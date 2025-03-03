VIP
Possibility of Peace? Secretary of State Marco Rubio Chides Those Putting the Cart Before the Horse

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:15 AM on March 03, 2025
Pool via AP

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the White House doesn’t know if peace is possible between Ukraine and Russia and that some observers are trying to put the cart before the horse. We get that. There’s a process to this. The main goal right now is getting the Russians to the negotiation table. 

Here’s an excerpt from Rubio. (READ)

RUBIO: “We don’t even know that peace is possible."

“It begins with the first step, and that is engaging [the Russians] to see if it's even possible. Because if it's not possible, then what we're looking at is a protracted stalemate, with thousands of people dying, billions of dollars pouring in, and more death and destruction."

"And that's not something that the President wants to be a part of. He's made it very clear."

"We're trying to get Putin to the negotiating table. Let's not rehash. Everyone knows the history here, the back and forth. We all understand that. But the question now is can we get them to a table to negotiate?"

Here are his full remarks. (WATCH)

With President Donald Trump in office, it only highlights how weak former President Joe Biden was. Commenters explain.

Biden just kept sending money because they were spineless cowards. Trump is pulling the plug because he’s perfectly fine with dealing with people like that. Zelensky made some tacit threats in the Oval Office because he has agents inside the US. Ukraine is the biggest threat to America, and people don’t even realize it. 

— Mark E. (@RealMarkDEddy) March 2, 2025

To them, peace is worse than war which is insane.

Many posters see Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy putting off peace for more money.

With Trump pulling the plug, Zelenskyy is going to have to rely on Europe to keep the money flowing. It’s unbelievable his pride and desire to hold on to money and power has caused this war to not only extend but possibly expand.

