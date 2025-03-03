Possibility of Peace? Secretary of State Marco Rubio Chides Those Putting the Cart Before the Horse

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the White House doesn’t know if peace is possible between Ukraine and Russia and that some observers are trying to put the cart before the horse. We get that. There’s a process to this. The main goal right now is getting the Russians to the negotiation table.

Here’s an excerpt from Rubio. (READ)

RUBIO: “We don’t even know that peace is possible." “It begins with the first step, and that is engaging [the Russians] to see if it's even possible. Because if it's not possible, then what we're looking at is a protracted stalemate, with thousands of people dying, billions of dollars pouring in, and more death and destruction." "And that's not something that the President wants to be a part of. He's made it very clear." "We're trying to get Putin to the negotiating table. Let's not rehash. Everyone knows the history here, the back and forth. We all understand that. But the question now is can we get them to a table to negotiate?"

Here are his full remarks. (WATCH)

🚨RUBIO: “We don’t even know that peace is possible."



Rubio continues to impress. He breaks down the current situation in its most basic elements pushing a pragmatic approach. Our only viable approach to this war. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) March 2, 2025

Good for Sec Rubio for putting that out there. He’s been hitting it out of the park this week! — DeWink (@DWink99) March 2, 2025

Adults versus America Last — HuskerHammer (@cptcrunch84) March 2, 2025

With President Donald Trump in office, it only highlights how weak former President Joe Biden was. Commenters explain.

Biden just kept sending money because they were spineless cowards. Trump is pulling the plug because he’s perfectly fine with dealing with people like that. Zelensky made some tacit threats in the Oval Office because he has agents inside the US. Ukraine is the biggest threat to America, and people don’t even realize it. — Mark E. (@RealMarkDEddy) March 2, 2025

Biden ignored any possibility of bringing Russia to the negotiation table. He just kept sending billions to one of the most corrupt countries in Europe.



Strategic planning for the future of the US seems to have eluded the Biden regime. — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) March 2, 2025

The leftists and warhawks are acting like negotiating an end to the war is somehow treasonous. Quite telling. 🤔 — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) March 2, 2025

To them, peace is worse than war which is insane.

Many posters see Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy putting off peace for more money.

Europe is going to pick up and carry the load which they should have been doing all along then maybe they would be wanting peace also. — DogFacePonia (@DogFacePonia) March 2, 2025

Zelenskyy is hanging on to the gravy train with one hand. He is the proverbial "Dead Man Walking." — The Fat Chef 👈 (@TheRealFatChef) March 2, 2025

Zelensky knew exactly what he was doing. He didn’t want his gravy train to stop, so he tried to put Trump in politically hot water. Trump proved what we already knew; THAT HE’S NOT BIDEN. — Just Jay! (@427Sleeper) March 2, 2025

Too many people have NO interest in a peace deal, including Zelenskyy apparently.



As Scott Jennings said, all he had to do was put on a tie, smile, and sign the mineral agreement that he wanted, and he just couldn't do it. — Perfunctory (@pfunkin1) March 2, 2025

With Trump pulling the plug, Zelenskyy is going to have to rely on Europe to keep the money flowing. It’s unbelievable his pride and desire to hold on to money and power has caused this war to not only extend but possibly expand.