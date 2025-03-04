Scott Jennings Traces Zelenskyy’s Oval Office Circus Act Back to Clowns in the Democrat Party

Days ago Volodymyr Zelenskyy dramatically used the Oval Office to reject a path to peace and continue an unwinnable war against Russia. Warmongers and grifters in the Democrat Party appear to have his ear and are feeding him terrible advice. Scott Jennings says he has some sage advice for the Ukrainian leader.

Scott Jennings offers up some sage advice for Zelensky: "I don't know who he's getting his political advice from, but he needs to stop listening. It sounds like maybe Chris Murphy and other Senate Democrats." "If you want to understand how to deal with Donald Trump, those are the wrong clowns to consult with." "Maybe for balloon animals at a child's birthday party, but not for geopolitical advice."

Jennings is right. Zelenskyy turned the Oval Office into a circus because he’s probably listening to the clowns in the Democrat Party.

One poster says Zelenskyy is motivated by power, not peace.

Zelenskyy is an attention whore.



He is going to listen to anyone who tells him that he should keep letting Ukrainians die so he can stay in power and keep playing president.



There are plenty of people who love money and hate Trump, more than they want peace. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 4, 2025

Commenters say Democrats got to Zelenskyy before he went to the White House.

Jennings never disappoints.



It’s no coincidence that Zelensky met with democrats before the meeting with Trump and Vance. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) March 4, 2025

If reports and the actual words from Klobuchar and the rest are correct, Zelensky took the democrats direct advice. — CWR (@carriealmom) March 4, 2025

Murphy can’t keep his story straight. I have zero doubt there were shenanigans there. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 4, 2025

Some posters say Zelenskyy was misled into believing he held the cards in his meeting in the Oval Office.

Zelensky was told to show up dressed for the occasion, avoid confrontation and sign the deal as a first step towards peace.



The fact that he was confrontational, especially on camera, is a wild choice in diplomacy. I wholly believe Zelensky believed he had leverage. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 4, 2025

Show up in a tie, smile, sign the deal, have lunch. That was all he had to do.



Couldn’t do it.



Because he didn’t want to sign the deal. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 4, 2025

I had similar thoughts at first. But now I wonder if Zelensky really intended on signing that deal or not.



He seems to be trying to find a way to keep money flowing without risking an end to the war. — Joe (@MundusInsanus) March 4, 2025

Zelenskyy appears to be all about money, prestige, and power—three things he knew would end if peace took precedence.