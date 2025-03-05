'Did a Woman Design This?' Pics of So-Called 'Man Cave' Have X Users...
Joke Signals: Animated Signer Proves Calling Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas’ is Funny in Any Language

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  6:30 PM on March 05, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President Donald Trump delivered a blistering and sometimes hilarious speech last night in front of Congress. He won - hands down. But, it was someone with their hands up that added some added humor to one of Trump’s best moments. Who knew that calling out Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren was funny in two languages?

Give us a sign. (WATCH)

She needs to sign every Trump speech.

Her hands were so fast some posters missed how she was able to convey ‘Pocahontas’ to people watching at home.

No Tomahawk chop either. She just spelled it out.

There’s no denying that Trump is our funniest president ever and he loves to deviate from script. Commenters wonder how the signer was able to contain herself with Trump’s adlib.

Warren was seething and clapping as Trump destroyed her and called out her love for sending Ukrainian men to a needless death. Thankfully, the interpreter used her hands to help Trump deliver a double smackdown to ‘Pocahontas.'

