Typically Boring Jim Acosta Show Podcast Inadvertently Solves Celebrity Separated-at-Birth Case???





Note: The following story contains satire.

Former CNN anchor, Jim Acosta, is booking today’s most bankable stars on his new podcast. That’s why he has… wait a minute… Alexander Vindman?! Oh, man. That is so sad. Anyway, he got that guy to be on his show and he is making some serious demands from his hotel room.

Alexander Vindman, appearing on fmr. CNN anchor Jim Acosta’s new ‘podcast’ from a hotel room:



“I'm calling on Donald Trump to resign!"



The Resistance is looking pretty sad these days. pic.twitter.com/VdJ8EGZ8sy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 4, 2025

President Donald Trump will get on that right away, Alex. We promise!

Commenters want to know how many people are tuning in to The Jim Acosta Show on Substack. We think this first poster is giving Acosta too much credit.

I wonder how many viewers there were…maybe a thousand? — DWCT (@DWCT4EVR) March 4, 2025

Hopefully Jim will release some figures soon! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 4, 2025

Mostly influencers looking for clips to post. — Jamie Swafford (@JamieSwafford1) March 4, 2025

Most of his traffic is probably media people looking for clips to laugh at. Guilty!

We believe we may have accidentally solved a separated-at-birth case. Have a look!

Man, that is pathetic. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 4, 2025

Jim is slowly morphing into Rosie O'Donnell — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 4, 2025

Damn, there is a resemblance, lol — Florida Man🏝 (@FloridaMan_20) March 4, 2025

He could be sisters with Rosie — J Montgomery (@JohnLee333x3) March 4, 2025

They should double date with Mark Cuban and Rachel Madow. — Craig Koster (@CraigKoste82433) March 4, 2025

We don’t want that gruesome foursome sitting next to us at the Sizzler.

So far Acosta has kept to the safety of his home for his podcast. We can’t wait until he’s bringing us hard-hitting Don Lemon-level content. (WATCH)

How long until Jim Acosta joins Don Lemon on a subway platform? pic.twitter.com/KfabdDYW6H — TransOdius (@TransOdius) March 4, 2025

This podcast has to be the saddest thing I’ve ever seen — MAGA GAY (@MAGA_GAY62) March 4, 2025

Hitting every step on the way down to Keith Olbermann. — Jimmy Treasuro (@JTreasuro) March 4, 2025

Jim will be ranting unhinged, profanity laced tirades into the camera soon — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 4, 2025

Nothing makes me happier than seeing these clowns making these demands on Zoom calls from their bedrooms.



Literally no one cares about them anymore 🤣 — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) March 4, 2025

These depressing, amateurish podcasts only highlight how former TV anchors and hosts like Chuck Todd, Lemon, and Acosta relied on writers and producers to create their shows for them. Acosta and the rest are called ‘talent’ which is hilarious considering they have none.