Jasmine Crockett: Kamala Harris Was the Female Moses Sent to Lead Us to the Promised Land

President Donald Trump is keeping his campaign promises, among them is the elimination of government bureaucracy and out-of-control spending. Representative Jasmine Crockett had a decidedly different and ignorant take on those things that are good for Americans. She says we made a mistake. She says Kamala Harris could have been our nation’s Moses. No, really!
REP. CROCKETT: "We had an opportunity to have a woman lead this country & I promise you, she would have led us to the promised land! But instead we got somebody that seems like he wants to take to us to hell & back!" pic.twitter.com/RcC5Myfag1— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 4, 2025
She’s not gonna stop chasing cameras is she? 🤣🤡🙄— Franco (@itsFranco) March 4, 2025
Yes!! More of her!! We’ll never lose an election again!!— JerseyJoeWalcott (@JerseyJoeWalc) March 4, 2025
For the love of God..please keep her front and center talking..— AJ 🇺🇸 (@AjApplegoose) March 4, 2025
Crockett is attracted to cameras like a moth to a streetlight. As long as they’re recording she’ll be out there making herself the face and voice of the Democrat Party.
No one said she would use her camera time wisely. Commenters hear a lot of noise but no substance.
I have yet to hear this women quote any facts or speak any truths. It’s her ignorant opinion that is all you will get from her.— Mental.Miss.Information🇺🇸 (@wuz_dis_button) March 4, 2025
She is saying nothing of substance here…like there’s no message here whatsoever.— Dr. Carol Lunz,PhD,She/Her,HR Consultant Advocate (@marinasmigielsk) March 4, 2025
Moses carried a staff and Kamala can’t even get a staff meeting to listen to her ramblings. Many posters are wondering what a Kamala 'Promised Land' would look like.
Kamala was gonna lead us to the promised land? Girl, she couldn’t even lead a staff meeting without half her team quitting.— David Farris (@Farris_TN) March 4, 2025
We dodged a historical disaster, not missed a blessing.
Promised Land?! You mean a liquor store. 😂🤣— Julio Murillo (@JEM_el_tarasco) March 4, 2025
What the hell is the promised land? Post-nuclear wasteland?— Danny DeLeteo.js (@deleet0) March 4, 2025
The Promised Land!!! Correct!!! Straight to the Afterlife 😑— THEPEOPLESADVERTISER ®️ (@DerrickBellSr) March 4, 2025
The difference is, while you thought it was important to have a woman president to check some diversity box, the rest of us wanted a leader.— Shaun Marksbury (@marksbury) March 4, 2025
Trump’s a leader. If Kamala had won we’d still be funneling billions into Ukraine, the federal government would still be expanding and illegal aliens would be making America their 'Promised Land.'
