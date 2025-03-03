Victor Davis Hanson: Zelenskyy Must Learn Those Who Made Him a ‘Rockstar’ Are Not in Power Anymore

Political commentator Victor Davis Hanson says something that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is having a hard time coming to grips with is that the people who made him a star are not in power anymore. He’s still expecting the same level of adulation but President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance aren’t giving it to him. They're never going to give it to him.

VDH: What Zelenskyy Doesn't Understand Is The People That Made Him a ‘Rockstar' Aren’t In Power Anymore — “The people that Zelenskyy does not feel comfortable with or doesn't like, the MAGA movement, the conservative Republicans, they have the power over his fate."

“And the people that he dalliances with, and he feels comfortable, and he's a rockstar with, the Europeans and the American left, don't have any power."“So he has to understand that that he has to get along with the President. That means you come in with a suit, you do not interrupt, and you cut a deal that's mutually beneficial."

“And… pic.twitter.com/Pk6sXc9Oyh — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 2, 2025

Full Video from Daily Signal: https://t.co/75Dbp5qPv7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 2, 2025

The MAGA movement isn’t here for blank checks and bad attitudes—we’re here for America First. Time for him to read the room, suit up, and start acting like a leader who knows who’s actually keeping his lights on. — Baste Records (@basterecords) March 2, 2025

Something tells me next time he comes he will be in the neatest black suit he has ever worn and minding his Ps and Qs — Vitamvivere_1 (@Vitamvivere_1) March 2, 2025

Zelenskyy ran into an America First buzz saw. If he’s smart he’ll do things differently if he’s given a second chance.

Victor Davis Hanson has a way with words and is so quotable.

That's so perfect. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 2, 2025

Dead on. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 2, 2025

I think he's still trying to hang onto Rockstar status. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 2, 2025

He is, which is why he hustled back to Europe where he’s still a rockstar.

All that money from the U.S. to Ukraine that was bouncing back to greedy hands is over.

The War Pigs are figuring out too slowly that their blood money laundering is over. Another win for us — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) March 2, 2025

Z was accustomed to being feted regardless of his lack of intentions to end the war. that’ over in the US — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 2, 2025

Zelenskyy’s rockstar days in America are over. His act can still fill seats in Europe but nobody is paying to see him in the U.S. except for a few fans in the Democrat Party. Just as Hanson said, those adoring Democrats are not in power.