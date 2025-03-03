Smiling Eyes: New Ocular Surgical Procedure Repairs Bad Vision Using Teeth - Yes, TEETH!

Smiling with one’s eyes has taken on a whole new meaning. Your teeth can now be used to fix some vision problems. As bizarre as it sounds it’s the 'tooth.'

Canadian man undergoes "tooth in eye" surgery to restore his sight, the first of its kind in Canada. The procedure uses a tooth of the patient to be used as a structure for an artificial cornea. Before the tooth can be put in the eye, it is placed in the cheek, following it being shaved into a rectangle. A hole is drilled in the tooth and a lens is placed inside. The tooth is then implanted in the cheek for three months."[The tooth] doesn’t have any connective tissue that I can actually pass a suture through to connect it to the eyeball. So the point of implanting it for three months is for it to gain the layer of supporting tissue," said Dr. Greg Moloney. Patient Brent Chapman has already had the first surgery and will be going onto phase 2 when it's time to remove the tooth from the cheek. The second surgery will require doctors to remove Chapman's iris and lens, before sewing the tooth into his eye. If successful, Chapman will be able to see through the small hole.

pic.twitter.com/4M9zz1VFFx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 2, 2025

It still seems too strange to be true. Commenters say it’s certainly something that’s come completely out of nowhere.

Did not have ‘TEETH CAN SEE” on my bingo card.



But… 2025, so… — MikeMac (@xMikeMac) March 2, 2025

A pretty bizarre procedure.



I'm just wondering how someone came up with this. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 2, 2025

A plastic surgeon on X volunteered some background. He says similar procedures are used in repairing damaged noses.

From a plastic surgery perspective, it’s very innovative and uses concepts we already use elsewhere.



Tooth is (somewhat) disposable. It’s your own. Use it for structure. Leave it in cheek to grow tissue for suturing and blood flow. Transfer to eye where you suture it. Beautiful. — Plasticolicious, MD💈 (@plasticolicious) March 3, 2025

It sounds preposterous and miraculous at the same time.



I’d literally be walking around telling people I have a tooth in my eye. — MikeMac (@xMikeMac) March 3, 2025

It’s a concept called “banking”. You can bank tissue within the soft tissue to use later.



For example, you can bank rib cartilage in the scalp after using some of it for nasal reconstruction. You know… just in case you need some later.



Plastic surgery is crazy sometimes. — Plasticolicious, MD💈 (@plasticolicious) March 3, 2025

Posters were having some fun with how having teeth in one’s eye will mess with our language and familiar phrases.

POV you make eye contact: 👁️🦷 — Phantom Platypus (@PhantomPlatypus) March 2, 2025

It is now called "Tooth Contact." — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 2, 2025

Eye for a eye

Tooth for a tooth



Tooth for a eye? — Mr.Roundtree (@roundtree_mr) March 2, 2025

We already have the word ‘eyetooth’, which refers to our canine teeth; now, it could have a more literal meaning. We still can’t get over the fact that we could be looking at someone with a tooth inside their eye.