The View to a Shrill: Stephen A. Smith Shares the Truth About Trump’s Mandate with Joy and Whoopi

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  9:00 PM on March 04, 2025
Townhall Media

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith went on ABC’s The View and did something egregious - he told the uncomfortable truth about President Donald Trump’s election victory. Oopsie doodle! The harpies were not happy. Don’t worry, someone will come along later and soothe them with some comforting lies (more on that in a bit).

First, here’s Smith explaining why Trump has a mandate from the American people. (WATCH)

Yes, they’re extremely dumb. Thankfully, they’re going to stay that way.

Here's why. It’s time for some comforting lies courtesy of President Joe Biden’s former Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre. (WATCH)

LIVE: President Trump Set to 'Tell It Like It Is' in 'Big Night' Before Congress
Leavitt is a wonderful surprise as Trump’s Press Secretary.

There’s been rampant speculation that Smith is looking to run for president in 2028 as a Democrat. Posters have questions.

That’s probably about right. Smith would have to pretend to not support his party’s radical, unpopular platform on the campaign trail, then fully support it from the Oval Office. Hopefully, Americans will realize this before backing Smith for public office. Remember, the Democrat Party is neither inclusive of different views nor will it change to adopt new ones.

