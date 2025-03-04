The View to a Shrill: Stephen A. Smith Shares the Truth About Trump’s Mandate with Joy and Whoopi

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith went on ABC’s The View and did something egregious - he told the uncomfortable truth about President Donald Trump’s election victory. Oopsie doodle! The harpies were not happy. Don’t worry, someone will come along later and soothe them with some comforting lies (more on that in a bit).

First, here’s Smith explaining why Trump has a mandate from the American people. (WATCH)

Joy Behar did not like Stephen A. Smith's answer to this question on The View.



"He won every swing state. He increased in terms of his voter turnout in his favor from the standpoint of Blacks, Latinos and young voters. 89% of the counties shifted to the right. That’s a mandate!" pic.twitter.com/hdzuGucCuo — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) March 4, 2025

Stephen A. dropping facts. When nearly 90% of counties shift right and minority voter support grows, that’s more than just a fluke—it’s a statement. Some people just don’t want to hear it. — Maximus Reign (@MaximusReignX) March 4, 2025

It’s crazy how being honest is in such demand. The View is propaganda — Uzi Obi (@UziObi_) March 4, 2025

The cackling hens on The View really are the dumbest people on TV — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) March 4, 2025

Yes, they’re extremely dumb. Thankfully, they’re going to stay that way.

Here's why. It’s time for some comforting lies courtesy of President Joe Biden’s former Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre. (WATCH)

Ex-Biden White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre falsely claims Stephen A. Smith is wrong and Trump does not have a mandate.



"On Donald Trump and his administration having a mandate and we have to be super mindful and careful of this because he does not have a mandate." pic.twitter.com/u4D4vLuPaA — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) March 4, 2025

Did she bring her binder? — RedOwlFreedom (@Michele64923113) March 4, 2025

Karine Jean-Pierre has never been very smart! — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) March 4, 2025

I am so glad Karoline Leavitt has replaced her! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 4, 2025

Leavitt is a wonderful surprise as Trump’s Press Secretary.

There’s been rampant speculation that Smith is looking to run for president in 2028 as a Democrat. Posters have questions.

What would be Steven A.'s platform I wonder. I have no idea how he would compete with Vance. It's sad that he's literally the best voice they have. — Wisconsin Forever (@gbwi54304) March 4, 2025

I'm more shocked that after seeing how bad the Democratic party is, Stephen A Smith is still on their side(a lot more than Trump anyways). Yikes. — Euro_Merak (@Euro_Merak) March 4, 2025

He’s the new John Fetterman don’t fall for it — Kim J (@Kim_Jarriault) March 4, 2025

That’s probably about right. Smith would have to pretend to not support his party’s radical, unpopular platform on the campaign trail, then fully support it from the Oval Office. Hopefully, Americans will realize this before backing Smith for public office. Remember, the Democrat Party is neither inclusive of different views nor will it change to adopt new ones.