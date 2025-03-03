Smiling Eyes: New Ocular Surgical Procedure Repairs Bad Vision Using Teeth - Yes,...
Victor Davis Hanson: Zelenskyy Must Learn Those Who Made Him a ‘Rockstar’ Are Not in Power Anymore

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:49 AM on March 03, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Political commentator Victor Davis Hanson says something that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is having a hard time coming to grips with is that the people who made him a star are not in power anymore. He’s still expecting the same level of adulation but President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance aren’t giving it to him. They're never going to give it to him.

Here’s more. (READ)

VDH: What Zelenskyy Doesn't Understand Is The People That Made Him a ‘Rockstar' Aren’t In Power Anymore — “The people that Zelenskyy does not feel comfortable with or doesn't like, the MAGA movement, the conservative Republicans, they have the power over his fate."
“And the people that he dalliances with, and he feels comfortable, and he's a rockstar with, the Europeans and the American left, don't have any power."“So he has to understand that that he has to get along with the President. That means you come in with a suit, you do not interrupt, and you cut a deal that's mutually beneficial."

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Zelenskyy ran into an America First buzz saw. If he’s smart he’ll do things differently if he’s given a second chance.

Victor Davis Hanson has a way with words and is so quotable.

He is, which is why he hustled back to Europe where he’s still a rockstar.

All that money from the U.S. to Ukraine that was bouncing back to greedy hands is over.

Zelenskyy’s rockstar days in America are over. His act can still fill seats in Europe but nobody is paying to see him in the U.S. except for a few fans in the Democrat Party. Just as Hanson said, those adoring Democrats are not in power.

