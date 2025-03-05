Joke Signals: Animated Signer Proves Calling Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas’ is Funny in Any Language

President Donald Trump delivered a blistering and sometimes hilarious speech last night in front of Congress. He won - hands down. But, it was someone with their hands up that added some added humor to one of Trump’s best moments. Who knew that calling out Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren was funny in two languages?
Give us a sign. (WATCH)
Omg, no he didn’t! 😂— Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) March 5, 2025
And the sign language interpreter! 😂 pic.twitter.com/yNpp0czHYU
O my the sign language woman is a bit dramatic. I don't think I've ever seen one so animated! 🤣😂😅— cagg61 (@cagg6144963) March 5, 2025
I think the interpreter is MAGA, just from how enthusiastic she is!— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 5, 2025
Sign her up for every speech!— Kevin Armstrong (@KVNArmstrong) March 5, 2025
She needs to sign every Trump speech.
Her hands were so fast some posters missed how she was able to convey ‘Pocahontas’ to people watching at home.
Did she sign Pocahontas?— Apljak-NH🇺🇸☘️✝️ (@apljak6502) March 5, 2025
She finger spelled it. Seriously gifted!— Skopos - Σκοπός (@TweepleBug) March 5, 2025
Yes she did finger spelling there's no sign for Pocahontas.— G.T. (@Luckydogg87) March 5, 2025
What? No WooWooWoo with the hand over the mouth?— Zpike (@ZpikeJones) March 5, 2025
I'm disappointed. 🫤
No Tomahawk chop either. She just spelled it out.
There’s no denying that Trump is our funniest president ever and he loves to deviate from script. Commenters wonder how the signer was able to contain herself with Trump’s adlib.
I don’t know how she kept a straight face. 🤣— Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) March 5, 2025
I think she was on the verge of losing it.— Brad Smith (@HillbilyHeroe) March 5, 2025
I would not have blamed her one bit. 🤣— Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) March 5, 2025
My jaw hit the floor. Talk about a guy who gives zero f's...— Henry Lokay (@hjldrums) March 5, 2025
Such an epic burn 🔥🔥 on national television.🤣🤣— UltraMAGAGamer2.0 (@OhioRetroKid78) March 5, 2025
My favorite moment of the evening ♥️♥️♥️♥️😊😂— Ms. Kitty (@MsKitty54015786) March 5, 2025
Pocahantas says yes. pic.twitter.com/lAsLXGWbJ9— RW (@RWfreespeech) March 5, 2025
Warren was seething and clapping as Trump destroyed her and called out her love for sending Ukrainian men to a needless death. Thankfully, the interpreter used her hands to help Trump deliver a double smackdown to ‘Pocahontas.'
