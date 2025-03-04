JD Vance Discusses Trump’s Realistic Path to Peace Vs Europe’s Forever-War Fantasy Fed...
NOAA Noisemakers: Ex-Federal Workers Unleash Rapid Response Choir to Torment Elon Musk and...
VIP
Failing Upwards? DNC Promotes the Dem Leaders Responsible for the Party’s 2024 Election...
Jake Tapper Finally Concludes Europe is Funding Both Sides of War Between Ukraine...
Lonesome Loser: Hakeem Jeffries Looks Abandoned In Video Where He Claims America Stands...
Ohio School Rejects Biological Reality to Appease Transgender Believers Upset Over Blunt R...
Prospective Canadian Prime Minister to Build a Nuclear Alliance to Protect Against 'Predat...
Sean Davis: You Can Draw a Straight Line From Ukraine Today to US...
Mueller, She Wrote Has a Great Idea (For a Permanent Republican Majority)
Anti-Trump John Pavlovitz Claims That He Is the American Majority
Peter Doocy: Trump Wants an ‘Explicit Public Apology’ From Zelenskyy
While Virtue Signaling, Europe Continues to Trade With Russia on Energy
Zelenskyy Says End of War With Russia Is ‘Very, Very Far Away’
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is Sorry to the World That America’s Once Bright Light...

Scott Jennings Traces Zelenskyy’s Oval Office Circus Act Back to Clowns in the Democrat Party

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:45 AM on March 04, 2025
Twitchy

Days ago Volodymyr Zelenskyy dramatically used the Oval Office to reject a path to peace and continue an unwinnable war against Russia. Warmongers and grifters in the Democrat Party appear to have his ear and are feeding him terrible advice. Scott Jennings says he has some sage advice for the Ukrainian leader.

Advertisement

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

Scott Jennings offers up some sage advice for Zelensky:

"I don't know who he's getting his political advice from, but he needs to stop listening. It sounds like maybe Chris Murphy and other Senate Democrats."

"If you want to understand how to deal with Donald Trump, those are the wrong clowns to consult with."

"Maybe for balloon animals at a child's birthday party, but not for geopolitical advice."

Here’s the exchange from CNN. (WATCH)

Jennings is right. Zelenskyy turned the Oval Office into a circus because he’s probably listening to the clowns in the Democrat Party.

One poster says Zelenskyy is motivated by power, not peace.

Commenters say Democrats got to Zelenskyy before he went to the White House.

Recommended

Sean Davis: You Can Draw a Straight Line From Ukraine Today to US Policy in 2014
Brett T.
Advertisement

Some posters say Zelenskyy was misled into believing he held the cards in his meeting in the Oval Office.

Zelenskyy appears to be all about money, prestige, and power—three things he knew would end if peace took precedence.

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP RUSSIA UKRAINE VICE PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sean Davis: You Can Draw a Straight Line From Ukraine Today to US Policy in 2014
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
You and What Army? Twitter Drags Euro Calling for U.S. Military Assets in Europe to Be 'Confiscated'
Grateful Calvin
Jake Tapper Finally Concludes Europe is Funding Both Sides of War Between Ukraine and Russia
Warren Squire
NOAA Noisemakers: Ex-Federal Workers Unleash Rapid Response Choir to Torment Elon Musk and DOGE
Warren Squire
JD Vance Discusses Trump’s Realistic Path to Peace Vs Europe’s Forever-War Fantasy Fed to Zelenskyy
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sean Davis: You Can Draw a Straight Line From Ukraine Today to US Policy in 2014 Brett T.
Advertisement