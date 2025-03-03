Victor Davis Hanson: Zelenskyy Must Learn Those Who Made Him a ‘Rockstar’ Are...
Smiling Eyes: New Ocular Surgical Procedure Repairs Bad Vision Using Teeth - Yes, TEETH!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:29 AM on March 03, 2025
ImgFlip

Smiling with one’s eyes has taken on a whole new meaning. Your teeth can now be used to fix some vision problems. As bizarre as it sounds it’s the 'tooth.'

Start here. (READ)

Canadian man undergoes "tooth in eye" surgery to restore his sight, the first of its kind in Canada.

The procedure uses a tooth of the patient to be used as a structure for an artificial cornea.

Before the tooth can be put in the eye, it is placed in the cheek, following it being shaved into a rectangle. A hole is drilled in the tooth and a lens is placed inside.

The tooth is then implanted in the cheek for three months."[The tooth] doesn’t have any connective tissue that I can actually pass a suture through to connect it to the eyeball. So the point of implanting it for three months is for it to gain the layer of supporting tissue," said Dr. Greg Moloney.

Patient Brent Chapman has already had the first surgery and will be going onto phase 2 when it's time to remove the tooth from the cheek.

The second surgery will require doctors to remove Chapman's iris and lens, before sewing the tooth into his eye.

If successful, Chapman will be able to see through the small hole.

Turn your eyes here. (WATCH)

It still seems too strange to be true. Commenters say it’s certainly something that’s come completely out of nowhere.

A plastic surgeon on X volunteered some background. He says similar procedures are used in repairing damaged noses.

Posters were having some fun with how having teeth in one’s eye will mess with our language and familiar phrases.

We already have the word ‘eyetooth’, which refers to our canine teeth; now, it could have a more literal meaning. We still can’t get over the fact that we could be looking at someone with a tooth inside their eye.

