Jasmine Crockett: Kamala Harris Was the Female Moses Sent to Lead Us to the Promised Land

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  7:30 PM on March 04, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

President Donald Trump is keeping his campaign promises, among them is the elimination of government bureaucracy and out-of-control spending. Representative Jasmine Crockett had a decidedly different and ignorant take on those things that are good for Americans. She says we made a mistake. She says Kamala Harris could have been our nation’s Moses. No, really!

She says it right here. (WATCH)

Crockett is attracted to cameras like a moth to a streetlight. As long as they’re recording she’ll be out there making herself the face and voice of the Democrat Party.

No one said she would use her camera time wisely. Commenters hear a lot of noise but no substance.

She’s empty and full of herself at the same time.

Moses carried a staff and Kamala can’t even get a staff meeting to listen to her ramblings. Many posters are wondering what a Kamala 'Promised Land' would look like.

Trump’s a leader. If Kamala had won we’d still be funneling billions into Ukraine, the federal government would still be expanding and illegal aliens would be making America their 'Promised Land.'

Tags: CRAZY DONALD TRUMP FUNNY KAMALA HARRIS TEXAS PRESIDENT TRUMP

