last night in front of Congress. He won - hands down. But, it was someone with their hands up that added some added humor to one of Trump’s best moments. Who knew that calling out Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren was funny in two languages?

Advertisement

Give us a sign. (WATCH)

Omg, no he didn’t! 😂



And the sign language interpreter! 😂 pic.twitter.com/yNpp0czHYU — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) March 5, 2025

O my the sign language woman is a bit dramatic. I don't think I've ever seen one so animated! 🤣😂😅 — cagg61 (@cagg6144963) March 5, 2025

I think the interpreter is MAGA, just from how enthusiastic she is! — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 5, 2025

Sign her up for every speech! — Kevin Armstrong (@KVNArmstrong) March 5, 2025

She needs to sign every Trump speech.

Her hands were so fast some posters missed how she was able to convey ‘Pocahontas’ to people watching at home.

Did she sign Pocahontas? — Apljak-NH🇺🇸☘️✝️ (@apljak6502) March 5, 2025

She finger spelled it. Seriously gifted! — Skopos - Σκοπός (@TweepleBug) March 5, 2025

Yes she did finger spelling there's no sign for Pocahontas. — G.T. (@Luckydogg87) March 5, 2025

What? No WooWooWoo with the hand over the mouth?



I'm disappointed. 🫤 — Zpike (@ZpikeJones) March 5, 2025

No Tomahawk chop either. She just spelled it out.

There’s no denying that Trump is our funniest president ever and he loves to deviate from script. Commenters wonder how the signer was able to contain herself with Trump’s adlib.

I don’t know how she kept a straight face. 🤣 — Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) March 5, 2025

I think she was on the verge of losing it. — Brad Smith (@HillbilyHeroe) March 5, 2025

I would not have blamed her one bit. 🤣 — Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) March 5, 2025

My jaw hit the floor. Talk about a guy who gives zero f's... — Henry Lokay (@hjldrums) March 5, 2025

Such an epic burn 🔥🔥 on national television.🤣🤣 — UltraMAGAGamer2.0 (@OhioRetroKid78) March 5, 2025

My favorite moment of the evening ♥️♥️♥️♥️😊😂 — Ms. Kitty (@MsKitty54015786) March 5, 2025

Warren was seething and clapping as Trump destroyed her and called out her love for sending Ukrainian men to a needless death. Thankfully, the interpreter used her hands to help Trump deliver a double smackdown to ‘Pocahontas.'