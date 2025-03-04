Democrats Can't Applaud a Child Who Survived Brain Cancer
Typically Boring Jim Acosta Show Podcast Inadvertently Solves Celebrity Separated-at-Birth Case???

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on March 04, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File


Note: The following story contains satire.

Former CNN anchor, Jim Acosta, is booking today’s most bankable stars on his new podcast. That’s why he has… wait a minute… Alexander Vindman?! Oh, man. That is so sad. Anyway, he got that guy to be on his show and he is making some serious demands from his hotel room.

Check it out. (WATCH)

President Donald Trump will get on that right away, Alex. We promise!

Commenters want to know how many people are tuning in to The Jim Acosta Show on Substack. We think this first poster is giving Acosta too much credit.

Most of his traffic is probably media people looking for clips to laugh at. Guilty!

We believe we may have accidentally solved a separated-at-birth case. Have a look!

We don’t want that gruesome foursome sitting next to us at the Sizzler.

So far Acosta has kept to the safety of his home for his podcast. We can’t wait until he’s bringing us hard-hitting Don Lemon-level content. (WATCH)

Man, that’s sad.

Looks like there’s something sadder. Yep, Acosta’s podcast!

These depressing, amateurish podcasts only highlight how former TV anchors and hosts like Chuck Todd, Lemon, and Acosta relied on writers and producers to create their shows for them. Acosta and the rest are called ‘talent’ which is hilarious considering they have none.

