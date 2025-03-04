Scott Jennings Traces Zelenskyy’s Oval Office Circus Act Back to Clowns in the...
JD Vance Discusses Trump’s Realistic Path to Peace Vs Europe’s Forever-War Fantasy Fed...
NOAA Noisemakers: Ex-Federal Workers Unleash Rapid Response Choir to Torment Elon Musk and...
VIP
Failing Upwards? DNC Promotes the Dem Leaders Responsible for the Party’s 2024 Election...
Lonesome Loser: Hakeem Jeffries Looks Abandoned In Video Where He Claims America Stands...
Ohio School Rejects Biological Reality to Appease Transgender Believers Upset Over Blunt R...
Prospective Canadian Prime Minister to Build a Nuclear Alliance to Protect Against 'Predat...
Sean Davis: You Can Draw a Straight Line From Ukraine Today to US...
Mueller, She Wrote Has a Great Idea (For a Permanent Republican Majority)
Anti-Trump John Pavlovitz Claims That He Is the American Majority
Peter Doocy: Trump Wants an ‘Explicit Public Apology’ From Zelenskyy
While Virtue Signaling, Europe Continues to Trade With Russia on Energy
Zelenskyy Says End of War With Russia Is ‘Very, Very Far Away’
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is Sorry to the World That America’s Once Bright Light...

Jake Tapper Finally Concludes Europe is Funding Both Sides of War Between Ukraine and Russia

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:45 AM on March 04, 2025
Townhall Media

What we’ve known for years, sprang like a revelation from CNN's Jake Tapper’s mouth Monday, ‘The Europeans are funding both sides of the war.’ Well, duh! President Donald Trump told Tapper and the whole world this seven years ago.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

CNN's Jake Tapper admits that Europeans are funding both sides of the war in Ukraine."Europeans were actually buying more Russian oil and gas than they were helping Ukraine... So in some ways, the Europeans are funding both sides of the war."Wow, if only someone had called out Europe in 2018 for depending on Russian oil.

Here’s Tapper’s ‘revelation’ and Trump’s receipts. (WATCH)

Trump warned Germany and the rest of Europe to not make themselves dependent on Russia. Now they’re gearing up to use Ukraine as a proxy to fight Russia while simultaneously funding the war effort against themselves. Commenters lay out the insanity.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Traces Zelenskyy’s Oval Office Circus Act Back to Clowns in the Democrat Party
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Some commenters are angry that while Europe has been funding Russia’s war effort against Ukraine they dare to criticize America.

It’s crazy to think that Europe has labeled Trump 'Vladimir Putin’s puppet' when their continent willingly attached his puppeteer strings to their survival. But, it’s great Tapper finally noticed, right?

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP EUROPE FUNDING GAS GERMANY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Traces Zelenskyy’s Oval Office Circus Act Back to Clowns in the Democrat Party
Warren Squire
Sean Davis: You Can Draw a Straight Line From Ukraine Today to US Policy in 2014
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
You and What Army? Twitter Drags Euro Calling for U.S. Military Assets in Europe to Be 'Confiscated'
Grateful Calvin
Holy S**T! Sean Davis Shares DAMNING, Crazy Connection Between Trump's Would-Be Assassin and Zelenskyy
Sam J.
JD Vance Discusses Trump’s Realistic Path to Peace Vs Europe’s Forever-War Fantasy Fed to Zelenskyy
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Traces Zelenskyy’s Oval Office Circus Act Back to Clowns in the Democrat Party Warren Squire
Advertisement