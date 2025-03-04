Jake Tapper Finally Concludes Europe is Funding Both Sides of War Between Ukraine and Russia

What we’ve known for years, sprang like a revelation from CNN's Jake Tapper’s mouth Monday, ‘The Europeans are funding both sides of the war.’ Well, duh! President Donald Trump told Tapper and the whole world this seven years ago.

Start here. (READ)

CNN's Jake Tapper admits that Europeans are funding both sides of the war in Ukraine."Europeans were actually buying more Russian oil and gas than they were helping Ukraine... So in some ways, the Europeans are funding both sides of the war."Wow, if only someone had called out Europe in 2018 for depending on Russian oil.

Here’s Tapper’s ‘revelation’ and Trump’s receipts. (WATCH)

CNN's Jake Tapper admits that Europeans are funding both sides of the war in Ukraine.



"Europeans were actually buying more Russian oil and gas than they were helping Ukraine... So in some ways, the Europeans are funding both sides of the war."



Wow, if only someone had called… pic.twitter.com/IBBMgeGS6z — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 4, 2025

Trump warned Germany and the rest of Europe to not make themselves dependent on Russia. Now they’re gearing up to use Ukraine as a proxy to fight Russia while simultaneously funding the war effort against themselves. Commenters lay out the insanity.

If they don't fund the Russian side the Europeans freeze to death in the winter and set in the dark and heat in the summer.



They buy their oil and gas from Russia as well as 4 million tons of food — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) March 4, 2025

They’re sucking the teat of Russia. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 4, 2025

But yet they all dream of attack and regime change in Russia



It’s schizophrenic foreign policy



They call it “idealism”



Because you have to be ideal and not deal with reality — krakenjax (@krakenjax1) March 4, 2025

Some commenters are angry that while Europe has been funding Russia’s war effort against Ukraine they dare to criticize America.

And they try and make us the bad guys?! — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) March 4, 2025

Pretty much.



Meanwhile they’re literally funding Russia. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 4, 2025

We have just handed money out for everything. Now that we refuse they are going ballistic. It’s like bad parenting, time to show some tough love. — Richard Britz (@TherealRBritz) March 4, 2025

It’s okay when they do it, it’s a problem when we do it — FreeCheddar | 𝕏 | (@TiltedCheddar) March 4, 2025

Or don’t lecture the U.S. and call the president a puppet of Russia when they’re handing their money over to Russia. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 4, 2025

It’s crazy to think that Europe has labeled Trump 'Vladimir Putin’s puppet' when their continent willingly attached his puppeteer strings to their survival. But, it’s great Tapper finally noticed, right?